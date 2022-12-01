Read full article on original website
T3.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Android Headlines
Samsung is widely rolling out Android 13 to Galaxy S21 series in the US
A couple of weeks back, Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S21 series phones in the US. The big Android update is now rolling out to the unlocked units as well. Samsung rolled out Android 13 to a ton...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Reveal Could Happen In Early February
As the new year rolls around, Samsung is expected to reveal its next lineup of Galaxy S smartphones, complete with new processors and camera updates.
hubpages.com
Samsung Galaxy s23 Ultra beats the iPhone 14 pro series.
Master in science & technology from university of California USA. Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra beats iPhone 14 pro max. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is upcoming a next level in smartphone world, Samsung is perfectly said you never had a experience with new upcoming device, Samsung will officially release its new flagship series next year form the available reports so far, the Galaxy S23 series is turning out to be a very interesting series with new leaks. One positive aspect of this series is that its performance will be higher than other Android devices with the same chip. The Galaxy S23 series will use an overclocked snapdragon 8n Gen 2 chip. Both the CUP AND GPU clock speeds are higher than the regular model. At the moments this chip is exclusive to the Galaxy S23 series. Thus, its performance will be superior.
notebookcheck.net
Retail Tesla Cybertruck to be 'slightly smaller' than the prototypes
While talking about the release of the upcoming Cybertruck electric pickup, Tesla's lead designer Franz von Holzhausen noted that the finalized retail model will actually be smaller than the prototypes we've seen bandied about so far, but only by a "few percentage points." He didn't elaborate where would the difference in size come from, but rather talked at length how the choice of the body material brought the angular utilitarian design of the Cybertruck.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla crediting US$3750 towards the Model 3 or Model Y price to preempt the subsidy wait
Tesla has started issuing a US$3750 "credit" towards the purchase of a new Model 3 or Model Y unit ordered for delivery this month. The "price adjustment" has been communicated to the sales team with the clarification that it is only valid for December. Still, a discount in any form is a rather unusual move for Tesla, which recently had to cut prices for the Model Y and Model 3 in China on softening demand and a rise in direct competition that were increasing its vehicle inventory.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 14
The Galaxy S22 is still one of the phones people consider if they want a smaller device. It’s not particularly small, but it’s considerably smaller than the vast majority of other offerings. That being said, in this article, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 14, two rather compact devices. We’ve already compared the Galaxy S22 with the iPhone 14 Pro, in case you’re interested in that.
This Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 Chromebook is a crazy 75% off for Cyber Monday
You can get the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook at a steep discount thanks to this awesome Cyber Monday deal.
The best OnePlus camera phone is available for $250 less this Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There's a lot to love about the OnePlus 10 Pro. From its stellar triple cameras to the 120Hz AMOLED screen, it's a flagship that offers something for everybody. Sure, it has been usurped by the newer OnePlus 10T, but the OnePlus 10 Pro offers an incredible value with the $250 discount for Cyber Monday.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi to enter mini PC market with barebones fitting dual-slot dGPU and NUC-like models
The small form-factor PC market has grown significantly in the past few years. In the early days, only Intel and a few Taiwanese companies were offering mini PC models, but the market seems to be quite saturated now, from case makers that focus on more powerful mini-ITX desktop-grade builds, to fully-equipped palm-sized models powered by low-powered mobile PC chips and sold by the host of Chinese makers. Backed by its powerful smartphone and laptop brands, Xiaomi is now considering entering the mini PC market, as well. According to some Weibo posts, the Chinese brand was apparently planning to announce two mini PC models with the postponed launch of the Mi 13 smartphones that should have happened yesterday.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11: Latest teasers hint at updated second colorway and 200W charging in the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphones
IQOO has been obliged by public events at home to miss its scheduled December 2, 2022 launch for its latest top-end smartphones, thought to emerge as the 11 and 11 Pro with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Now, there are signs that its plans are all but back underway, as the brand has announced a debut for at least 1 of these devices.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 suddenly sounds more appealing after display upgrade
Samsung's more affordable foldable phone will get a host of upgrades to both its external and internal display
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart Door Lock E10 with 99% accurate fingerprint scanner arrives
The Xiaomi Smart Door Lock E10 is now available to pre-order in China. There are multiple ways to unlock the gadget, including fingerprint recognition with 99% accuracy and a 0.5-second lag. You can also set long-term or temporary passwords or use NFC or Bluetooth to open your door with your smartphone or smartwatch. Plus, you could use the accompanying physical key in emergencies. The device is fitted with a C-class cylinder lock and ten security technologies to help keep you safe.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion re-released in new Pantone Color of the Year 2023 special edition
5G Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Wearable. Pantone remains under fire online for putting whole swathes of its color libraries behind a new paywall in Adobe Creative Cloud; however, there now is another way to be sure of permanent access to one of its standardized shades: on the back of a new version of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung adds Thunderbolt 4 connectivity to ViewFinity S8 series with new model
In June, Samsung unveiled the ViewFinity S8, or S80PB as Samsung also referred to the monitor series. Available in 27-inch and 32-inch sizes, the pair offered 4K resolutions, 60 Hz refresh rates, PANTONE validation and USB Type-C connectivity that supports 90 W charging via USB Power Delivery. Now, Samsung has announced the ViewFinity S8UT, which seemingly differs from its predecessors in only one area.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23: 3 Big Changes I Want to See
The Galaxy S22 has an upgraded camera that's better at seeing in the dark and a fresh design compared with its predecessor. These are welcome improvements, but there's plenty of room for Samsung to further upgrade its main smartphone series. In particular, I'd like to see longer-lasting batteries, more photography features that take advantage of the Galaxy S family's impressive cameras, and faster charging that doesn't require an expensive adapter.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7000X3D CPU core counts and other specifications leak ahead of alleged CES 2023 introduction
QuasarZone has shared new details about the Ryzen 7000X3D series, AMD's next-generation 3D V-cache processors. To date, AMD has only released the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, a 105 W processor with 8 Zen 3 CPU cores, a 4.5 GHz boost clock speed and 96 MB of 3D V-cache (L3 cache). In short, while we experienced a performance hit in CPU-bound applications, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D beat the Core i9-12900K when gaming and could sustain peak performance without throttling.
Android phones in 2023 suddenly sound much more appealing
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 looks set to push the boundary of what's possible for Android flagships
