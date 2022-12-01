Read full article on original website
U of M to face TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan will play for a national championship again this year. The College Football Playoff semifinals are set after the final rankings of the season were released Sunday. The University of Georgia is still number-one followed by the University of Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State University.
OBITUARY: Nancy Kay George
Nancy Kay George, 79, of Burlington passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home. A celebration of Nancy’s life will take place at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City with Pastor Marty Burdick officiating. Interment will follow at Burlington Cemetery.
OBITUARY: Arland M. Fair
Arland M. Fair, 91, of Bronson passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Drews Place of Coldwater. Following in Arland’s wish’s cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced in the spring. Arrangements are being handled by Schipper Funeral Home, Colon. Arland was born on July...
125 lbs of black-market marijuana & crystal methamphetamine seized by authorities in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Authorities have made three arrests and have seized approximately 125 pounds of black-market marijuana in three separate investigations recently in Berrien County. . According to a press release from the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team – West Office, the first arrest was...
OBITUARY: Patricia C. McGillis
Patricia C. McGillis, 63, of Union City, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her home. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held by the family in the spring. A complete obituary will be posted soon. Arrangements are being handled by Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation, Union City.
