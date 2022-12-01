ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSLTV

Four injured in head on collision

HURRICANE, Utah — Four people were transported to a hospital after a head on crash Monday. Officer Dan Raddatz with Hurricane City Police Department said the crash occurred on State Route 9, and traffic is limited to one lane in each direction. Raddatz said one car rolled on its...
ksub590.com

Suspect Arrested After Man Found Dead In St. George

A man is dead following a gunshot wound. Authorities say they found the man dead inside a St. George home in the area of 740 N. 1100 East. St George Police had gotten a call out about a domestic violence concern. A suspect has been arrested. There's no word on the identities of the men.
890kdxu.com

UPDATED One Dead, One Under Arrest After Apparent Homicide in St. George

UPDATE: St. George Police have identified both the suspect and the victim. The suspect is said to be Joel Curtis Flores. The victim is said to be Richard Harper. (St. George, UT) -- St. George Police are investigating an apparent homicide from Wednesday night. This happened before 8:30pm off 740 North 1100 East on a call that was originally dispatched as a domestic violence related incident. Apparently a man was threatening others with a handgun. When police arrived on scene, they heard gunfire and were able to take one man into custody. Officers then entered a home and found a man dead. Authorities say there is no threat to the public and no other suspects. Officers are interviewing witnesses and possible victims in connection to this incident. The investigation is being classified as a homicide.
KSLTV

Dancing for a cause with Casey Scott

OREM, Utah — A Utah County social media influencer who battled cancer is now organizing shows to help raise money for others who are also going through health trials. Casey Scott was live for KSL-TV’s morning broadcast, where he met with Tia Strokes and her crew at the Vault Dance Studio, where they prepared for their two shows this week.
ksub590.com

Traffic Stop Near Cedar City Leads To Drug Charges

Authorities say what started out as a traffic stop in Cedar City has turned into a three-year probation. Joshua Leo Marlow was pulled over for a brake light violation seven months ago, but was sentenced to a drug possession charge on Monday. After being pulled over, cops found around a thousand fentanyl pills in his car. During his court appearance this week, Marlow said his drug treatment program is going well, and thanked the judge for the opportunity.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

$10M ‘Post Malone House’ In St. George Utah Is Now For Sale

A couple years ago, there were a lot of rumors swirling around Washington County that Post Malone was set to move to St. George Utah. The rumors may have started when the house was built on a road named "Post Malone Drive" by someone on google maps. Or maybe it just started because we're from Utah and gossip is kind of our thing.
viatravelers.com

14 Best Restaurants in St. George, Utah

While your visit to St. George, Utah, may be centered around the fantastic outdoor activities that encompass the area, you do have to eat, and lucky for you, this town has some of the best bites in the state of Utah. To discover the best restaurants in St. George, read our roundup below.
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – December 2, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is ready to go home with you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles...
suindependent.com

Experience the Magic of Downtown Cedar City

Historic Downtown Cedar City during the holidays is a magical experience you won’t want to miss if you’re traveling through Southern Utah. Cedar City’s annual downtown lighting ceremony took place on Thanksgiving weekend and recently attracted several hundred residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season alongside thousands of dazzling lights, decorated Christmas trees, food trucks, live music, professional entertainment, and not to mention the arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter.
ksl.com

Wayback Burgers to open its first Utah location

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utahns will soon have a new burger and ice cream joint to patronize. Wayback Burgers — one of the nation's fastest-growing burger franchises — in November announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in St. George, making it the franchise's first Utah location.

