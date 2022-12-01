Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Christmas Parade on track to be held December 8
The Porterville City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday evening where they will discuss several matters, including the rescheduled Porterville Children's Christmas Parade and a continued and more defined discussion of prohibiting commercial vehicles from using certain residential streets. The council will also consider expanding the location of military banners.
Porterville Recorder
Porterville's Tharp named Cattlewoman of the Year
Porterville's Mary Beth Tharp has been honored for her longtime service as a cattlewoman. Tharp was named as Tulare County Cattlewoman of the Year. She was honored during the Tulare County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen annual fall banquet in October at the Exeter Memorial Building. Tharp is a longtime volunteer with...
insideradio.com
Kent “Hop” Hopper
Kent “Hop” Hopper, who served as GM at the former news KTIP Visalia-Tulare-Hanford, CA (1450), has retired from the industry. Since leaving KTIP in 2018 after a change in ownership, he has hosted “Hopper in the Morning” a daily online broadcast. “I’m a little bit sad, and a whole lot glad,” Hopper told Valley Voice. “That’s the best I can say.”
Eagle Mountain Casino to hold job fair, looking to hire 450
Eagle Mountain Casino will hold a job fair at the Employment Development Department office in Porterville on Wednesday, December 14th. The event is in partnership with Employment Connection.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Fire Station 5 a hot spot for reasonably priced Christmas trees
Kings County Fire Station No. 5 in Armona is once again the site of a forest of Christmas trees, including Douglas and noble firs and others ranging in size from three to seven feet tall. Starting in the 1950s with firefighters managing the tree farm and continuing today with volunteers,...
kingsriverlife.com
Daughtry Rocks the Tachi Palace
Chris Daughtry, with the name of the band being Daughtry, who is remembered as being a finalist on the fifth season of American Idol, came to the Tachi Palace Casino & Resort in Lemoore on Saturday, November 19, and completely rocked the joint. The American Idol alum may not have taken the award, but since then he’s released six studio albums and an EP, several chart-topping singles, and platinum record sales, proving that he forged a path all on his own. This was only the second big concert that Tachi Palace put on this year as they’re still in recovery from the lockdown, and they plan to do more in the next year. And Daughtry closing out this year was a great choice. This was the last date on his Dearly Beloved tour, named after his most recent album release, and hearing that news brought much delight to the crowd.
Porterville Recorder
PPD responds to incidents at Sierra View, fire station
The Porterville Police Department and first responders had a busy day on Sunday dealing with two separate incidents at Sierra View Medical Center and at the downtown Fire Station. On Sunday morning first responders had to deal with a man trying to steal a fire truck from Station 71 on...
Rain welcomed by farmers, wet conditions keep some out of work
Heavy downpour across the Central Valley is a welcomed sight by farmers in the area this week.
Attic fire damages house in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Fire Department said fire crews had to conduct fire operations cautiously after an electrical panel was tampered with prior to their arrival. Fire crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to the 1800 block of West Lark Avenue. When fire crews arrived they reported no fire or smoke showing […]
AOL Corp
See how much real estate prices increased in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County the week of Nov. 20
The median price per square foot for a home in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County increased in the past week to $234. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was $208. In the last week, a 2,341-square-foot home on West...
thesungazette.com
Woman dies after colliding with freight-liner
A 47-year-old woman from Visalia driving a 1998 Honda drives into an intersection into the path of a 2017 Freight-liner causing her vehicle to leave the roadway. HANFORD– A Visalia woman succumbed to her injuries after crossing an intersection in front of a freight-liner on highway 43. On Tuesday,...
thesungazette.com
Visalia ranked second worst air quality in state
VISALIA – Soot pollution loomed over the heads of Tulare County residents this year, earning the city the title as second most polluted city out of 202 metropolitan areas in the state. Visalia has been ranked as the second most polluted city in the entire state for year-round particle...
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 1, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender known to frequent Downtown Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Josepth Gomez, 44. Gomez is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender and has a criminal history that includes child molestation, child cruelty, indecent exposure, spousal abuse and drug use.
Disaster levels: Central CA ambulances told to not transport patients if possible as ER's overflow
A major surge in patients suffering from COVID, Influenza, and RSV is overwhelming Central California hospitals, forcing them to limit emergency medical services.
sierranewsonline.com
More Rain Expected Over The Weekend
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Blue skies, crisp air and snow capped mountains greeted many of us this morning after a winter storm made it’s way through our communities overnight. Now, The National Weather Service Hanford Office says we can expect even more rain and snow over the weekend. So, if you’re taking the family to enjoy the holiday activities we wrote about earlier this week here, get everybody bundled up and pack the umbrellas.
thesungazette.com
Exeter has no plans for TCSO to take over city’s law enforcement
EXETER – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will not be taking over operations for Exeter Police Department, despite rumors circulating on social media. During an Exeter City Council meeting on Nov. 8, residents voiced their concerns over competitive police pay for the Exeter Police Department (EPD) after three patrol officers moved to the Tulare Police Department this year. Just before the meeting, rumors circulated on social media stating the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office would have to act as the city’s law enforcement if staffing issues worsened, however, TCSO’s public information officer Ashley Schwarm said the claim is inaccurate, as the sheriff’s office has not been approached about entering the city of Exeter, and confirmed that TCSO has a good working relationship with all city agencies in the county.
thesungazette.com
Visalia man arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm
On Dec. 3, at 2:08 a.m., Visalia Police Officers were dispatched to the report of a man with a gun where shots had been fired at Tacon Madres at 2401 W. Caldwell, Visalia. Upon arrival officers located spent shell casings in front of the business. Officers received updated information that the subject with the gun was inside the business and was refusing to come out along with other patrons.
Hanford Sentinel
New Hanford Police Department parking lot to hold up to 50 vehicles
Work continued this week on the new parking lot for the Hanford Police Department. When completed, the lot will be able to accommodate up to 50 police vehicles in a secure location next to the station. The lot and the entrance to the police station itself will have a fence...
thesungazette.com
Sheriff deputies, police officers involved in Tulare shooting
Tulare Police officers, Tulare County Sheriff deputies fire their guns at a 38-year-old man who was non-compliant, pulled a gun, pointed it in their direction. TULARE– A 38-year-old man would not comply with law enforcement or a taser and pulled a gun on officers and deputies after he stole a white Chevrolet pickup from Tulare.
thesungazette.com
Porterville man convicted for killing wife
On Nov. 16 at the South County Justice Center in Porterville, a jury convicted Victor Lopez, 37, of the 2018 murder of his wife, Samantha Quintanar-Lopez, 31. After a multi-day trial beginning on Nov. 7, 2022, the jury convicted Lopez of first-degree murder and felony domestic violence causing great bodily injury. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023, in Superior Court where Lopez faces life in prison.
