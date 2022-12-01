Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
GMKtec NucBox 10 arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U APU and new blue colourway
The NucBox 10 is GMKtec’s third mini-PC in almost as many weeks, with the company launching the NucBox 8 in late October and the NucBox 9 a month later. Arguably, the NucBox 10 could have been another version of the NucBox 9 though, with just a colourway and an APU choice separating the pair. While GMKtec offers the NucBox 9 in silver, the company will ship the NucBox 10 in a more fetching light blue hue.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11: Latest teasers hint at updated second colorway and 200W charging in the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphones
IQOO has been obliged by public events at home to miss its scheduled December 2, 2022 launch for its latest top-end smartphones, thought to emerge as the 11 and 11 Pro with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Now, there are signs that its plans are all but back underway, as the brand has announced a debut for at least 1 of these devices.
notebookcheck.net
ExpertBook B9: Asus' thinnest and lightest 14-inch Alder Lake business-class laptop sales begin on Amazon
The Asus ExpertBook B9 has now been unleashed on the market as an even smaller challenger to the likes of LG's Gram and Acer's Swift Edge laptops of the world. It weighs as little as 880 grams (g) thanks to a "magnesium lithium-alloy" chassis. Asus also contends that the new...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Acer Predator XB273U NV WQHD 170 Hz gaming monitor is 44% off on Amazon
The NVIDIA G-SYNC-compatible Acer Predator XB273U NV gaming monitor sports a 27-inch WQHD Agile-Splendor IPS panel that has a typical brightness of 400 nits, 1 ms response time, as well as an overclock refresh rate of 170 Hz. Thanks to the ongoing 44% Amazon discount, its price is now down to US$309.99.
notebookcheck.net
Updated | AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX fails to impress in first Geekbench run
UPDATE (2022/12/06): A fresh set of AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX scores emerged some time after the ones reported in the story. They draw a more accurate picture of the graphics card with an OpenCL score of 228,647 and Vulkan score of 179,579, putting it squarely between Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080.
notebookcheck.net
POCO X5 5G and Redmi Note 12 5G leak as similar devices, with Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G to replace Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023
Last week, Xiaomiui revealed IMEI database listings for the POCO X5 Pro, which will also launch in China under Xiaomi's Redmi brand. Unsurprisingly, Xiaomi has also developed a POCO X5, the specifications of which have not leaked yet. However, the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM Berhad) has revealed the POCO X5 5G as 22111317PG, a global model that should be available in multiple countries.
notebookcheck.net
GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB: New mid-range NVIDIA GPU shown to offer 35% less performance than original 12 GB model
Hardware Unboxed has outlined the performance of the RTX 3060 8 GB, which NVIDIA announced last month with a new RTX 3060 Ti. While the latter received a GDDR6X VRAM upgrade, the RTX 3060 8 GB has 4 GB of VRAM less than the original RTX 3060, as well as a narrower 128-bit memory bus. As a result, the RTX 3060 8 GB delivers 240 GB/s of memory bandwidth, two-thirds of what the original RTX 3060 manages. Unsurprisingly, the newer RTX 3060 falls short of its older namesake in benchmarks, despite containing the same GA106 GPU.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 could get a much-needed price cut soon
While our in-depth Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 review determined it to be a competent performer, its prohibitively high price has earned the graphics card quite some flak from content creators, users and even scalpers. It is the first xx80 class graphics card to cost upwards of US$1,000, putting it beyond the reach of many gamers. Thankfully, the situation could change soon, if a new report from MyDrivers is accurate.
notebookcheck.net
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13: New display and memory details leak alongside promotional images and alleged new launch date
While Xiaomi postponed the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series, new details about the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro continue to surface online. With a new launch date rumoured for later this week, the Xiaomi 13 is alleged to offer the smallest display chin of any current smartphone, including the Xiaomi 13 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
RedMagic 8 Pro display, battery and camera specs revealed by new leak
Nubia confirmed that its upcoming RedMagic 8 Pro would be one of the many smartphones to use Qualcomm's shiny new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Subsequent 3C and Bluetooth SIG listings confirmed its model number (NX729J) and fast charging wattage (up to 165 Watts). Now, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (via @Stufflistings on Twitter) has shed light on some more specifications of the gaming smartphone.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion re-released in new Pantone Color of the Year 2023 special edition
5G Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Wearable. Pantone remains under fire online for putting whole swathes of its color libraries behind a new paywall in Adobe Creative Cloud; however, there now is another way to be sure of permanent access to one of its standardized shades: on the back of a new version of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4 pricing leaks online
Xiaomi may have yet to announce a new launch date for the Buds 4 or Watch S2, but prices for both devices have already leaked online. To recap, Xiaomi had planned to launch the pair in China on December 1, along with the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, all Chinese technology firms postponed events to honour the passing of Jiang Zemin, the former President and Communist Party General Secretary. Reputedly, Xiaomi has rescheduled its hardware launch event for later this week, the details of which we have covered separately.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Ultra tipped to have even more cameras than the 12S Ultra
To look at Xiaomi's 12S Ultra and its exaggerated rear panel hump, it might be surprising to learn that it has no more than 3 actual cameras on its back: dual 48MP shooters alongside its series-first Sony IMX989-based primary lens. However, its successor the "13 Ultra" is now backed to acquire as many lenses, if not more.
notebookcheck.net
Onyx BOOX Leaf2: 7-inch E-reader launches for US$199.99 in two colours
Onyx BOOX has brought the Leaf2 E-reader to the US, having released the device over a month ago in China. Surprisingly, the Leaf2 costs less in the US at current exchange rates than it does in China, where Onyx BOOX sells it for CNY 1,580 (US$225). At the time of writing, the Leaf2 is available from B&H Photo Video or BOOX directly, both for US$199.99.
notebookcheck.net
Allegedly official OnePlus 11 render leaks online
After the three-month-old renders and the full specs sheet that arrived less than two weeks later, Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) is "back from the Future again, bringing you the first official look" at the OnePlus 11. Back in September, he leaked four high-resolution images, all showing the device then called OnePlus 11 Pro. The new render confirms that OnePlus 11 Pro is now the OnePlus 11.
notebookcheck.net
MK66 smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and alleged blood pressure sensor arrives
The MK66 smartwatch is now available globally via Banggood. You can connect the watch to your smartphone, running Android 4.0 or iOS 8.0 and above, via Bluetooth 5.0, enabling Bluetooth calling, message and app notifications. The product listing suggests that the gadget has sensors for heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen level. However, the accuracy of these tools is unknown.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition goes on sale for €899 in Europe
Xiaomi has started selling the Daniel Arsham Edition of the Xiaomi 12T Pro, roughly two weeks after announcing the limited edition handset. For some reason, Xiaomi is making people jump through hoops to purchase the smartphone, which offers no performance advantages over the regular Xiaomi 12T Pro. Instead, Xiaomi has given the Xiaomi 12T Pro a new paint job, plus colour-matching accessories and a new box design.
notebookcheck.net
Anker PowerHouse 767 portable power station with 2,048 Wh battery launches
The Anker PowerHouse 767 portable power station has now been launched. The gadget has a 2,048 Wh LiFePO4 battery which is expected to last for over ten years. You can increase the capacity to 4,096 Wh using a 2,048 Wh expansion battery, sold separately. HyperFlash technology allows you to recharge the gadget to 80% in 1.4 hours using a 1,440 W AC input. Alternatively, you could fully charge the device using a 1,000 W solar input in around 2.5 hours.
notebookcheck.net
Scott Lumen eRide electric bike series launches with top model weighing 15.5 kg
The Scott Lumen eRide Bike series has been launched. Three new models are available: the Scott Lumen eRide 910, the Scott Lumen eRide 900 and the Scott Lumen eRide 900 SL. Each model has a TQ HPR50 mid-motor drive, providing a top assistance speed of 20 mph (~25 kph) and up to 50 Nm of torque. The e-bikes come with a 360 Wh internal battery, and the 900 SL has a 160 Wh range extender providing over 80 km (~50 miles) of assistance range.
Comments / 0