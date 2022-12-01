OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As Championship Weekend came to a close, collegiate football players started entering their names in the transfer portal. First introduced in 2018, the transfer portal has become a staple in college football. It can swing losing teams like USC to a near-college football playoff berth in just a season's time. With NIL deals on the line, student-athletes can find a more suitable--and more profitable--home with the click of a button.

2 HOURS AGO