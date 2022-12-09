ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

'The View' celebrates the season with 12 Days of Holidays giveaway

By The View
ABC News
ABC News
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CtGYC_0jU0624N00

Everyone has a chance to get in on the fun this season as " The View " co-hosts spread holiday cheer with 12 Days of Holidays 2022 sweepstakes!

Watch “The View” live each weekday 11 a.m. to noon ET on ABC, or catch up the next day on Hulu to see the marvelous prizes the co-hosts share with the show's live studio audience and some lucky at-home viewers. Check out the details for each day of giveaways and find out how you can enter for your chance to win items from one of the 12 days of giveaways.

MORE: 'Love Actually' cast looks back at the film's 20-year legacy

DAY 7

Aura, is the wifi-connected picture frame that allows you to send photos and videos to anyone from anywhere using the Aura app. They make it easy to share photos with loved ones, and actually put them on display. Plus, if you're gifting an Aura frame, you can pre-load it with photos using the app before it's opened.

Aura Mason Luxe Frame ($250)

Enter for your chance to win a voucher to redeem Aura Mason Luxe Frame by Saturday, Dec. 10 at midnight Eastern. DAY 6

Theragun Prime sets the standard for percussive therapy, combining both power and effectiveness to deliver deep muscle treatment. You can connect the device to the Therabody app to access guided treatments and scientifically calibrated sound therapy content, called Theramind. Plus, Therabody's Wave Roller is the perfect full-body roller to release tension and increase mobility where you need it most.

Therabody Theragun Prime ($299) | Therabody Wave Roller ($149)

TOTAL: $448

Enter for your chance to win Therabody's Theragun Prime and Wave Roller by Friday, Dec. 9 at midnight Eastern.

DAY 5

With the Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, Santa’s workshop will stay cleaner than ever this year! Compatible with Alexa, Google Home and Siri, it utilizes advanced app controls to customize cleaning and allows users to set cleaning schedules by room, time of day, and even suction power. Users with multi-level homes can program them in the app, so the Q5+ can recognize different floors, no-go zones, and walls.

Roborock Q5+ Vacuum ($699.99)

This sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 4

This holiday season, our sponsor Pandora Jewelry is encouraging women everywhere to add themselves to their gifting list! Learn how their lab-created diamonds are reducing the carbon footprint and how each piece is hand-set in jewelry crafted with 100% recycled sterling silver or 14k gold.

Pandora Lab-Created Half Carat Diamond Stud Earrings ($650)

This sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 3

Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists around the globe, offers unique, custom and premium quality cards and gifts for everyone on your list. Discover a variety of holiday cards and gifts that can be personalized in countless ways.

Minted gift card for $500

This sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 2

With over a billion Radio Flyer wheels already on the road, the Flyer Line is created with the same beautiful design, quality and durability of the other Radio Flyer products. Choose the way you move with 5 levels of pedal assist and a throttle-only option and enjoy a range of up to 50+ miles per charge.

FLYER™ M880 Bike Flyer M880 - Mid Tail Fat Tire eBike ($1,799)

This sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 1

This holiday season, give the gift of gaming to the whole family with the Xbox Series S. Join millions of gamers from around the world to experience next generation speed and performance. To get the most out of your Series S, pair it with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a subscription that gives you access to play hundreds of high-quality games.

12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($179.88) | Xbox Series S console ($299.99)

TOTAL: $479.87

This sweepstakes has ended.

MORE: What's new on Disney+ in December 2022: 'National Treasure: Edge of History,' 'Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?' and more

Comments / 0

Related
VI TECHNO-HUB

A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences

Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
Parade

50 Cheery, Heartfelt Ways to Sign a Christmas Card This Holiday Season

Making a Christmas card that satisfies everyone in your family is hard enough as it is. Thankfully, we now have digital programs for building holiday cards that are fun and intuitive. But still, picking the right photo, color correcting, picking a design, writing out a genuine, thoughtful message or Christmas wish, and addressing all of these envelopes can all take a lot of effort. Then, when you’re almost all done, you still have to pick a proper sign-off! Will this suffering never end?
TODAY.com

How and where to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' for free in 2022

Leave it to good ol' Charlie Brown to remind everyone that it's not the gifts, songs or decorations that matter at Christmastime, but the spirit of the season. Nearly 60 years after "A Charlie Brown Christmas" first aired, that message of gratitude is as meaningful as ever. And the Charlie Brown Christmas tree? Well, it's got a permanent place in our hearts.
Parade

40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright

More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
psychologytoday.com

Give the Gift of Gratitude This Holiday Season

It can be hard to decide what to give your child for Christmas when they have a lot already, especially if you care about the environment. The best gifts support your child's interests, books, craft materials, a globe, music, and shared activities. A gift of gratitude can transform their life,...
travelawaits.com

Hallmark Channel Is Hosting The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village — How To See It

Here at TravelAwaits, we’re slightly obsessed with Hallmark Christmas movies and Christmas light displays, so imagine our excitement when we found out Hallmark was putting on its very own holiday light display! Enchant, presented by the Hallmark Channel, features a light maze, an ice skating trail, a Christmas market, festive treats, and more! There are plenty of photo ops throughout, including a chance to get your pic with the big man in red. Enchant is happening throughout December in a city near you. Here’s what to expect at this fabulous Hallmark holiday light display event.
WASHINGTON, DC
GOBankingRates

6 Extravagant Holiday Gifts for Kids

Some kids get a taste for luxury at a young age, which can make them hard to shop for. Fortunately, there are a number of high-end holiday gifts perfect for kids who enjoy the finer things in life....
E! News

Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies

Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ on Disney+, an Animated Continuation of the Exhibits-Run-Amok Series

Now that Disney empire consumed 20th Century Fox, Mickey Mouse is now in control of the Night at the Museum franchise, thus why the fourth movie, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, turned up as a Disney+ exclusive. Mickey Mouse hasn’t just de-mothballed the series, whose last entry was 2014’s Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, he’s revamped it with an animated feature, possibly because its concept – a trip outside the museum to ancient Egypt – may have been too expensive for live action, especially considering the probable occurrence of diminishing returns on financial investments for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Rice Lake Chronotype

Down on the Farm: Hygge through the holidays

When you’re little, the holiday season can seem wondrously magical — festive music playing everywhere, sparkling decorations, all sorts of wonderful foods and treats and presents. As you grow older, some of that magic is replaced with obligations and running here and there to this and that, making sure that everything is in order and that everyone is happy. In this hectic state, the holidays are a stressful chore, rather than a magical time to look forward to as autumn wanes. I recently finished reading...
Looper

The Home From A Christmas Story Is For Sale, But There's A Catch

With both "A Christmas Story" and the sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas" streaming on HBO Max this holiday season, both longtime and newer fans of Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) can joyfully rewatch the classic film and maybe introduce it to someone new. But for Brian Jones, the owner of the Cleveland house featured in the film, this season is a time of trying to sell the iconic home, along with the properties surrounding it. His reasoning was simple: "You have this nice 1940s look and then, right next door, boom! Condos or townhomes? Now that just doesn't fit," he told Variety.
CLEVELAND, OH
Apartment Therapy

Joanna Gaines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here

Joanna Gaines knows that the race is officially on to get holiday shopping done, and the queen of Magnolia has decided to help us by sharing a massive gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, complete with present ideas for just about everybody on your list. The...
Third Coast Review

Review: The Mean One Turns a Holiday Humbug into Horror Nobody Asked For

They can’t all be winners (or even Hallmark Channel worthy), but some Christmas movie ideas are great on paper, and then falter when it comes to the execution. Case in point: The Mean One, an unofficial, unsanctioned updating of the Grinch story, only in this version, the Grinch doesn’t just kill Christmas; he kills anyone who dares show an ounce of Christmas spirit. If you accidentally knock over a sleigh bell, you’re dead; if you light the wrong-colored candle, he’ll probably stab you in the eye with it; and if you even dream of stringing some lights on your house, you might find yourself headless.
The Verge

The Verge’s favorite holiday gifts under $100

Believe it or not, not every holiday season requires you to break your budget in order to obtain that perfect gift, especially when some of today’s best tech can be had for less than a Benjamin. If you’re on the hunt for something affordable this year, we at The...
ABC News

ABC News

937K+
Followers
197K+
Post
542M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy