NJ weather: Monday will be our last pleasant, dry day of the week
Soak in as much sun as you can on Monday, because the rest of the week turns pretty unsettled. A pair of storm systems will once again potentially soak New Jersey this week. The first period of wet weather will come Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The second one — which is far less certain — is set for Thursday night into Friday.
Residents fighting plan to build ‘mega warehouse’ next to train tracks in N.J. town
Sparta residents are fighting a proposal to build a warehouse in the Sussex County township, alleging local officials amended an ordinance to allow a proposal for an 880,000-square-foot building in an area where a “mega warehouse” is not permitted. Township officials changed an ordinance in February 2021 to...
Cold, breezy Sunday in New Jersey; tracking midweek rain
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says it will be a more active week ahead in terms of some storms and rain.
Pinelands to lose 2.4M trees in ‘smart’ fire prevention plan but N.J. activists don’t buy it
A new plan to cut as many as 2.4 million small trees from a dense section of the New Jersey Pinelands as part of wildfire mitigation efforts by the state has drawn criticism from some officials and environmental advocates. The initiative, officially called the “Allen and Oswego Road Fire Mitigation...
8 places to take someone visiting NJ around the holidays for the first time
You can never make another first impression; and if someone were coming to visit you that's never been to New Jersey, there are so many places you can take them to. Forget the traffic jams they see when they enter from Newark, Camden, the Lincoln or Holland tunnels or the George Washington Bridge.
Body recovered from underneath waterfall in North Jersey river, police say
A body was recovered from a river in North Jersey Friday morning, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said. Officers responded to a report of the body underneath the waterfall of the Third River along Kingsland Street, Petracco said. The body was recovered and identified as a 57-year-old male from Belleville, police said.
Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972
FREEHOLD, NJ – Officials have identified the body of a girl who was reported missing in 1972 after her remains were found during a neighborhood cleanup nearly 35 years ago. On Easter Sunday, April 2, 1972, 16-year-old Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down for dinner with her family in North Jersey. “Following an intensive long-term investigation involving numerous interviews and extensive DNA analysis, human remains recovered near the Henry Hudson Bike Trail in Atlantic Highlands in 1988 have now been positively identified as belonging to Nancy – although precisely how and why she died still remains unknown,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s The post Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972 appeared first on Shore News Network.
12 important things to know about forecasting snow in NJ
Another Jersey winter has arrived. Here in the Northeast United States, winter storms can create significant headaches for the millions of people who commute to work/school each day. That's on top of the potential for power outages, property damage, personal injury, and epic snowball fights. For meteorologists, winter is our...
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy
Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
Can You Help? 17 Unidentified People Found Dead in Northern NJ Since 2000
17 unidentified people have been found dead in North Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports
For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia Airport (Queens, N.Y.), Long Island MacArthur Airport (Ronkonkama, N.Y.), New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and Philadelphia International Airport.
natureworldnews.com
Below Freezing Temperature of Zero Degrees Along with 45 Mph Winds Takeover Parts of New Jersey
In addition to the chilly below-freezing temperature of zero degrees Fahrenheit, New Jersey will experience winds of 45 mph. On Wednesday, New Jersey can expect a rainy and windy day with gusts as high as 45 mph before temperatures drop and chilly conditions set in later in the day. Flooding...
Police looking for NJ man with mental health issues missing since September
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
N.J. reports 1,179 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Transmission rate jumps after Thanksgiving.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,179 COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths on Monday as the transmission rate spiked following the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide rate of transmission is 1.61 Monday, up from 0.88 on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
‘Best New Jersey seafood’ restaurant? It might not be where you’d expect
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. We wanted to know the answer to that same question,...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
2 New Jersey Towns Among “Best Christmas Towns In The USA” For 2022
There’s nothing better than planning a trip around the holidays with your loved ones. What makes it even more special is when your destination is known for its Christmas charm. As we hang the countless strands of lights around the house, decorate the tree, and wrap the gifts, some...
Can you spread or bury a dead person’s ashes anywhere in NJ?
Are you allowed to scatter a dead person's ashes in New Jersey?. The New Jersey Cemetery Board makes it very clear on a frequently asked questions page: The burial of a human body in the state is only legal "on land that is designated for cemetery purposes." There is a...
thelakewoodscoop.com
SHOCKING: Ocean County Employee Put Up Skit Poking Fun at Jews in Lakewood, Former Employee Alleges [UPDATE – COUNTY INVESTIGATING] [PHOTO]
An Ocean County employee allegedly poked fun of Jews during a skit he put up in an Ocean County garage, a former County employee who witnessed the event recently revealed. On January 30, 2018 Arthur Reece, who at the time was in charge of the roads in Lakewood, Jackson and Plumsted, allegedly put on a skit in the Plumsted garage.
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
