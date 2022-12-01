ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds

President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
The Independent

‘If you want to understand what Russia has done, come to Ukraine,’ Zelensky claps back at Musk

Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked Elon Musk's proposed peace plan and invited the billionaire to visit Ukraine to see the damage done to the war-torn country by Russian forces. The Ukrainian president mocked Mr Musk’s peace deal at an event organised by The New York Times and asked him to visit the European country instead.“I think that either someone has influence over him, or he somehow draws conclusions on his own,” Mr Zelensky said by video link at the summit.He added: “If you want to understand what Russia has done here, come to Ukraine and you will see this with your...
New York Post

Vladimir Putin made ‘huge mistake’ with Ukraine war, Emmanuel Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron this week said that negotiation with Russia could still end the war in Ukraine — and that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion was a “huge mistake” based on “a fake narrative.” Macron made the statements in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulus broadcast Thursday. “I think that President Putin made a huge mistake by launching this war,” the French president said. “He decided on his own, based on a fake narrative, saying ‘NATO will use Ukraine to attack Russia,’ which is totally wrong.” Asked by Stephanopoulos if a leader who acted that way could be trusted as a...
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
CNET

Trump Says He'll Stay Off Twitter As Elon Musk Lets Him Back

Billionaire Elon Musk reversed former US President Donald Trump's permanent ban from Twitter on Saturday and restored Trump's account, opening the door for the controversial politician to regain his social media megaphone. But for now, Trump claims he doesn't plan to tweet. On Friday, Musk polled users on Twitter about...
americanmilitarynews.com

‘Loyal soldiers of Putin’: Ukraine, activists call militarization of schools in Russian-occupied Crimea a war crime

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. In mid-November, the Russian-installed occupation authorities in the Ukrainian Black Sea region of Crimea approved a program of “preliminary military training” for schoolchildren of all ages beginning in the current academic year. The...
