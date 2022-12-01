HSBC is set to sell its banking business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) for a cash consideration of $10.1 billion, subject to regulatory and government approvals. RBC will acquire 100% of the issued common equity of HSBC Canada. The firm will also buy all the preferred shares and the outstanding subordinated debt issued by HSBC Canada and held by the HSBC Group for an additional $1.5 billion.

2 DAYS AGO