From menorah lightings to festive pop-up shops, Hanukkah has never looked better. Hanukkah is one of the most jubilant Jewish holidays of the year. Jewish communities from all over the globe come together to commemorate the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after it was defiled by the Selucids in 164 B.C.E. You can celebrate at home by lighting the menorah, playing a game of dreidel, and eating special holiday foods like latkes and sufganiyot. If you're looking to get out on the town, however, Hanukkah in Houston is marked by fun events throughout December featuring everything from tasty goods and gift-giving to candle-lightings and performances.

12 HOURS AGO