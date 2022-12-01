Read full article on original website
Former Browns, Steelers’ QB finds new NFL home
Former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs has been signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad.
Latest On Antonio Brown's Status Following Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant was issued for former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown by Tampa Police.
NFL world blasts Adam Schefter for controversial report
On Sunday, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN published quite a controversial story ahead of Deshaun Watson’s debut start for the Cleveland Browns following his 11-game suspension due to sexual misconduct and assault allegations. Published early Sunday morning ahead of Watson’s first start of the season, the story from...
