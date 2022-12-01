Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma with Rainbow Fleet
Child care coach Amanda Waters is here from Rainbow Fleet to give us some great ideas for children's gifts this holiday season. You can visit Rainbow Fleet at 1105 N.W. 45th St in OKC. Or give them a call at 405-521-1426.
okcfox.com
Love's & Operation Homefront provide over 100 holiday meals for Oklahoma military families
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday morning Operation Homefront and Love's travel stops teamed up to express gratitude to Oklahoma military families, providing groceries and more for this year's Holiday Meals for Military. Holiday Meals for Military gave out 125-holiday meal kits, gift cards, and more to local military families...
okcfox.com
Naysayers motorcycle club holds 43rd toy run collecting toys to children in need
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) — Over 300 bikers came together Sunday for the 43rd annual Naysayers Motorcycle Club toy parade, collecting toys for children in need, and spreading holiday cheer. The bikers rode through Midwest City Sunday afternoon, donating toys that The Sharing Tree will distribute to local families who...
okcfox.com
OKC Zoo implementing winter hours beginning on December 6th
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As of Dec. 6, The Oklahoma City Zoo will be closed to the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the day, lasting until Feb. 8, 2023. The OKC Zoo is temporarily adjusting their park hours in preparation for the winter season. Beginning on Tuesday, Dec....
okcfox.com
OKC Zoo's four lion cubs being introduced to outdoor habitat
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo has begun introducing their four lion cubs to their outdoor habitat. Lion cubs Zahara, Neema, Makena and Mshango, born in September, are in the gradual process of being introduced to their outdoor habitat. The OKC Zoo carnivore team has been giving...
okcfox.com
What's Going On This Week
A new week means new fun. So lets take a look at all the great events going on across the metro this holiday season. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures,...
okcfox.com
50 First American artists showcase crafts at OKC's Winter Holiday Market
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - This weekend, find handcrafted gifts for family and friends!. The Winter Holiday Market is back at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. The market will have 50 First American artists showcasing things from knife making, clothing, to one of a kind art pieces. You can...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Guardsmen celebrate before southeast Asia deployment
MUSTANG (KOKH) - Family and friends said goodbye to guard members deploying to southeast Asia on Saturday. About 50 guardsman with the 45th Field Artillery Army Brigade received orders to ship out. Even though they're leaving right before Christmas, there was a big celebration at the Mustang Event Center. Guardsman...
okcfox.com
Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Wu Chen, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Suspects in truck robbed victim after agreeing to a sale on social media
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police said robbery detectives are looking for leads in a case involving the car shown on this page. Police said two suspects arrived in the truck seen on this page after agreeing to meet with the victim on social media for some kind of sale.
okcfox.com
1 injured after fire destroys repair shop in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a lawn motor repair shop near Spencer on Saturday. Officials say one person was found on scene with burn injuries and was transported to the hospital. Reports say the building was completely destroyed.
okcfox.com
Ninnekah Public Schools virtual on Monday after reported threat
NINNEKAH, Okla. (KOKH) — Ninnekah Public Schools are virtual on Monday after administrators received information about a threat to the school for Monday. The school district said law enforcement was contacted and got in touch with the person that made the threat. The move to go virtual on Monday...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: 16-year-old fatally shot man to stop attack on another person
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday morning. Police were called to 8404 S. Drexel Place at 2:30 a.m. after getting reports that someone was shot inside the home. Officers said they found 38-year-old Cory Cade dead inside with "several" gunshot...
okcfox.com
Transfer portal tracker: OU and OSU players enter portal to look for new university homes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As Championship Weekend came to a close, collegiate football players started entering their names in the transfer portal. First introduced in 2018, the transfer portal has become a staple in college football. It can swing losing teams like USC to a near-college football playoff berth in just a season's time. With NIL deals on the line, student-athletes can find a more suitable--and more profitable--home with the click of a button.
Comments / 0