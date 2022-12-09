'The View' celebrates the season with 12 Days of Holidays giveaway

Everyone has a chance to get in on the fun this season as " The View " co-hosts spread holiday cheer with 12 Days of Holidays 2022 sweepstakes!

Watch “The View” live each weekday 11 a.m. to noon ET on ABC, or catch up the next day on Hulu to see the marvelous prizes the co-hosts share with the show's live studio audience and some lucky at-home viewers. Check out the details for each day of giveaways and find out how you can enter for your chance to win items from one of the 12 days of giveaways.

DAY 7

Aura, is the wifi-connected picture frame that allows you to send photos and videos to anyone from anywhere using the Aura app. They make it easy to share photos with loved ones, and actually put them on display. Plus, if you're gifting an Aura frame, you can pre-load it with photos using the app before it's opened.

Aura Mason Luxe Frame ($250)

Enter for your chance to win a voucher to redeem Aura Mason Luxe Frame by Saturday, Dec. 10 at midnight Eastern. DAY 6

Theragun Prime sets the standard for percussive therapy, combining both power and effectiveness to deliver deep muscle treatment. You can connect the device to the Therabody app to access guided treatments and scientifically calibrated sound therapy content, called Theramind. Plus, Therabody's Wave Roller is the perfect full-body roller to release tension and increase mobility where you need it most.

Therabody Theragun Prime ($299) | Therabody Wave Roller ($149)

TOTAL: $448

Enter for your chance to win Therabody's Theragun Prime and Wave Roller by Friday, Dec. 9 at midnight Eastern.

DAY 5

With the Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, Santa’s workshop will stay cleaner than ever this year! Compatible with Alexa, Google Home and Siri, it utilizes advanced app controls to customize cleaning and allows users to set cleaning schedules by room, time of day, and even suction power. Users with multi-level homes can program them in the app, so the Q5+ can recognize different floors, no-go zones, and walls.

Roborock Q5+ Vacuum ($699.99)

This sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 4

This holiday season, our sponsor Pandora Jewelry is encouraging women everywhere to add themselves to their gifting list! Learn how their lab-created diamonds are reducing the carbon footprint and how each piece is hand-set in jewelry crafted with 100% recycled sterling silver or 14k gold.

Pandora Lab-Created Half Carat Diamond Stud Earrings ($650)

This sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 3

Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists around the globe, offers unique, custom and premium quality cards and gifts for everyone on your list. Discover a variety of holiday cards and gifts that can be personalized in countless ways.

Minted gift card for $500

This sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 2

With over a billion Radio Flyer wheels already on the road, the Flyer Line is created with the same beautiful design, quality and durability of the other Radio Flyer products. Choose the way you move with 5 levels of pedal assist and a throttle-only option and enjoy a range of up to 50+ miles per charge.

FLYER™ M880 Bike Flyer M880 - Mid Tail Fat Tire eBike ($1,799)

This sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 1

This holiday season, give the gift of gaming to the whole family with the Xbox Series S. Join millions of gamers from around the world to experience next generation speed and performance. To get the most out of your Series S, pair it with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a subscription that gives you access to play hundreds of high-quality games.

12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($179.88) | Xbox Series S console ($299.99)

TOTAL: $479.87

This sweepstakes has ended.