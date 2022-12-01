Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Porterville Recorder
Colts buried under avalanche of turnovers in blowout loss
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The biggest of four turnovers from Matt Ryan came late in the second quarter, setting up a Dallas touchdown when the Indianapolis quarterback had a chance to put the Colts back in front. His giveaways in the fourth quarter were more about making history for...
Porterville Recorder
Rams stay optimistic in historically bad title defense year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' locker room has not fractured during their historically poor Super Bowl title defense season, and Sean McVay still speaks optimistically about his veterans' leadership, his young players' emergences and this franchise's long-term future. Those small victories in a season full of...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — NEW ORLEANS: S J.T. Gray, TE Juwan Johnson, OL Lewis Kidd, CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Pete Werner, DB P.J. Williams. TAMPA BAY: QB Kyle Trask, WR Breshad Perriman, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Antoine Winfield Jr., CB Mike Edwards, T Tristan Wirfs, TE Cameron Brate.
MAQB: Baker Mayfield Should Still Have Some Suitors
There are several teams who could take a flier on the quarterback this week. Plus, an intriguing QB prospect declares for the draft and the MetLife turf claims another victim.
Porterville Recorder
Changes could be coming for struggling Falcons after bye
ATLANTA (AP) — No one's job is safe for the struggling Atlanta Falcons. That was the message from coach Arthur Smith as the Falcons (5-8) headed into an off week searching for ways to snap out of a skid that has led to four losses in the last five games.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Rice is NFL leader in TD receptions
1939 — Iowa’s Nile Kinnick wins the Heisman Trophy. The back passed for 638 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 374 yards. 1961 — Syracuse running back Ernie Davis becomes the first black player to win the Heisman Trophy. 1984 — Martina Navratilova loses to Helena...
Report: Ed Orgeron, Chris Petersen Deny Connection to UNLV Job
The pair were rumored to be in the running for the position as the coaching carousel heats up.
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Transactions
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Brett Hundley. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Joshua Dobbs to the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released QB Baker Mayfield. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Eric Fisher. Placed OL Austin...
NFL Week 13: Aaron Judge and more pregame fashion
Week 13 is bringing the heat. NFL players arrived in fashion-forward fits for the first Sunday action of December.
Comments / 0