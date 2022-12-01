Read full article on original website
Jon Scheyer reportedly beat Jayson Tatum in one-on-one
In an interview with SLAM that the publication posted on Monday, first-year Duke basketball chief Jon Scheyer claims he beat former Blue Devil star Jayson Tatum in a one-on-one game when the Boston Celtics forward visited his old stomping grounds in Durham over the summer. There's no report of the ...
Nike says Kyrie Irving is no longer one of its athletes
Kyrie Irving's relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn guard as part of the fallout over his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. It was not a surprise...
NBA
D'Angelo Russell fined $20K for directing inappropriate language toward game official
NEW YORK – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss to the Oklahoma...
NBA
James Harden (foot) available tonight vs. Rockets
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is expected to play Monday night (8 ET, NBA League Pass) against the Houston Rockets, according to the team. Sixers coach Doc Rivers told reporters that Harden will be on a minutes restriction in his first game back. Harden has not played since Nov. 2...
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
NBA
Erin Hartigan on Jose Alvarado, Pelicans fans | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports joins Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer to talk about the tremendous win over the Denver Nuggets and Jose Alvarado’s career night. The group also discusses the fans of the team, Trey Murphy’s big dunks, and how...
NBA
Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands
NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to...
NBA
"Our Guys Kept Their Mental Focus" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Indiana
After watching Indiana battle its way back following a big run in the second quarter, the Jazz buckled down and got to work. Following a 17-0 run, Utah took advantage and never looked back, cruising to a 139-119 win over Indiana on Friday night. "Good team win," head coach Will...
NBA
NBA
Culver finding footing in Atlanta
Jarrett Culver had some familiarity with his new Hawks teammates before he signed his two-way contract in September. Culver grew up in Lubbock, Texas and stayed in his hometown to attend college at Texas Tech, which is where Rayford Young, Trae's dad, played college basketball. "I kind of grew up...
NBA
Power Rankings, Week 8: Pelicans, Kings jump into Top 10
None of these teams are perfect (though the Celtics’ offense seemingly came close to perfection over their last three November games), all three of those Friday games were close, and this is a league where any team can beat any other team on any given night. It just seems that there’s a little more parity this year. Through Week 7, there are 14 teams that are within two games of .500, and for most of them, it’s not clear on which side of .500 they’ll ultimately reside.
NBA
Memphis’ Morant Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
NBA
NBA
LeBron James passes Magic Johnson for 6th place on NBA’s career assists list
LeBron James overtook Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. James jumped into sixth place with his ninth assist of the game with 8:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, finding...
NBA
Daniel Gafford attacks the rim!
NBA
Meet NBA Pulse: Sarah Kustok shares first details on NBA & iHeartMedia's newest podcast
When thinking of a winning formula for a successful NBA podcast, you need a host that eats, sleeps and breathes basketball. It also helps if that person is one of the most respected NBA analysts in the industry and they are easy to talk with, too. Sarah Kustok checks all...
NBA
Duren’s first lap around the NBA exceeds expectations – except his
Setting a range of expectations for Jalen Duren’s rookie season when the Pistons drafted him in June – still 5 months from his 19thbirthday – was almost an impossible task. Soaking up minutes in the G League seemed at least as reasonable a projection as Duren cracking...
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 8
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. 1. LeBron returns to Cleveland with Lakers streaking. The Lakers started the season 2-10, but have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games to improve to 10-12 and are one game back in the Play-In chase in the Western Conference. Can they keep up this momentum in Week 8 as they hit the road with games in Cleveland (15-9), Toronto (12-11), Philadelphia (12-11) and Detroit (6-19)?
NBA
Dean Wade Status Update
Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out approximately 3-4 weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury in the first half of Friday night’s win over Orlando at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed an AC joint sprain. Wade will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
