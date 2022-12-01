Read full article on original website
Four injured in head on collision
HURRICANE, Utah — Four people were transported to a hospital after a head on crash Monday. Officer Dan Raddatz with Hurricane City Police Department said the crash occurred on State Route 9, and traffic is limited to one lane in each direction. Raddatz said one car rolled on its...
Kanab man charged with murder in death of woman near SLC nightclub
A Kanab man has been charged with murder after reportedly shooting and killing a 29-year-old woman during a fight in Salt Lake City on Nov. 20.
Suspect Arrested After Man Found Dead In St. George
A man is dead following a gunshot wound. Authorities say they found the man dead inside a St. George home in the area of 740 N. 1100 East. St George Police had gotten a call out about a domestic violence concern. A suspect has been arrested. There's no word on the identities of the men.
Daring operation rescues woman who fell during Red Mountain hike
Teams were able to safely rescue a woman who had fallen on a mountain hike near Ivins, but not before the entire operation was nearly called off because of a drone.
UPDATED One Dead, One Under Arrest After Apparent Homicide in St. George
UPDATE: St. George Police have identified both the suspect and the victim. The suspect is said to be Joel Curtis Flores. The victim is said to be Richard Harper. (St. George, UT) -- St. George Police are investigating an apparent homicide from Wednesday night. This happened before 8:30pm off 740 North 1100 East on a call that was originally dispatched as a domestic violence related incident. Apparently a man was threatening others with a handgun. When police arrived on scene, they heard gunfire and were able to take one man into custody. Officers then entered a home and found a man dead. Authorities say there is no threat to the public and no other suspects. Officers are interviewing witnesses and possible victims in connection to this incident. The investigation is being classified as a homicide.
Dancing for a cause with Casey Scott
OREM, Utah — A Utah County social media influencer who battled cancer is now organizing shows to help raise money for others who are also going through health trials. Casey Scott was live for KSL-TV’s morning broadcast, where he met with Tia Strokes and her crew at the Vault Dance Studio, where they prepared for their two shows this week.
Utah Tech University student dies after falling from 5-story apartment balcony
A Utah Tech freshman is dead after what appears to be an accidental fall from a fifth-story apartment balcony on campus in the early morning hours, according to university officials.
Traffic Stop Near Cedar City Leads To Drug Charges
Authorities say what started out as a traffic stop in Cedar City has turned into a three-year probation. Joshua Leo Marlow was pulled over for a brake light violation seven months ago, but was sentenced to a drug possession charge on Monday. After being pulled over, cops found around a thousand fentanyl pills in his car. During his court appearance this week, Marlow said his drug treatment program is going well, and thanked the judge for the opportunity.
$10M ‘Post Malone House’ In St. George Utah Is Now For Sale
A couple years ago, there were a lot of rumors swirling around Washington County that Post Malone was set to move to St. George Utah. The rumors may have started when the house was built on a road named "Post Malone Drive" by someone on google maps. Or maybe it just started because we're from Utah and gossip is kind of our thing.
14 Best Restaurants in St. George, Utah
While your visit to St. George, Utah, may be centered around the fantastic outdoor activities that encompass the area, you do have to eat, and lucky for you, this town has some of the best bites in the state of Utah. To discover the best restaurants in St. George, read our roundup below.
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – December 2, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is ready to go home with you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles...
Interstate 15 ‘shortcut’ in Mesquite not advised, police say
Experience the Magic of Downtown Cedar City
Historic Downtown Cedar City during the holidays is a magical experience you won’t want to miss if you’re traveling through Southern Utah. Cedar City’s annual downtown lighting ceremony took place on Thanksgiving weekend and recently attracted several hundred residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season alongside thousands of dazzling lights, decorated Christmas trees, food trucks, live music, professional entertainment, and not to mention the arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter.
Wayback Burgers to open its first Utah location
ST. GEORGE — Southern Utahns will soon have a new burger and ice cream joint to patronize. Wayback Burgers — one of the nation's fastest-growing burger franchises — in November announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in St. George, making it the franchise's first Utah location.
