How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Honda Begins Producing Fuel Cell EVs for 2024
Honda recently announced an all-new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on the all-new Honda CR-V. This forward-thinking vehicle will be made at its Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, and is part of Honda’s previously announced goal for battery electric vehicles and FCEVs to represent 100% of its lineup by 2040.
Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000
Nissan and Chevy both offer new EVs that are still relatively affordable. The post Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The World’s First Solar-Electric Car Just Went Into Production
The Lightyear 0, a solar-powered EV that can go months between battery charges, has finally entered production. The Dutch startup recently announced that it had begun building its boundary-pushing debut vehicle, according to Jalopnik. The 0 isn’t the only solar electric car that’s been in the works, but it is the first to go into production. As automakers rush to release EVs, it can be hard to design one that stands out. That shouldn’t be a problem for the 0, though. The sedan may look like any other premium EV at a glance, but the top of the car, from its hood...
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
Top Speed
Honda Looks To Ease EV Road Trip Woes With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Honda recently announced that starting in 2024 it will produce a vehicle based on its popular CR-V that can be fueled with a plug-in feature or new Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) technology. For drivers who have range anxiety with EVs but are eco-conscious, this offers an attractive new option. Honda has already committed to being carbon-neutral by 2050 and has been testing low and zero-emissions vehicles for years. There is no word yet on how much these new vehicles will cost, or even what they will look like.
globalspec.com
The range of electric vs gas-powered cars
While electric vehicle (EV) ownership has increased in the U.S. during the last decade, range anxiety — the concern about how far an EV can drive on a full charge — remains an issue for current as well as prospective EV owners. Ongoing improvements in battery technology have...
Carscoops
VW Looks To Canada For First Battery Manufacturing Plant Outside Europe
Volkswagen is seriously considering Canada as the location for its first North American battery cell plant. The company added an addendum to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed with the country in August, to identify suitable sites for a cell factory in the country. “Canada is one logical option...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
electrek.co
Here are the cars eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act, the major climate bill, was signed today, changing the availability of electric vehicle tax credits. Now, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Today the US government released a preliminary list of which vehicles currently qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit. There...
insideevs.com
BMW Gen6 Batteries May Foreshadow Class-Leading EV
At BMW’s 100-year-old factory next to its Munich global headquarters, electric i4 sedans move along the same assembly line as diesel 3 Series wagons, plug-in hybrid 3 Series sedans, and gasoline M3s. For the past few years, this approach was considered to be BMW’s future: a flexible vehicle platform and production line that allows the automaker to tailor which powertrains went into its cars based on market conditions and customer demand.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
Beyond solar: Here’s what the clean energy future might look like
Images of a clean-energy future tend to feature wind turbines and solar panels, iconic symbols of the struggle to halt global warming. But the United States is pursuing a much wider range of solutions to drive down greenhouse gas emissions. Soon, a direct air capture facility, or a carbon capture and storage project, or a clean hydrogen hub could be proposed in a town near you. Maybe one already has. Two recent laws — last year’s bipartisan infrastructure legislation and this year’s Inflation Reduction Act — offer developers billions of dollars to build these kinds of projects.
Broken EV chargers are a huge turnoff for electric car drivers and prospective buyers. That signals a growing business opportunity for startups racing to keep those plugs up and running.
If a driver makes the switch to an electric car and finds themselves at a plug that doesn't work, it could confirm all their fears about EV ownership.
CNBC
Toyota secures funding to develop hydrogen fuel cell version of its Hilux pickup in the UK
Fuel cell technology involves hydrogen from a tank mixing with oxygen, which in turn produces electricity. Toyota says a fuel cell-powered prototype of its Hilux pickup will be developed at a plant in England. "Once successful performance results have been secured, the intention is to prepare the vehicle for small...
The Bill Gates Argument Against the Tesla Semi Still Stands…For Now
Bill Gates has solutions to the climate crisis. At least, he believes he does. Last year, he wrote a whole book about it. But months before How to Avoid a Climate Disaster was released, he published a blog outlining his thoughts on “[moving] around in a zero-carbon world.” One takeaway from that? As he said, electrifying heavy, long-haul trucks is the wrong solution.
BBC
Ford reveals £125m Halewood electric vehicle parts plant boost
Ford has announced plans to massively increase its production of components for electric cars in a move that will safeguard 500 jobs on Merseyside. The £125m investment - boosted by the government's Automotive Transformation Fund - in the Halewood plant brings the US car giant's spending there to £380m.
PV Tech
NREL: US solar costs rise across all sectors, utility-scale up 6%
PV and solar-plus-storage costs have risen year-on-year (YoY) in the US, according to the annual price benchmarking analysis by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Using 2021 prices, utility-scale PV systems were 6% more expensive in Q1 2022 than the equivalent period last year, rising to US$0.99/Wdc, whilst utility-scale solar-plus-storage...
