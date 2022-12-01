Read full article on original website
NHL star Carey Price's opposition to Canadian gun bill creates stir
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price tweeted his opposition to a Canadian gun-control bill over the weekend, and it caused a stir in the country.
Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon exits game with upper-body injury
Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon exited Colorado’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night due to an upper-body injury. MacKinnon
Yardbarker
2 Teams That Should Be Calling About Pirates CF Bryan Reynolds
As MLB free agency gets underway, there are still trades that are looking to be made across the league. One player that has just become available in the trade market is Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds requested a trade from the Pirates on Saturday, and most outfield-needy teams should...
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin Speaks On His Exit From Nets
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin was a fan favorite in Brooklyn during his year-and-a-half stint with the Nets. He appreciated his time in Brooklyn but knew shortly after the 2021 NBA Playoff, his time in the borough was likely over. The 33-year-old averaged 17.1 minutes per game with the Nets...
Yardbarker
Cam Reddish is the odd man out in the Knicks latest win
The New York Knicks snapped their dreadful home losing streak with a 92-81 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, a game in which Cam Reddish, a regular in the rotation prior to Sunday’s game, recorded a healthy DNP. Reddish wasn’t the only change on Sunday, as Derrick Rose was also...
