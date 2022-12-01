The outlook on the Baltimore Orioles changed drastically this year. The rag-tag team of the American League East didn’t get a second glance coming into this year after finishing the 2021 season with a 52-110 record, a particularly dismal showing is such an elite division. But this year, they surprised and managed a 83-79 record to secure 4th place in the AL East, surpassing the Boston Red Sox.

12 HOURS AGO