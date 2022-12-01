Read full article on original website
Neymar scores for Brazil in return from injury at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There were no signs of the limp or the swollen ankle that had sidelined Neymar at the World Cup. There was a goal, though.
Neymar's return helps Brazil rediscover its groove as World Cup title favorite
When Neymar was injured in a World Cup opener, Brazilians held their breath. It's time to exhale after Neymar's impressive return in a win over South Korea.
With Pelé ailing in hospital, Brazil thrills, then sends the 'king' its love
DOHA, Qatar — Before they bounded over to their reveling supporters, before they clapped their hands and mounted one another's backs, and before they circled Stadium 974 after their latest World Cup victory, the Brazilian players paused and thought of the king. They gathered at midfield after 90 minutes...
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 16
Highlights from the 16th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Monday.
Bierhoff resigns as director of Germany's teams, academy
BERLIN (AP) — Oliver Bierhoff is the first managerial casualty of Germany’s early World Cup exit after agreeing to resign as managing director of the country’s national soccer teams and academy. The German soccer federation said on Monday that Bierhoff agreed to prematurely end his contract. It...
McLaughlin-Levrone, Duplantis named World Athletes of Year
World-record setters Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Mondo Duplantis were named Athletes of the Year by World Athletics on Monday, adding more accolades to a remarkable 2022 for both athletes. McLaughlin-Levrone, the 23-year-old American, broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles twice during the year, the last coming at world...
Labbadia back as coach for struggling Stuttgart
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart brought Bruno Labbadia back for a second spell as coach Monday as it fights to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga. Labbadia has been given a contract through June 2025 and will take charge of his first training session next week.
Belarus opposition figure returned to prison after surgery
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent member of the Belarusian opposition serving an 11-year prison sentence for helping stage anti-government protests, was taken back to prison after undergoing an operation for a perforated ulcer, her father said Monday. Alexander Kolesnikov was able to visit his daughter for...
South Africa's ruling party stands by leader despite scandal
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party says it will vote against any attempts to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament on Tuesday. Ramaphosa has taken legal action on Monday to challenge the parliamentary report that suggested he may have broken anti-corruption laws by having...
Pelé’s family: COVID caused infection, death not imminent
SAO PAULO (AP) — Two daughters and one grandson of Brazilian soccer great Pelé said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. They added that the 82-year-old is under no imminent risk of death. Kely and Flavia...
