Martinez, CA

cityofmartinez.org

Martinez Completes General Plan Update

On November 2nd, the City Council approved the new General Plan 2035, which will serve as the blueprint for the future of the City. The new plan is a comprehensive update of the nearly 50-year-old original General Plan adopted in 1973. “This is a landmark milestone that will help pave...
MARTINEZ, CA
Gizmodo

California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Tracy fatal collision shut down major roadway

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct what the driver’s actions were after the crash. We regret the error. TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Tracy caused a road closure Thursday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police say that an elderly man was riding an electric scooter and attempting […]
TRACY, CA
Mountain Democrat

DUI not suspected in wrong-way crash on Highway 50

Officers with the Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol say drunk driving was not a factor in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Highway 50 in Placerville Monday night. A Bay Area resident driving a Mercedes S 500 was reportedly traveling east in one of Highway 50’s westbound...
PLACERVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
KCRA.com

First responders found man dead in Stockton river, police say

First responders discovered a man dead in the Calaveras River on Saturday morning in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said a man was found in the river near Alvarado and Beeler streets at around 9:27 a.m. An autopsy needs to be conducted in order for a cause of death to be established, but officials described it as a "suspicious death."
STOCKTON, CA
Paradise Post

Lassen County correctional officers shoot two inmates dead

SUSANVILLE – High Desert State Prison correctional officers fatally shot two inmates as they stabbed a third inmate from Santa Clara County, authorities said Wednesday. Around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Frank Nanez and 48-year-old Raul Cuen used inmate-made weapons to attack 68-year-old Anthony Aguilera, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
stealthoptional.com

Killer Robot Cops now allowed to take down humans in San Francisco

The city of San Francisco has approved the use of killer robot cops after much backlash. While the San Francisco Police Department has yet to reveal plans for its robotic weaponry, the aggressive technology is planned for deployment. Robotic weaponry has been developed for military use over the past decade....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

43-year-old woman shot, killed in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 43-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Stockton on Saturday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Find Saturday's top stories in the video player above. Police said officers found the victim near American Street, underneath Highway 4 at 9:59 a.m. The woman died...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Heartbroken father speaks out after teenage son dies in crash

LIVERMORE, Calif. - The father of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a crash of a pickup truck full of Livermore High School students said Thursday that the deadly collision was the result of a crime. "He died in a tragedy. It was not an accident. This was something...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man sentenced 7 years for selling Fentanyl, murder charge legal advisement added

ROSEVILLE — A judge sentenced a Sacramento man to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl with legal advisement for murder attached.According to the Placer Country District Attorney's Office, on Jun. 24, the Lincoln Police Department made contact with 34-year-old Travis Richardson, who the officer knew from previous interactions. As the officer exited the vehicle, Richardson threw multiple plastic baggies filled with a "chalk-like" substance into nearby bushes. The bags contained more than 40 grams of fentanyl, which the District Attorney's office says equates to roughly 20,000 lethal doses.Police also found a digital scale and over $1,900 cash in Richardson's...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rancho Cordova man slashed with machete dies shortly after suspected attacker appeared in court

RANCHO CORDOVA —  The man who was brutally attacked by a machete-wielding suspect Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect in the attack, 42-year-old James Hall, appeared in court Friday on attempted murder charges. At the hearing, Hall was assigned a public defender. His next hearing, a formal arraignment, was scheduled for December 15.  CBS13 is reaching out to the Sacramento County D.A.'s office to see if Hall's charges will be upgraded to murder.The victim's family identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall of Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Hall confessed to attacking Fairall as Fairall was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. Hall, who is experiencing homelessness, left the scene of the attack but was later arrested Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento. They say he confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Fairall was declared brain-dead shortly after he was attacked, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, he was taken off of life support.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS San Francisco

8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Victims killed in horrific wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified

PITTSBURG -- Authorities have identified the five people -- including three children age nine and under -- who were killed early Thursday morning in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.  Tiara Tucker, 27, Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Mariah Mihailovic, 5, all of Vallejo, and Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville, died in the head-on collision reported around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 4, according to the Sheriff's Office.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report of someone driving a Hyundai Elantra east in the westbound highway lanes near Railroad Avenue, then learned...
PITTSBURG, CA

