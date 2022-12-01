Read full article on original website
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 2 December 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Crypto exchange Kraken to lay off 30% of staff as it looks to weather crypto winter. Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is set to lay off 30% of its staff – 1,100...
US fintech Teampay secures $47m in Series B funding
All-in-one purchasing platform Teampay has raised $47 million in a Series B funding round led by existing backer Fin Venture Capital. The Series B, which featured participation from new investors including Mastercard, Proof Ventures, Trestle and Espresso Capital, brings Teampay’s total capital raised to $65 million. Founded in 2016...
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Buckzy, FrankieOne and Ejara
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Canadian real-time cross-border payments fintech...
UBS taps ID verification firm Regula to streamline customer onboarding
Swiss banking giant UBS has partnered with Latvian ID verification firm Regula as it looks to streamline customer onboarding. Regula says its tech will enable UBS customers to open new accounts “in less than five minutes” via the UBS mobile banking app. “Instead of real-time video interviews, which...
Wealth Wizards names Ben Hampton as new chief executive
UK-based financial advice technology provider Wealth Wizards has named Ben Hampton as its new chief executive. He will take up his new role at the firm on 1 January 2023, succeeding founder and current chief executive Andrew Firth, who will move to the role of chairman. Hampton joined Wealth Wizards...
HSBC to sell its Canada business to Royal Bank of Canada for $10bn
HSBC is set to sell its banking business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) for a cash consideration of $10.1 billion, subject to regulatory and government approvals. RBC will acquire 100% of the issued common equity of HSBC Canada. The firm will also buy all the preferred shares and the outstanding subordinated debt issued by HSBC Canada and held by the HSBC Group for an additional $1.5 billion.
Barclays fined £8.4m by payments regulator for breaking interchange fee rule
The UK Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has fined banking heavyweight Barclays £8.4 million for failing to comply with the Interchange Fee Regulation (IFR). The reason, PSR says, is because Barclays “did not provide retailers with full information about the costs of card services it supplied”. As a...
