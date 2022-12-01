Read full article on original website
Related
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
New Jersey native has won 20 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!'
This week we'll see if a New Jersey man can keep his win streak alive on "Jeopardy!"
Historic homes on display during tour in Salem City (PHOTOS)
People looking to learn a bit about South Jersey history or just take in the sights of beautifully decorated historic homes flocked to Salem City Saturday for the 35th Annual Salem Yuletide Tour Saturday. The tour featured 28 sites, including several homes, a few churches, and businesses, as well as...
A former slave — one of N.J.’s biggest unsung heroes — gets long-overdue honor in her hometown
More than two centuries after she escaped slavery to become a leader of the abolitionist movement, Amy Hester “Hetty” Reckless is being honored in Salem County with a new community center bearing her name. The Amy Reckless Civic Center on West Broadway in Salem City, owned and operated...
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
The name matches the game: Trenton’s Princessstorm Woody could be N.J. wrestling star
When Trenton Central High School freshman Princessstorm Woody hits the mats this year, her unique name should garner her some attention. But it won’t be long before she makes a name for herself with her impressive skills and potential. She started the process on Friday night at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton with one of only two New Jersey wrestlers to win their match in a NJ All-Stars vs. Wyoming Seminary girls match that served as the undercard for the Rider vs. Penn State college dual.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Apparent Suicide Causes Delay of Ventnor, NJ, Christmas Parade
A man's apparent suicide Saturday afternoon just prior to the scheduled beginning of the annual Ventnor Christmas Parade caused a short delay in the start of the parade as police checked to make sure there was no danger to anyone. According to a release from Ventnor Police, they received a...
Group 5 Final Stars of the Game: No. 10 Passaic Tech vs. No. 3 Toms River North
Star junior quarterback Micah Ford was in and out of the Toms River North lineup in the second half due to cramping, but several eager teammates stepped up to compete the job he had started so splendidly. Ford passed for three touchdowns in the first half to stake the third-ranked...
Salem celebrates the ‘Magic of Christmas’ during annual parade
Paradegoers huddled under umbrellas to watch Salem City’s Magic of Christmas Parade Saturday morning, but participants didn’t let the rain stop them from having a good time. Salem Rams cheerleaders performed wearing clear ponchos as to not hide their blue-and-white uniforms, and members of the Salem High School...
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
First acts announced for 20th Bamboozle Festival in Atlantic City, NJ
A few concerts have been announced that are coming to Atlantic City in 2023. The Adjacent Festival featuring Blink 182 will make its way to the beach next Summer on Memorial Day weekend. The TidalWave Music Festival will be back on the beach in Atlantic City from August 11 - 13.
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve
ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on defense, which answered call in Group 4 final
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
Entire block up for sale in N.J. beach town
Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
14-year-old shot dead after attending birthday party in Camden
Authorities say the shooting victim had attended a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge on Mt. Ephraim Avenue prior to the shooting.
Atlantic City PBA Concerned Over Too Few Officers On Street Patrol
The issue of a lack of an appropriate number of police officers assigned to street patrol duty in Atlantic City, New Jersey has been a long-standing problem. In most police departments around the country, street patrol officers are the bread and butter of local law enforcement. It’s considered most everywhere...
Driver was under influence of marijuana in crash that killed N.J. basketball coach, cops say
Authorities have arrested a Cherry Hill man on vehicular homicide charges following a crash that killed his passenger, a Camden County basketball coach. Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the June 4 crash in Glassboro, according to police. Reed was driving...
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2