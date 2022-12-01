Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Top 25: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State on top
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs (13-0) are No. 1 for the ninth straight week and 12th time this season in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Georgia received 62 first-place votes and Michigan (13-0) received the other one in the poll released Sunday.
Comments / 0