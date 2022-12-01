UPDATE: St. George Police have identified both the suspect and the victim. The suspect is said to be Joel Curtis Flores. The victim is said to be Richard Harper. (St. George, UT) -- St. George Police are investigating an apparent homicide from Wednesday night. This happened before 8:30pm off 740 North 1100 East on a call that was originally dispatched as a domestic violence related incident. Apparently a man was threatening others with a handgun. When police arrived on scene, they heard gunfire and were able to take one man into custody. Officers then entered a home and found a man dead. Authorities say there is no threat to the public and no other suspects. Officers are interviewing witnesses and possible victims in connection to this incident. The investigation is being classified as a homicide.

