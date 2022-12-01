Read full article on original website
Celebrate Hanukkah in Houston with These 8 Local Events
From menorah lightings to festive pop-up shops, Hanukkah has never looked better. Hanukkah is one of the most jubilant Jewish holidays of the year. Jewish communities from all over the globe come together to commemorate the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after it was defiled by the Selucids in 164 B.C.E. You can celebrate at home by lighting the menorah, playing a game of dreidel, and eating special holiday foods like latkes and sufganiyot. If you're looking to get out on the town, however, Hanukkah in Houston is marked by fun events throughout December featuring everything from tasty goods and gift-giving to candle-lightings and performances.
3 Houston Toy Drives That Could Use Your Donations
Give the kids a reason to smile this Christmas with your donations. The countdown to Christmas is well underway and if you’re lucky, your home will soon be filled with presents. As you begin to make your lists—and check them twice—don’t forget to add a little extra in your cart for the children who may go without this holiday season. Here are three toy drives that are accepting new toys to gift to less fortunate children for Christmas.
