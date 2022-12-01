Read full article on original website
Tesla crediting US$3750 towards the Model 3 or Model Y price to preempt the subsidy wait
Tesla has started issuing a US$3750 "credit" towards the purchase of a new Model 3 or Model Y unit ordered for delivery this month. The "price adjustment" has been communicated to the sales team with the clarification that it is only valid for December. Still, a discount in any form is a rather unusual move for Tesla, which recently had to cut prices for the Model Y and Model 3 in China on softening demand and a rise in direct competition that were increasing its vehicle inventory.
Xiaomi Mijia Desktop Drinking Machine Smart Edition with NFC reader arrives
The Xiaomi Mijia Desktop Drinking Machine Smart Edition is now available to pre-order in China. You can use the gadget to make hot drinks, including tea, coffee and baby formula, or cold beverages like filtered water. The device has a 2,100 W heating element that can warm a drink in as little as three seconds.
Xiaomi Smart Door Lock E10 with 99% accurate fingerprint scanner arrives
The Xiaomi Smart Door Lock E10 is now available to pre-order in China. There are multiple ways to unlock the gadget, including fingerprint recognition with 99% accuracy and a 0.5-second lag. You can also set long-term or temporary passwords or use NFC or Bluetooth to open your door with your smartphone or smartwatch. Plus, you could use the accompanying physical key in emergencies. The device is fitted with a C-class cylinder lock and ten security technologies to help keep you safe.
Deal | Samsung 870 EVO SATA SSDs now discounted by up to 43% on Amazon
Although SATA SSDs are no longer relevant to many users, there are still enough desktop PCs and laptops that could be kept alive for a few more years thanks to such an upgrade. Available in five capacities from 250 GB to 4 TB, the Samsung 870 EVO is discounted on Amazon by up to 43% (the 1 TB model, now priced at US$84.99).
Xiaomi Redmi K60E: Geekbench listing points to Snapdragon 870 usage as Redmi K60 packaging leaks
It seems that Xiaomi is close to revealing the Redmi K60 series, mid-range alternatives to the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Not only has Redmi K60 packaging been spotted, but the Redmi K60E also appears to have stopped by on Geekbench. As the image above shows, the Redmi K60 is currently passing through Xiaomi’s production lines as the company gears up for release in China.
Retail Tesla Cybertruck to be 'slightly smaller' than the prototypes
While talking about the release of the upcoming Cybertruck electric pickup, Tesla's lead designer Franz von Holzhausen noted that the finalized retail model will actually be smaller than the prototypes we've seen bandied about so far, but only by a "few percentage points." He didn't elaborate where would the difference in size come from, but rather talked at length how the choice of the body material brought the angular utilitarian design of the Cybertruck.
Xiaomi Redmi 11A: New budget smartphones to launch globally with 50 MP camera
A few weeks have passed since TENAA published details about the Redmi 11A, another upcoming budget Xiaomi smartphone. With the smartphone also appearing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), it seemed that Xiaomi had planned an international release, but not necessarily a global one. However, a new IMDA database listing confirms that there will be a global model too, with the trio certified as follows:
iQOO 11: Latest teasers hint at updated second colorway and 200W charging in the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphones
IQOO has been obliged by public events at home to miss its scheduled December 2, 2022 launch for its latest top-end smartphones, thought to emerge as the 11 and 11 Pro with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Now, there are signs that its plans are all but back underway, as the brand has announced a debut for at least 1 of these devices.
Samsung adds Thunderbolt 4 connectivity to ViewFinity S8 series with new model
In June, Samsung unveiled the ViewFinity S8, or S80PB as Samsung also referred to the monitor series. Available in 27-inch and 32-inch sizes, the pair offered 4K resolutions, 60 Hz refresh rates, PANTONE validation and USB Type-C connectivity that supports 90 W charging via USB Power Delivery. Now, Samsung has announced the ViewFinity S8UT, which seemingly differs from its predecessors in only one area.
OnePlus forays into PC monitors with X 27 and E 24 models slated for December 12 launch
OnePlus is planning to launch its first monitors on December 12. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 is slated to be a premium offering targeted at gamers, with a 165 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium support, while the OnePlus Monitor E 24 is a mid-range offering. Further specifications and pricing are not known, but the company will reveal more information in the coming week.
Rumor | Apple re-names its AR/VR OS ahead of its launch
Accessory Apple Business Leaks / Rumors Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable Software. Apple had reportedly trademarked the term "Reality" in order to apply it to its first-gen headset to deliver an inaugural metaverse-style experience in its fully immersive augmented, virtual or mixed forms (also known as AR, VR or MR respectively). This, apparently, has led to speculation that the OS developed to power the hardware in question would be named to match.
Apple's MacBook Air M1 ist still shipped with the faster 256 GB SSD
It can be a tough choice if you want to buy a MacBook Air. Apple still sells the extremely popular MacBook Air M1 and the base model is often available for less than 1000 Euros. The new MacBook Air M2 is about 300 Euros more expensive and the base model is also equipped with 8 GB RAM and a 256 GB SSD, but the SSD only uses a single memory chip anymore, so it is slower than before. If the RAM is fully used, macOS will also use the SSD (swap file), so the slower SSD performance can have an effect on the overall performance.
Xiaomi Mijia Cooking Robot Thermomix competitor arrives in the EU
The Xiaomi Mijia Cooking Robot is now available in the EU. So far, the gadget has launched in Germany, selling for €1,199.99 (~US$1,263). This price makes it slightly cheaper than its competitor, the Thermomix TM6 Noir, retailing for €1,399 (~US$1,472) in Germany. The Mijia Cooking Robot launched in...
GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB: New mid-range NVIDIA GPU shown to offer 35% less performance than original 12 GB model
Hardware Unboxed has outlined the performance of the RTX 3060 8 GB, which NVIDIA announced last month with a new RTX 3060 Ti. While the latter received a GDDR6X VRAM upgrade, the RTX 3060 8 GB has 4 GB of VRAM less than the original RTX 3060, as well as a narrower 128-bit memory bus. As a result, the RTX 3060 8 GB delivers 240 GB/s of memory bandwidth, two-thirds of what the original RTX 3060 manages. Unsurprisingly, the newer RTX 3060 falls short of its older namesake in benchmarks, despite containing the same GA106 GPU.
BOE showcases world’s first 600 Hz laptop gaming display
60 Hz was the standard laptop screen refresh rate for more than a decade, but, with the GPU advancements from the past several years that allow hundreds of fps in some competitive titles, display refresh rates are now trying to catch up as much as possible. The good old 1080p and FHD+ screens are not that appealing anymore without a high refresh rate, and, every year, laptop OEMs try to one up each other with higher refresh rates, to the point where we now have the Alienware X17 R2 offering a 480 Hz screen option. Many AAA game titles still cannot benefit from these high refresh rates, yet the competitive FPS crowd is pushing for even faster screens. What insane rates could we see in 2023? Chinese display maker BOE thinks the market is ready for 600 Hz.
AMD Ryzen 7000X3D CPU core counts and other specifications leak ahead of alleged CES 2023 introduction
QuasarZone has shared new details about the Ryzen 7000X3D series, AMD's next-generation 3D V-cache processors. To date, AMD has only released the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, a 105 W processor with 8 Zen 3 CPU cores, a 4.5 GHz boost clock speed and 96 MB of 3D V-cache (L3 cache). In short, while we experienced a performance hit in CPU-bound applications, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D beat the Core i9-12900K when gaming and could sustain peak performance without throttling.
Winora Yucatan X12 Pro e-bike with integrated 750 Wh battery and Yamaha motor unveiled
The Winora Yucatan X12 Pro electric bicycle has been launched in Europe. The trekking e-bike is equipped with a 250 W Yamaha PW-X3 motor, delivering up to 85 Nm of torque. The engine is supported by a 750 Wh Yamaha InTube battery integrated into the bicycle's downtube. You can use a Bosch Intuvia display to control the bike's settings or to view information about your journey.
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion re-released in new Pantone Color of the Year 2023 special edition
5G Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Wearable. Pantone remains under fire online for putting whole swathes of its color libraries behind a new paywall in Adobe Creative Cloud; however, there now is another way to be sure of permanent access to one of its standardized shades: on the back of a new version of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.
Google delivers Android 13 December 2022 update for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Having released new features to Wear OS and the Pixel Watch, Google has also announced a corresponding update for Pixel smartphones, which should eventually reach all smartphones eligible for Android 13. Presumably arriving first on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, it remains to be seen when the likes of OnePlus, Samsung or Xiaomi will integrate any of the new features covered in Google's most recent blog post. Regardless, most seem manufacturer agnostic, unlike some that Google has rolled out to Pixel smartphones in recent years.
