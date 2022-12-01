Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Klubnik, No. 10 Clemson rout No. 24 UNC 39-10 for ACC title
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Clemson Tigers are back in a familiar spot — atop the Atlantic Coast Conference. And they may have found a quarterback to keep them there. Freshman Cade Klubnik came off the bench to complete 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to lead No. 10 Clemson to the ACC championship with a 39-10 victory over No. 24 North Carolina on Saturday night.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Clemson rolls past North Carolina in ACC football championship game in Charlotte
Clemson has made its way back to the top of the mountain in the ACC. The ninth-ranked Tigers mauled the 23rd-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels 39-10 in front of nearly 65,000 fans in the ACC championship game on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Tigers won...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (four, eleven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-eight) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Record & Landmark, Dec. 5-11, 1997. Obit Howard Augustus Moore, 78. “He was a member of First Baptist Church and was the retired owner and operator of Moore’s Diner. He attended Iredell County Schools and served with the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific.” (12/5)
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Corvette Club cruise-in to bring in toys, cash for Matthew 25
Due to COVID-19, the Statesville Corvette Club altered their method of collecting toys and cash donations at their two car shows. But one thing that hasn’t changed the past two years is the group’s desire and dedication to ensure a merry Christmas for children in Iredell County. The semiannual car shows benefit Matthew 25, a food and toy pantry that largely serves people in northern Iredell County.
Statesville Record & Landmark
A look back 80+ years ago makes Thanksgiving Day more meaningful
Judy and I hope you had a very fine Thanksgiving last Thursday, complete with friends and relatives, a great meal, and so forth. And we especially hope you kept in mind, and in your prayers, the people around the world who did not have much to be thankful for, such as the people in Ukraine and those in refugee camps.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Wilhelm recognized with third Stallings Lifetime Veterans Achievement Award
And one of the cornerstones of the military funeral detail in Iredell County for many years was Joe Stallings, a career Army man, and in 2014, an award was established in his honor recognizing extraordinary efforts by a veteran in the community. Stallings was the first recipient of that award.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Celebrate 'Down Home Christmas in the 'Ville' with Sister Sadie
Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2022-23 season continues with Sister Sadie on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School. This five-member band was selected as the 2020 International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainer of the Year. The group has been featured as one of 24 acts in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museums’ “American Currents: State of the Music” exhibit. Other performers honored include Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, ]ohn Prine and Billy Strings.
Statesville Record & Landmark
A View from the Hudson: It's just winter, get over it
I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, wondering why so many people consider winter a time of dreary Biblical punishment? Current weather forecasts are delivered in ominous Anthony Fauci tones as though temperatures below 36 degrees were an outbreak of cholera and a TV news lady sensationalizes a snowstorm “lashing” the Lake Michigan area. Whips lash, my dear, snow floats gently to the earth. Calm down.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Troutman Elementary students take part in diabetes awareness, give thanks challenges
To mark November as American Diabetes Month, the Fuel Up To Play 60 Leadership Team at Troutman Elementary School decided to challenge each class to take the Give Thanks and Do Planks, Diabetes Awareness Challenge. Classes completed the challenge by reading the daily diabetes fact, completing the plank exercise and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville theater group to present comedy 'Christmas Belles'
Center Stage Alliance is proud to present its holiday show, “Christmas Belles,” opening this week. Prepare to laugh as the audience is taken back to Fayro, Texas for this Southern-fried, heart-warming Christmas comedy. A church Christmas program spins hilariously out of control in this farce about squabbling sisters,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Harmony Christmas parade features floats, tractors and a few sheep
For more photos from the Harmony Christmas parade, please see page A6 or online at www.statesville,com or on Facebook. The main street of Harmony was filled with parade watchers as floats, tractors, trucks, horses, and even a few sheep made their way down U.S. 21 for the annual Christmas parade.
Statesville Record & Landmark
It’s beginning to look a lot like ... flu season!
Giving and receiving gifts with friends and family is fun during the holidays, but you may come home from your holiday party with more than you bargained for. With holiday gatherings and yuletide cheer comes sneezes, coughs, and fevers. So, what exactly is the flu and what can you do...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Sheriff's deputies locate concealed body
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office detectives following up on a missing persons report found a body off Parkertown Road near Troutman on Thursday and the death is being investigated as a homicide, said Sheriff Darren Campbell. Campbell said a missing persons report was filed Thursday concerning an individual who had...
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $379,900
NEW CONSTRUCTION IN DOWNTOWN TROUTMAN ON WOODED .88 ACRE LOT! Enjoy living in the heart of Troutman walking distance to schools & downtown area! Quiet street w/views of a beautiful pond. Home features open floor plan w/ HUGE drop zone off garage entrance. Large kitchen w/ample cabinet storage, island w/room for seating, quartz countertops, SS appliances, subway tile backsplash & walk in pantry. Sliding door to access back concrete patio backyard. Master suite up w/large walk in closet, double sink vanity w/ tile shower walls & flooring & privacy toilet. Upstairs features 2 br, hall bathroom w/tile flooring, linen closet & tiled laundry room. Landing area at top of steps w/space for 2 desks. Huge bonus room w/double door entry! Minutes from I77. Many upgraded features such as spray foam insulation, quartz countertops, comfort height/elongated toilets! Home includes 2 garage door remotes w/ Wi-Fi enabled door & keyless pad.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Lonely Children's Fund touches lives in a special way
This time of year is always a special time to engage in family activities and receive gifts and joy from others. The foster children that we serve don’t always get to experience that. The Lonely Children’s Fund helps provide children in foster care with normalcy through activities, clothing, gifts and school functions.
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Did you know that for every one dog adopted, Iredell County Animal Services may receive two to four (or more) times that number in the same day, if there is space for them? And there are lots of days that no dogs are adopted and they still may receive a number of homeless dogs each day.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Statesville Mayor, Santa light the downtown Christmas tree
For more photos from the Christmas tree lighting, please see Page A3 and online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook. While he might be a little taller than your average elf, Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh was Santa's helper on Thursday night as the two arrived in a convertible for Statesville's Christmas tree lighting.
