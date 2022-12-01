Read full article on original website
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Chamber dinner, tree auction raises money for care organizations
The holiday light of charity shone bright at the Hanford Civic Auditorium on Thursday night during the Hanford Chamber of Commerce Christmas Charity Dinner. The annual event featured the auctioning off of 10 trees from local charities and 42 gift baskets, along with a sit down dinner. The auction raised...
Porterville Recorder
PPD responds to incidents at Sierra View, fire station
The Porterville Police Department and first responders had a busy day on Sunday dealing with two separate incidents at Sierra View Medical Center and at the downtown Fire Station. On Sunday morning first responders had to deal with a man trying to steal a fire truck from Station 71 on...
Bakersfield Californian
Smuckers identified as tenant at huge Shafter warehouse
A Fortune 500 food and beverage manufacturer best known for its fruit preserves, the J.M. Smucker Co., has leased a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Shafter that it plans to use for sorting and shipping goods across the western United States, according to two people briefed on the transaction. The lease...
Eagle Mountain Casino to hold job fair, looking to hire 450
Eagle Mountain Casino will hold a job fair at the Employment Development Department office in Porterville on Wednesday, December 14th. The event is in partnership with Employment Connection.
thesungazette.com
WIB expands technical career opportunities in Tulare County
VISALIA – As industrial careers become high-demand in the county, a local organization has planned a project that will allow more individuals to receive career training for manufacturing, transportation, warehousing and construction careers. The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County (WIB) was awarded $683,848 as part of a regional...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Fire Station 5 a hot spot for reasonably priced Christmas trees
Kings County Fire Station No. 5 in Armona is once again the site of a forest of Christmas trees, including Douglas and noble firs and others ranging in size from three to seven feet tall. Starting in the 1950s with firefighters managing the tree farm and continuing today with volunteers,...
KMJ
Driver Wanted Following Hit And Run In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) —The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after...
Prayer vigil scheduled for oil worker severely injured in Friday morning blast
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A prayer vigil is set to take place Saturday for the oil worker injured in a blast Friday morning in Bakersfield. The worker was identified as Leo Andrade. Danielle Andrade, Leo’s wife, said he is being treated at Kern Medical for critical injuries to his legs. A prayer vigil is set […]
Attic fire damages house in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Fire Department said fire crews had to conduct fire operations cautiously after an electrical panel was tampered with prior to their arrival. Fire crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to the 1800 block of West Lark Avenue. When fire crews arrived they reported no fire or smoke showing […]
thesungazette.com
Woman dies after colliding with freight-liner
A 47-year-old woman from Visalia driving a 1998 Honda drives into an intersection into the path of a 2017 Freight-liner causing her vehicle to leave the roadway. HANFORD– A Visalia woman succumbed to her injuries after crossing an intersection in front of a freight-liner on highway 43. On Tuesday,...
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in NW Bakersfield
Update: An Amtrak spokesperson has confirmed Train 714 struck a trespasser on the tracks near Coffee Road Sunday evening. Train 714 was delayed two hours while officials investigated. Passengers and crew members did not report any injuries. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a pedestrian has been struck and killed by a train near […]
AOL Corp
See how much real estate prices increased in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County the week of Nov. 20
The median price per square foot for a home in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County increased in the past week to $234. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was $208. In the last week, a 2,341-square-foot home on West...
Kern County sheriff’s deputy gets shot in the head and survives
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s an incredible story of survival and bravery, as a Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the head this morning in Rosamond and survived. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the head Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this wasn’t a graze wound. The bullet cleanly entered and exited his […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia ranked second worst air quality in state
VISALIA – Soot pollution loomed over the heads of Tulare County residents this year, earning the city the title as second most polluted city out of 202 metropolitan areas in the state. Visalia has been ranked as the second most polluted city in the entire state for year-round particle...
Teenager shot in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police officers say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday.
Suspect armed with knives threatens officers at a Porterville hospital, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after threatening police officers with multiple knives at a local hospital, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Sunday, authorities say they were called to the Sierra View Medical Center after it was reported that there was an individual armed with a knife acting erratically. When officers […]
insideradio.com
Kent “Hop” Hopper
Kent “Hop” Hopper, who served as GM at the former news KTIP Visalia-Tulare-Hanford, CA (1450), has retired from the industry. Since leaving KTIP in 2018 after a change in ownership, he has hosted “Hopper in the Morning” a daily online broadcast. “I’m a little bit sad, and a whole lot glad,” Hopper told Valley Voice. “That’s the best I can say.”
thesungazette.com
Porterville man convicted for killing wife
On Nov. 16 at the South County Justice Center in Porterville, a jury convicted Victor Lopez, 37, of the 2018 murder of his wife, Samantha Quintanar-Lopez, 31. After a multi-day trial beginning on Nov. 7, 2022, the jury convicted Lopez of first-degree murder and felony domestic violence causing great bodily injury. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023, in Superior Court where Lopez faces life in prison.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 1, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender known to frequent Downtown Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Josepth Gomez, 44. Gomez is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender and has a criminal history that includes child molestation, child cruelty, indecent exposure, spousal abuse and drug use.
Comments / 0