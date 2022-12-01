Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hall County jury says a Grand Island man is guilty of first-degree murder. The jury returned the verdict against 35-year-old Donald Anthony on Monday morning. Anthony was accused of murder in the first-degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit felony and possession of a...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to at least 38 years in prison
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hastings man will serve time in prison for causing a crash that killed two teenagers over a year ago. According to court documents on December of 2021 Anthony Pingel was charged with motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, stop sign violation and obstruction of a peace officer.
News Channel Nebraska
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office being investigated after pursuit that led to fatal crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened after a pursuit in Hamilton County Saturday night. NSP said a deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office tried to do a traffic stop on a Toyota 4 Runner at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday. The Toyota reportedly crashed and overturned shortly after into a ditch near the intersection of F Road and 11 Road in Hamilton County.
Comments / 0