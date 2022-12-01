ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

NJ weather: Monday will be our last pleasant, dry day of the week

Soak in as much sun as you can on Monday, because the rest of the week turns pretty unsettled. A pair of storm systems will once again potentially soak New Jersey this week. The first period of wet weather will come Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The second one — which is far less certain — is set for Thursday night into Friday.
Body recovered from underneath waterfall in North Jersey river, police say

A body was recovered from a river in North Jersey Friday morning, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said. Officers responded to a report of the body underneath the waterfall of the Third River along Kingsland Street, Petracco said. The body was recovered and identified as a 57-year-old male from Belleville, police said.
Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972

FREEHOLD, NJ – Officials have identified the body of a girl who was reported missing in 1972 after her remains were found during a neighborhood cleanup nearly 35 years ago. On Easter Sunday, April 2, 1972, 16-year-old Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down for dinner with her family in North Jersey. “Following an intensive long-term investigation involving numerous interviews and extensive DNA analysis, human remains recovered near the Henry Hudson Bike Trail in Atlantic Highlands in 1988 have now been positively identified as belonging to Nancy – although precisely how and why she died still remains unknown,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s The post Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972 appeared first on Shore News Network.
12 important things to know about forecasting snow in NJ

Another Jersey winter has arrived. Here in the Northeast United States, winter storms can create significant headaches for the millions of people who commute to work/school each day. That's on top of the potential for power outages, property damage, personal injury, and epic snowball fights. For meteorologists, winter is our...
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy

Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports

For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia Airport (Queens, N.Y.), Long Island MacArthur Airport (Ronkonkama, N.Y.), New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and Philadelphia International Airport.
Police looking for NJ man with mental health issues missing since September

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
N.J. reports 1,179 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Transmission rate jumps after Thanksgiving.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,179 COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths on Monday as the transmission rate spiked following the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide rate of transmission is 1.61 Monday, up from 0.88 on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
2 New Jersey Towns Among “Best Christmas Towns In The USA” For 2022

There’s nothing better than planning a trip around the holidays with your loved ones. What makes it even more special is when your destination is known for its Christmas charm. As we hang the countless strands of lights around the house, decorate the tree, and wrap the gifts, some...
SHOCKING: Ocean County Employee Put Up Skit Poking Fun at Jews in Lakewood, Former Employee Alleges [UPDATE – COUNTY INVESTIGATING] [PHOTO]

An Ocean County employee allegedly poked fun of Jews during a skit he put up in an Ocean County garage, a former County employee who witnessed the event recently revealed. On January 30, 2018 Arthur Reece, who at the time was in charge of the roads in Lakewood, Jackson and Plumsted, allegedly put on a skit in the Plumsted garage.
