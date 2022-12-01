Read full article on original website
Finally! Here’s When NJ’s 1st ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Opening!
Yum! Many New Jerseyans have been waiting a while for this one!. If you're hungry for hot, spicy chicken sandwiches that you normally see on food television, usually in Los Angeles or Texas, this popular hot chicken chain is finally about to open their first New Jersey location. Dave's Hot...
Rutgers wrestling hones N.J. mojo to sweep Penn, Drexel at Garden State Grapple
Joe Heilmann has now been on two different teams while competing at the Garden State Grapple. The North Carolina transfer competed against Rutgers in the dual-meet tournament last year, and this year, provided one of the three critical victories to help the Scarlet Knights hold off Penn in the first of its two matches Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
The name matches the game: Trenton’s Princessstorm Woody could be N.J. wrestling star
When Trenton Central High School freshman Princessstorm Woody hits the mats this year, her unique name should garner her some attention. But it won’t be long before she makes a name for herself with her impressive skills and potential. She started the process on Friday night at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton with one of only two New Jersey wrestlers to win their match in a NJ All-Stars vs. Wyoming Seminary girls match that served as the undercard for the Rider vs. Penn State college dual.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
New Jersey native has won 20 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!'
This week we'll see if a New Jersey man can keep his win streak alive on "Jeopardy!"
Group 5 Final Stars of the Game: No. 10 Passaic Tech vs. No. 3 Toms River North
Star junior quarterback Micah Ford was in and out of the Toms River North lineup in the second half due to cramping, but several eager teammates stepped up to compete the job he had started so splendidly. Ford passed for three touchdowns in the first half to stake the third-ranked...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins $512,427 jackpot in Union County
LINDEN, N.J. (PIX11) – One lucky person won a $512,427 lottery jackpot after matching all five numbers for the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Friday. The winning numbers for the Dec. 2 drawing were 13, 14, 19, 20 and 24 and the XTRA number was: 02. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store […]
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum
Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
unionnewsdaily.com
Seven Oak Knoll seniors sign letters of intent to continue field hockey in college
SUMMIT, NJ — Seven members of the Class of 2023 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child committed to field hockey competition at the collegiate level by signing national letters of intent, or, in the case of Ivy League institutions, committed to the admissions process, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Signing Day.
News 12
Jersey Proud: Giant 'Elf on the Shelf' popping across Garden State communities
A supersized "Elf on the Shelf" is popping up across some communities in New Jersey. As of Thursday, a giant 12-foot elf was sitting on the roof of a building in downtown Red Bank. Over the last few years, Saxum Real Estate has been playing "Elf on the Shelf" at...
N.J. Symphony dazzles as former music director returns to podium | Review
As part of their centennial celebration, the New Jersey Symphony is inviting past music directors back to help ring in its 100th season. Hugh Wolff led the orchestra from 1985 to 1993, but hasn’t conducted them in two decades. With about 20 members of the symphony from his tenure still playing, Wolff appeared to feel right at home with his old band.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Op-Ed: I Read Kate Moore's 'The Radium Girls.' Here's Why I'm Nervous For Orange And Newark Today
About 100 years ago, one of the most egregious forms of workplace abuses in history happened, right here in the Garden State. Actually, I would be more likely to call it a form of mass murder. During the 1920s, over 100 young women were employed by United Radium to paint dials on watches.
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event
Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
Did hackers take the technology out of the Hudson County Schools of Technology?
Classes at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses were cut short and all after-school activities were canceled Monday because the district’s internal computer servers were knocked offline. District officials, who did not respond for comment immediately, would not say if the disruption was the...
Look forward, not backward, on Boulevard East plan | Jersey Journal editorial
The Boulevard East road redesign project in North Hudson is taking a wrong turn by eliminating bike lanes in any form from the plan in order to maximize parking spots. To be sure, driving throughout North Hudson is especially frustrating, as is parking. So, we get that the mayors and...
‘Scream’ star David Arquette spotted in N.J., and his visit was utterly cinematic
What was David Arquette doing in New Jersey Monday?. Stars, they’re just like us. Turns out the actor was at the Clairidge in Montclair to see a movie. Reps for the theater tell us Arquette took in the 4:15 p.m. showing of “The Fabelmans.”. The Steven Spielberg film,...
