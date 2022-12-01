Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Chamber dinner, tree auction raises money for care organizations
The holiday light of charity shone bright at the Hanford Civic Auditorium on Thursday night during the Hanford Chamber of Commerce Christmas Charity Dinner. The annual event featured the auctioning off of 10 trees from local charities and 42 gift baskets, along with a sit down dinner. The auction raised...
Bakersfield Californian
Annual Snow Bash heads to Outlets at Tejon
The rain came to Bakersfield this week, but if you want a sprinkling of snow via holiday magic, head to the Outlets at Tejon for its third annual Snow Bash. Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, visitors to the 320,000-square-foot outdoor shopping center can experience a faux snow show every half-hour until 7 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
PPD responds to incidents at Sierra View, fire station
The Porterville Police Department and first responders had a busy day on Sunday dealing with two separate incidents at Sierra View Medical Center and at the downtown Fire Station. On Sunday morning first responders had to deal with a man trying to steal a fire truck from Station 71 on...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Fire Station 5 a hot spot for reasonably priced Christmas trees
Kings County Fire Station No. 5 in Armona is once again the site of a forest of Christmas trees, including Douglas and noble firs and others ranging in size from three to seven feet tall. Starting in the 1950s with firefighters managing the tree farm and continuing today with volunteers,...
insideradio.com
Kent “Hop” Hopper
Kent “Hop” Hopper, who served as GM at the former news KTIP Visalia-Tulare-Hanford, CA (1450), has retired from the industry. Since leaving KTIP in 2018 after a change in ownership, he has hosted “Hopper in the Morning” a daily online broadcast. “I’m a little bit sad, and a whole lot glad,” Hopper told Valley Voice. “That’s the best I can say.”
Prayer vigil scheduled for oil worker severely injured in Friday morning blast
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A prayer vigil is set to take place Saturday for the oil worker injured in a blast Friday morning in Bakersfield. The worker was identified as Leo Andrade. Danielle Andrade, Leo’s wife, said he is being treated at Kern Medical for critical injuries to his legs. A prayer vigil is set […]
thesungazette.com
Woman dies after colliding with freight-liner
A 47-year-old woman from Visalia driving a 1998 Honda drives into an intersection into the path of a 2017 Freight-liner causing her vehicle to leave the roadway. HANFORD– A Visalia woman succumbed to her injuries after crossing an intersection in front of a freight-liner on highway 43. On Tuesday,...
Attic fire damages house in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Fire Department said fire crews had to conduct fire operations cautiously after an electrical panel was tampered with prior to their arrival. Fire crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to the 1800 block of West Lark Avenue. When fire crews arrived they reported no fire or smoke showing […]
KMJ
Driver Wanted Following Hit And Run In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) —The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after...
Eagle Mountain Casino to hold job fair, looking to hire 450
Eagle Mountain Casino will hold a job fair at the Employment Development Department office in Porterville on Wednesday, December 14th. The event is in partnership with Employment Connection.
Rain welcomed by farmers, wet conditions keep some out of work
Heavy downpour across the Central Valley is a welcomed sight by farmers in the area this week.
Hanford Sentinel
New Hanford Police Department parking lot to hold up to 50 vehicles
Work continued this week on the new parking lot for the Hanford Police Department. When completed, the lot will be able to accommodate up to 50 police vehicles in a secure location next to the station. The lot and the entrance to the police station itself will have a fence...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bakersfield. The crash happened close to South Real Rd on White Lane around 9:45 p.m. The crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Bakersfield Californian
Smuckers identified as tenant at huge Shafter warehouse
A Fortune 500 food and beverage manufacturer best known for its fruit preserves, the J.M. Smucker Co., has leased a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Shafter that it plans to use for sorting and shipping goods across the western United States, according to two people briefed on the transaction. The lease...
thesungazette.com
Sheriff deputies, police officers involved in Tulare shooting
Tulare Police officers, Tulare County Sheriff deputies fire their guns at a 38-year-old man who was non-compliant, pulled a gun, pointed it in their direction. TULARE– A 38-year-old man would not comply with law enforcement or a taser and pulled a gun on officers and deputies after he stole a white Chevrolet pickup from Tulare.
sierranewsonline.com
More Rain Expected Over The Weekend
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Blue skies, crisp air and snow capped mountains greeted many of us this morning after a winter storm made it’s way through our communities overnight. Now, The National Weather Service Hanford Office says we can expect even more rain and snow over the weekend. So, if you’re taking the family to enjoy the holiday activities we wrote about earlier this week here, get everybody bundled up and pack the umbrellas.
austinnews.net
Rapidly Expanding California Dispensary to Open New Location in Porterville on Friday, December 2nd
Haven Dispensaries, a rapidly expanding southern California dispensary chain, opening their new Porterville location this Friday, December 2nd. The wait for licensed cannabis in Porterville, California is finally over. Porterville's cannabis program, which began back in 2019, culminates with the opening of Haven Dispensary located at 1 W. Morton Ave, on the corner of W. Morton Ave and N. Main St. in Downtown Porterville.
Teenager shot in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police officers say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday.
20-Year-Old Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident Near Reedley (Reedley, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on Manning Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. According to the officials, a Nissan 350Z was travelling at a high speed on the road as it approached a curve close to Kings River Road. The car then ran off the road, rolled down an embankment, and slammed into a utility pole. It then crashed through a fence.
22-year-old killed in solo crash in Laton, CHP says
Investigators say the 22-year-old man was driving a Chevy Corvette at more than 100 miles per hour when he approached a curve.
