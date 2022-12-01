Read full article on original website
Arsenal and LABS Group announce new partnership
Arsenal and LABS Group are announcing a new partnership which will see the new holiday booking platform – Staynex – become the club’s official Hotel and Resort Membership Partner. Introducing Staynex. LABS Group are building Staynex, the next generation online holiday booking platform. They plan to make...
What is Chiliz Price Going to Do After the World Cup Disappointment?
With the World Cup approaching the highly anticipated knockout stages of the competition, things haven’t gone quite as planned for Chiliz (CHZ) traders. As a result, the cryptocurrency is now down by a whopping 30% over the past fortnight of trading as the token falls to $0.165 at the time of writing.
