In its first year as a varsity athletic team at Berea-Midpark High School, the girls wrestling program competed at the Lady Arcs Invitational at Brush High School on Sunday. The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s board of directors voted unanimously to approve girls wrestling as an emerging sport beginning in the 2022-23 school year back in January of 2022.

BEREA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO