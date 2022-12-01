Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Nick Fuentes Throws Drink At Couple at In-N-Out Burger During Food Fight
Nick Fuentes found out the hard way he's not welcome in Los Angeles ... 'cuz the white nationalist just got in a food fight with a couple at a famed In-N-Out Burger. Check out the video, obtained by TMZ, showing Nick holding a large cup ... without warning he pitches it across the Hollywood restaurant early Saturday morning. Liquid from the cup showers everyone in its path ... and the doused diners look at Nick in utter shock.
L.A.'s Griffith Park Pony Rides Shutting Down, Owner Blames Activists
The Griffith Park Pony Rides and Petting Zoo operation is closing its doors for good, it seems after the City cut ties -- and the owner is blaming activists who've been on his ass. Steve Weeks -- who's been running the place for years now -- broke the news this...
Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope
CARNARVON, South Africa, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South African officials and scientists on Monday celebrated a milestone towards building the world's largest radio astronomy instrument, which is co-hosted with Australia and aims to unlock mysteries of the universe.
LA3C Festival Announces Food Vendors Including Gogo’s Tacos, Prince Street Pizza and Ramen Hood
A robust lineup of food options for this weekend’s LA3C festival in Los Angeles has been announced. Festgoers watching acts including Snoop Dogg and Maluma can choose from vendors representing a wide array of cultures that make up the L.A. food scene. The two-day festival sponsored by Penske Media takes place Saturday and Sunday at L.A. State Historic Park. Mexican options include Gogo’s Tacos, vegan offerings from Cena Vegan, birria from Cerda Vega and Ridges Churro Bar. New York’s Prince Street Pizza and smashburgers from Love Hour. More than 20 food and beverage vendors will also include artisan boba from Lil’ Bobacita,...
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
'Snoop DeVille' From 50 Cent's 'P.I.M.P.' Video Up for Sale
Back in 2004, Snoop Dogg was stylin’ and profilin’ in his Snoop DeVille for 50 Cent’s "P.I.M.P. Remix" video, and now you can roll just like him ... 'cause the classic whip's up for grabs!!!. TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Christian Bonilla, the current owner of the...
Score This Affordable Refurbished iPhone XR
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Save $564 on this refurbished grade-A (near-perfect condition) Apple iPhone XR 6.1" 128GB for only $234.99. This iPhone XR has a roomy 6.1-inch display, great-quality camera and fast performance from Apple's A12 Bionic processor. This...
'Emancipation' Producer Apologizes Over 'Whipped Peter' Pic at Premiere
One of the producers of Will Smith's new movie about a runaway slave is apologizing for bringing a photo of the real inspiration for the character to the film's premiere. Joey McFarland issued a mea culpa Sunday -- this after there was some apparent outrage over the fact he brought a wallet-size picture to the L.A. premiere of 'Emancipation' Wednesday ... which he flashed to a reporter on the red carpet while discussing it.
