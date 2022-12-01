ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 2

Related
Beach Radio

Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk

A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
NJ.com

Historic homes on display during tour in Salem City (PHOTOS)

People looking to learn a bit about South Jersey history or just take in the sights of beautifully decorated historic homes flocked to Salem City Saturday for the 35th Annual Salem Yuletide Tour Saturday. The tour featured 28 sites, including several homes, a few churches, and businesses, as well as...
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
NJ.com

The name matches the game: Trenton’s Princessstorm Woody could be N.J. wrestling star

When Trenton Central High School freshman Princessstorm Woody hits the mats this year, her unique name should garner her some attention. But it won’t be long before she makes a name for herself with her impressive skills and potential. She started the process on Friday night at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton with one of only two New Jersey wrestlers to win their match in a NJ All-Stars vs. Wyoming Seminary girls match that served as the undercard for the Rider vs. Penn State college dual.
WPG Talk Radio

Apparent Suicide Causes Delay of Ventnor, NJ, Christmas Parade

A man's apparent suicide Saturday afternoon just prior to the scheduled beginning of the annual Ventnor Christmas Parade caused a short delay in the start of the parade as police checked to make sure there was no danger to anyone. According to a release from Ventnor Police, they received a...
NJ.com

Salem celebrates the ‘Magic of Christmas’ during annual parade

Paradegoers huddled under umbrellas to watch Salem City’s Magic of Christmas Parade Saturday morning, but participants didn’t let the rain stop them from having a good time. Salem Rams cheerleaders performed wearing clear ponchos as to not hide their blue-and-white uniforms, and members of the Salem High School...
94.5 PST

This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
New Jersey 101.5

Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
PennLive.com

Entire block up for sale in N.J. beach town

Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City PBA Concerned Over Too Few Officers On Street Patrol

The issue of a lack of an appropriate number of police officers assigned to street patrol duty in Atlantic City, New Jersey has been a long-standing problem. In most police departments around the country, street patrol officers are the bread and butter of local law enforcement. It’s considered most everywhere...
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy