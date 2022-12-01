Read full article on original website
Patrick Xavier Clark arrested for murder of Migos rapper Takeoff
Houston cops have made an arrest in the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff outside a Texas bowling alley last month. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been taken into custody and charged with the murder, police announced Friday. Cops said a fight erupted during a dice game at the venue and that Clark squeezed off shots at some point during the melee. More than one person is believed to have fired a weapon during the fracas, according to police. While Takeoff’s brother and bandmate Quavo was seen arguing with others before the shooting, Takeoff was not directly involved in the skirmish, according to police. The...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
2023 NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson Declares for Draft
Read below for insight on potential first round pick Anthony Richardson
Aaron Judge supports Mike Evans, Tom Brady at Buccaneers game
Let’s not read too much into this, Yankees fans, OK? Free agent outfielder Aaron Judge took in Monday’s Buccaneers-Saints matchup in Tampa Bay along with wife Samantha Bracksieck, repping a Bucs jersey as he milled around with players on the sidelines and in the tunnel. The 2022 American League MVP wore a Mike Evans in support of both the wideout, who donned a Judge jersey after the Bucs’ Oct. 9 win against the Falcons, days after Judge set the AL home run record. Previous 1 of 3 Next “Shoutout my boy Aaron Judge,” Evans said when asked about the jersey during that October presser. “MVP!” The hulking outfielder...
How One Season with Brian Daboll Made Nick Sirianni a Better Coach
The current Giants head coach made Sirianni a position coach for the first time
