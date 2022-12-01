Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Building sustains minor damage in fire north of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Fire Department responded to a grass fire at the Highway 83 and Highway 97 junction Sunday afternoon. The North Platte Fire Department said a man was burning trash when a spark caused a fire at around 1:40 p.m.. Due to the high...
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County Commissioners extend Sunday alcohol sales hours
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Commissioners passed a resolution to extend Sunday alcohol sales hours to align with the rest of the week. Previously alcohol sales on Sunday weren’t permitted until noon, but now they will be allowed to start at 6 a.m. in areas outside of North Platte city limits. North Platte City Council passed an amendment for the city which also extended sales on Sunday to 8 a.m. instead of noon.
knopnews2.com
Pizza Hut opens in North Platte... how to get your fix
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pizza Hut opened in North Platte on Thursday and residents can’t get enough. Staff of the Pizza Hut told KNOP that they are having issues keeping up with the high demand. Pizza Hut will not have a direct number to this store until their...
knopnews2.com
Hershey man killed in fatal Highway 30 crash
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Bruce Miller of Hershey was killed Sunday afternoon when he suffered a medical condition, crossed the center line and crashed into a pickup truck on Highway 30 between North Platte and Hershey. The driver of the...
knopnews2.com
Christmas Village returns to Lincoln County Historical Museum
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Historical Museum Christmas Village returned for its seventh year Friday. For four weekends in December, the grounds of the museum are decorated with lights and music thanks to the cooperation of 50 local businesses and organizations. “I think it’s become a tradition...
knopnews2.com
North Platte High School places runner up in theater competition
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte High School’s theater team made second place in the regional competition in the Play Production category. They will proceed on to the state championships in Norfolk, Nebraska on Friday December 9.
knopnews2.com
Head-on collision west of North Platte leaves one person dead, another with minor injuries
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person is dead following a two-car crash west of North Platte. It happened Sunday afternoon between Hershey and North Platte on Highway 30. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says the driver of a sedan, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was traveling west on Highway 30 when it appears he suffered a medical condition, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a truck.
knopnews2.com
North Platte Police Department participates in Santa Cop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Sunday officers of the North Platte Police Department descended on Walmart... to get presents for children in need. The department has lists submitted by children and then officers are dispatched to Walmart to try to get some of these presents for children whose families may not be fortunate enough to provide Christmas gifts.
knopnews2.com
McDaid Elementary first grade student honored as Principal for a Day
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - There is a new principal roaming the halls at McDaid Elementary. Matias Molina is a first grader. Molina took the reins for the day after his parents won the silent auction item at the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment’s G.R.E.E.N. fundraising event last month. He spent the entire day job shadowing Principal Pam Wood and enjoyed every part of it.
knopnews2.com
Friday Night Sports Hero: Kynlee Strauser
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Gothenburg’s Kynlee Strauser has been a four-year starter on the basketball team and has helped them to an NSAA State Basketball Tournament appearance in the 2021-22 season where they finished fourth. The basketball court isn’t the only place that Strauser shines for the Swedes, she also excels on the volleyball court. In the 2021-22 season, Strauser helped the Swedes to their very first appearance at the State Volleyball Tournament, then in the 2022-23 season, she helped them get back there again where they finished runner-up to Grand Island Central Catholic.
knopnews2.com
NPCC defends home court against Eastern Wyoming
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC Knights men’s basketball team knocked off the visiting Eastern Wyoming Lancers on Friday night 84-77. The Knights had four scorers in double digits as they cruised to victory, the Knights led by 13 at the half, and did not look back as they never trailed in the second half.
knopnews2.com
United Way encourages non-profit support ahead of holiday season
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Less than 30 days remain until the calendar flips to another new year. With the holiday season coming up, Non-Profit Organizations, like United Way, are asking for your help meeting funding needs for organizations in need this month. Mid Plains United Way is located in...
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
