GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened after a pursuit in Hamilton County Saturday night. NSP said a deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office tried to do a traffic stop on a Toyota 4 Runner at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday. The Toyota reportedly crashed and overturned shortly after into a ditch near the intersection of F Road and 11 Road in Hamilton County.

1 DAY AGO