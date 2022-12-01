US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said.She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.In 2018 she participated in the 22nd series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, in which she finished as runner-up.“As iconic as she...

50 MINUTES AGO