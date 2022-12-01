ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Porterville Recorder

Colts buried under avalanche of turnovers in blowout loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The biggest of four turnovers from Matt Ryan came late in the second quarter, setting up a Dallas touchdown when the Indianapolis quarterback had a chance to put the Colts back in front. His giveaways in the fourth quarter were more about making history for...
Porterville Recorder

Rams stay optimistic in historically bad title defense year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' locker room has not fractured during their historically poor Super Bowl title defense season, and Sean McVay still speaks optimistically about his veterans' leadership, his young players' emergences and this franchise's long-term future. Those small victories in a season full of...
Porterville Recorder

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — NEW ORLEANS: S J.T. Gray, TE Juwan Johnson, OL Lewis Kidd, CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Pete Werner, DB P.J. Williams. TAMPA BAY: QB Kyle Trask, WR Breshad Perriman, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Antoine Winfield Jr., CB Mike Edwards, T Tristan Wirfs, TE Cameron Brate.
Porterville Recorder

Changes could be coming for struggling Falcons after bye

ATLANTA (AP) — No one's job is safe for the struggling Atlanta Falcons. That was the message from coach Arthur Smith as the Falcons (5-8) headed into an off week searching for ways to snap out of a skid that has led to four losses in the last five games.
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Rice is NFL leader in TD receptions

1939 — Iowa’s Nile Kinnick wins the Heisman Trophy. The back passed for 638 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 374 yards. 1961 — Syracuse running back Ernie Davis becomes the first black player to win the Heisman Trophy. 1984 — Martina Navratilova loses to Helena...
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Transactions

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Brett Hundley. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Joshua Dobbs to the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released QB Baker Mayfield. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Eric Fisher. Placed OL Austin...

