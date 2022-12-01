60 Hz was the standard laptop screen refresh rate for more than a decade, but, with the GPU advancements from the past several years that allow hundreds of fps in some competitive titles, display refresh rates are now trying to catch up as much as possible. The good old 1080p and FHD+ screens are not that appealing anymore without a high refresh rate, and, every year, laptop OEMs try to one up each other with higher refresh rates, to the point where we now have the Alienware X17 R2 offering a 480 Hz screen option. Many AAA game titles still cannot benefit from these high refresh rates, yet the competitive FPS crowd is pushing for even faster screens. What insane rates could we see in 2023? Chinese display maker BOE thinks the market is ready for 600 Hz.

