Read full article on original website
Related
Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After TCU's Loss
The final College Football Playoff rankings won't be released until tomorrow, but the chaos has already begun. It all started on Friday night when the Utah Utes took down the USC Trojans for the second time this season. A 47-24 win in the Pac-12 title game effectively eliminated the Trojans from playoff contention.
Georgia vs. Ohio State odds: Early point spread released for College Football Playoff semifinal
After a lot of anticipation built for the College Football Playoff throughout the final weeks of the season, the full field is finally here. In the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will battle with a spot in the National Championship on the line. The opening betting lines are here for that CFP Semifinal matchup.
College Football's Best Quarterbacks in Transfer Portal
A complete breakdown of which college football quarterbacks are in the transfer portal for the 2022-23 cycle.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”
Eleventh-ranked Utah upset No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, opening the door for No. 5 Ohio State to sneak into the College Football Playoff despite last week's loss to Michigan. Afterward, former Buckeyes and Utes head coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer joked that...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
What does TCU loss mean for Ohio State, Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes?
TCU falling for the first time this season in the Big 12 Championship Game vs. Kansas State could impact Ohio State and potentially Alabama’s chances of making it into the College Football Playoff. And then there were only two undefeated teams left in major college football…. Despite a valiant...
NBC Sports
Sanders’ 4 TDs help Jackson State rout Southern for SWAC title
JACKSON, Miss. – Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns, including two on three first-quarter turnovers, staking Jackson State to a big early lead on the way to routing Southern 43-24 in Saturday’s Southwest Athletic Conference championship that was Deion Sanders‘ final game as Tigers coach. Reports swirled...
NBC Sports
Report: Deion Sanders tells Jackson State players he’s going to Colorado
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is moving up to a higher level of college football. Via Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, Sanders told his players that he’s leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. Sanders spent three years at Jackson State. If he performs as...
The College Football Playoffs are Set! Georgia & Michigan Lead CFP Semifinalists
After 13 weeks of hard-fought battles, season-ending injuries and heroic come from behind victories, the College Football Playoff has its final four teams. After a wild Conference Championship Saturday, the CFP Selection Committee had a lot of questions to answer, not only with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals, but also where to rank the rest of the top 25.
CBS Sports
2022 College Football Playoff bowl games: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State fill four-team field
After winning their first SEC championship since 2017 on Saturday night, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs remained atop the pack as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff as determined Sunday by the CFP Selection Committee. Georgia, 13-0 for the first time in program history, leads the four-team field as it looks to defend its national title and become the first back-to-back champions of the CFP era.
NBC Sports
Panthers release Mayfield one day after 49ers' QB turmoil
Baker Mayfield's time in Carolina is over. The former No. 1 overall pick was released by the Panthers on Monday. Mayfield will hit waivers, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent if no team claims him. The Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns in July for a 2024 conditional fifth-rounder....
Popculture
College Football Playoff Announces Four Teams to Play in 2022-23 Postseason Tournament
The 2022 college football regular season is over, which means four teams will battle for the right to be called national champions. On Sunday, the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee revealed the four teams who will play in the postseason tournament and the matchups. Those four teams are the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 1), Michigan Wolverines (No. 2), TCU Horned Frogs (No. 3) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 4). In the CFP seminal games, Georgia will face Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, while TCU will face Ohio State at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. Both games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 31. The winning teams from two games will face in the CFP National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday, Jan. 9.
NBC Sports
How 49ers should approach Mayfield's availability amid QB depth need
As soon as the 49ers discovered the disheartening news that Jimmy Garoppolo’s season was over, general manager John Lynch and the personnel department got to work. The team did not see enough from practice-squad quarterback Jacob Eason in his short time with the organization to entrust him with the backup role behind new starter Brock Purdy.
Kent State coach Sean Lewis to Colorado as OC, sources say
Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is leaving to be Deion Sanders' offensive coordinator at Colorado, sources said.
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson declines to address whether he feels remorse
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson played in a regular-season game for the first time in 700 days. Much has happened since then, on the field and off it. Off the field, Watson has been accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. Since returning to the team this week, Watson has refused to talk about non-football issues.
College Football Playoff rankings show schedule: TV channel, time
Rankings make or break teams in college football. And while the AP Top 25 rankings and Coaches Poll help us understand where the top teams stand up to now, the one that really matters is the official College Football Playoff poll created by the committee. Here's a look at the CFP committee's ...
UCLA rallies past UNC 3-2 for second women's soccer title
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Maricarmen Reyes scored a go-ahead goal off a rebound in the 107th minute and top-seeded UCLA rallied past North Carolina 3-2 on Monday night to win its second women’s soccer championship in program history. UCLA (22-2-1) trailed 2-0 late in the second half before scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes to force overtime. In the second 10-minute overtime, Ally Cook had a close-range shot knocked wide by North Carolina goalkeeper Emmie Allen, but Reyes raced to the ball for a sliding finish from a difficult angle. The Bruins became the first women’s soccer program in NCAA history to win the title with a first-year head coach. And coach Margueritte Aozasa’s squad was also the first to come back from two-goals down to win the national title. “I’m just amazed by this team and the grit that they show and the character they showed today,” Aozasa said. “I even had my doubts at 2-0, but quite honestly no one on the field did and they just found a way.”
NBC Sports
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
Comments / 0