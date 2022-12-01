Chris Daughtry, with the name of the band being Daughtry, who is remembered as being a finalist on the fifth season of American Idol, came to the Tachi Palace Casino & Resort in Lemoore on Saturday, November 19, and completely rocked the joint. The American Idol alum may not have taken the award, but since then he’s released six studio albums and an EP, several chart-topping singles, and platinum record sales, proving that he forged a path all on his own. This was only the second big concert that Tachi Palace put on this year as they’re still in recovery from the lockdown, and they plan to do more in the next year. And Daughtry closing out this year was a great choice. This was the last date on his Dearly Beloved tour, named after his most recent album release, and hearing that news brought much delight to the crowd.

