NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Gothenburg’s Kynlee Strauser has been a four-year starter on the basketball team and has helped them to an NSAA State Basketball Tournament appearance in the 2021-22 season where they finished fourth. The basketball court isn’t the only place that Strauser shines for the Swedes, she also excels on the volleyball court. In the 2021-22 season, Strauser helped the Swedes to their very first appearance at the State Volleyball Tournament, then in the 2022-23 season, she helped them get back there again where they finished runner-up to Grand Island Central Catholic.

2 DAYS AGO