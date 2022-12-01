Read full article on original website
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
EU, Western Balkans to boost partnership amid Ukraine war
EU leaders and their Western Balkan counterparts gathered Tuesday for talks aimed at boosting their partnership as Russia's war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region.The EU wants to use the one-day summit in Albania's capital to tell leaders from Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia that they have futures within the wealthy economic bloc and give them concrete signs, rather than just promises, that they will join one day.Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has been repeating that stepping up the bloc's engagement with the six...
Benzinga
Apple Reportedly Mulls Making iPads In India As China Protests Spark Production Concerns
Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly planning to shift some of its iPad production from China to India after massive protests at its iPhone-making plant sparked production concerns. What Happened: The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be holding talks with Indian government officials to shift its production base; however, no concrete decision has been made yet, according to CNBC.
Middle Eastern and Asian companies are snapping up aging oil tankers to transport Russian crude as charter rates soar
"Ships earning $80,000 a day in the Mediterranean can make $130,000 a day if they carry Russian oil," an unnamed ship broker told Reuters.
US News and World Report
UK Government Could Bring in Military to Ease Strikes, Conservative Chairman Says
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government is looking at bringing in the military to help keep public services running if key workers, including in the state-run National Health Service, take strike action, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said on Sunday. Britain is already grappling with industrial action in a...
US News and World Report
Nigeria's Tinubu Says Presidential Vote to Test Democratic Gains
LAGOS (Reuters) - Ruling party presidential candidate Bola Tinubu said on Monday Nigeria's February election would be a significant step in consolidating democratic gains at a time when some other governments in the region have been ousted by military coups. In a country with a long history of electoral fraud...
US News and World Report
Few Chinese Keen to Travel Abroad Soon, Even if COVID Curbs Ease -Report
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - More than half of Chinese say they will put off travel abroad, for periods from several months to more than a year, even if borders re-opened tomorrow, a study showed on Tuesday, a sign that consumer recovery from COVID-19 measures will take time. Mainland China retains some...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Thanks Late Leader Jiang Zemin for Ensuring Party's Survival From 'Storms'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping paid tribute to former leader Jiang Zemin on Tuesday for ensuring the Communist Party's survival from "political storms" and reforming it to inject new vitality and modernise the country's economy. Jiang, who died on Wednesday aged 96, confounded the naysayers, chalking up a...
US News and World Report
Bulgaria Presses Doubters Before Vote on Schengen Zone Entry
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev on Monday said the Netherlands was opposing Bulgaria's bid to join the EU's passport-free Schengen travel region, ahead of a meeting of Europe's home affairs ministers this week to discuss the matter. EU members states Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania are all seeking...
US News and World Report
Canada to Provide C$15 Million for Ukraine Demining
(Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it will contribute C$15 million ($11.04 million) for equipment needed by Ukraine for humanitarian clearing of landmines. The assistance will help fund detection and clearance of landmines, unexploded explosive ordnance and other explosive remnants of war. "The Ukrainian authorities now estimate that landmines are...
US News and World Report
French Prosecutors Name Ukrainian Suspect in Lebanese Central Bank Probe
(Reuters) - French prosecutors said on Monday they have put a Ukrainian woman linked to the governor of Lebanon's central bank under formal investigation as part of a cross-border probe into alleged fraud to the detriment of the Lebanese state. Anna Kosakova, with whom central bank governor Riad Salameh has...
Pakistani court to oversee probe into death of journalist in Kenya
ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Supreme Court set up a panel of five judges on Tuesday to supervise an investigation into the death of a prominent journalist who was shot and killed in Kenya, the court said.
US News and World Report
Spanish Police Find More 'Bloody Packages' Sent to Ukraine Missions
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police intercepted three more envelopes containing animal eyes addressed to Ukraine's embassy in Madrid and its consulates in Barcelona and Malaga on Monday, police sources close to the investigation said. Last week, Ukraine said a series of "bloody packages" were sent to its missions across Europe,...
US News and World Report
Beijing Drops COVID Testing Burden as Wider Easing Beckons
BEIJING (Reuters) -People in China's capital Beijing were allowed to enter parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after last month's historic protests. "Beijing readies itself for life again" read a headline in...
US News and World Report
Oil Tankers Queue up off Turkey as Price Cap on Russian Crude Kicks in - FT
(Reuters) -Oil tankers formed a traffic jam off the coast of Turkey on day one of the West's price cap on Russian crude, with Ankara insisting on new proof of insurance for all vessels, the Financial Times reported on Monday. Around 19 crude oil tankers were waiting to cross Turkish...
US News and World Report
United States, Australia to Counter China's 'Destabilizing Military Activities' - Statement
(Reuters) - Australia and United States defense ministers are determined to "counter destabilizing military activities by the People's Republic of China", they said in a statement after a meeting at the Pentagon. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles in Washington on Monday as part...
US News and World Report
UK Economy to Shrink in 2023, Risks 'Lost Decade': CBI
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economy is on course to shrink 0.4% next year as inflation remains high and companies put investment on hold, with gloomy implications for longer-term growth, the Confederation of Business Industry forecast on Monday. "Britain is in stagflation - with rocketing inflation, negative growth, falling productivity and...
US News and World Report
Russia Likely Planning to Encircle Donetsk Oblast Town of Bakhmut, Britain Says
(Reuters) - Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday. The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the...
US News and World Report
Ghana's Swoove Says Set to Deliver Growth After Startup Contest
ACCRA (Reuters) - As a pair of motor-cyclists from Ghanaian startup Swoove zipped along Accra's back streets with deliveries last week, a team of software engineers tracked their progress on screens. Swoove's founders say because it started out during tough times, the firm is well placed to weather the economic...
