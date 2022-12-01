Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton invoke Princess Diana in battle for spotlight, royal experts say
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are married to Princess Diana's two sons and have taken inspiration from Diana over the years.
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown reveals which scene made her physically sick
The Witcher: Blood Origin spoilers follow. The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown has revealed which scene made her physically sick. During filming for the first episode of the prequel series, Brown told Radio Times that she had to eat a feast of fish and marzipan that she struggled to keep down.
The Witcher: Blood Origin announces fan-favourite will return with new trailer
The Witcher: Blood Origin spoilers follow. The Witcher prequel Blood Origin is right around the corner, and Netflix has a last-minute announcement to make: the return of a fan-favourite from the parent series. The streaming giant announced at CCXP (Comic-con Experience) in Brazil today (December 3) that Joey Batey will...
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71
US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said.She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.In 2018 she participated in the 22nd series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, in which she finished as runner-up.“As iconic as she...
Slow Horses star teases new direction for season 2
Slow Horses star Gary Oldman has teased a new direction for the second season of the Apple TV+ series. The actor, who plays Jackson Lamb in the spy thriller, spoke with RadioTimes about the latest batch of episodes, which premiered on the streaming service on Friday (December 2). The newest...
Coronation Street producer explains change in show's Christmas episodes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has confirmed plans for light-hearted Christmas storylines this year. The ITV soap's festive special will see Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs take centre stage with a romantic wedding storyline. Upcoming scenes will see Tyrone pop the question to Fiz. When Fiz...
The Office star joins Jennifer Garner in Netflix comedy
The Office star Ed Helms will join Jennifer Garner for a new comedy from Netflix. As reported by Variety, the actor, who played Andy Bernard in the long-running sitcom, has joined Garner for Family Leave, a new body-swap comedy from the streaming service. The pair will play two parents, Bill...
Sophia Ali reflects on The Wilds cancellation and "validating" new rom-com
After roles in Grey's Anatomy, blockbuster Uncharted and Prime Video's abruptly cancelled The Wilds, Sophia Ali is back on our screens in the desi rom-com, India Sweets and Spices. Ali plays the straight-talking Alia Kapur, who returns home from university to the elitist Indian American community her parents (Bombay's Manisha...
Rick and Morty sees Daniel Radcliffe and Jack Black star in 'Game Of Thrones parody'
Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 spoilers follow. Jack Black and Daniel Radcliffe are amongst the guest stars voicing characters in a Game of Thrones inspired Rick and Morty episode. Titled 'A Rick in King Mortur's Mort' Black and Radcliffe feature in the animated series' latest adventure, which is...
Line of Duty's Vicky McClure teases "very different" character in new drama
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has teased a "very different" character for her upcoming role in ITV drama Without Sin. Starring in the four-part psychological thriller alongside her This is England '86 co-star and friend Johnny Harris, McClure said the new series is very different from her more recent roles.
Casualty star Arin Smethurst reveals Jan twist in improvised episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star Arin Smethurst has opened up on the show's upcoming improvised episode. The BBC medical drama will be breaking away from its usual format for a special edition in December, which focuses on the paramedic team and the pressures they deal with on a day-to-day basis.
The Flash's Stephen Amell wishes to return for final season
The Flash will be back on air soon, and Stephen Amell has shared that he'd like to get in on the action. Amell played Oliver Quinn (Green Arrow) in the show that kicked off the entire Arrowverse, and while his story came to an end on that show, he's willing to dive back in for The Flash's ninth and final season.
Star Wars actor joins Willow series as a villain
Star Wars' Joonas Suotamo has been unveiled as the archvillain of Willow, which premiered on Disney+ this week. Standing 6 feet 11 inches tall, the Finnish actor officially replaced the late Peter Mayhew under the Chewbacca suit from The Last Jedi onwards, following a body double role in The Force Awakens two years prior.
Lord of the Rings star's Moonhaven series cancelled despite previous renewal news
Lord of the Rings star Dominic Monaghan has had his AMC+ show Moonhaven cancelled despite previous news of a renewal. Moonhaven follows a utopian colony based on the Moon 100 years in the future. The show focuses on Emma McDonald's Bella, a pilot and smuggler who winds up marooned on Moonhaven, the Moon-based colony.
Willow’s Amar Chadha-Patel explains how his character pays tribute to Val Kilmer
Willow star Amar Chadha-Patel has opened up about how his character Thraxus Boorman pays tribute to Val Kilmer on the fantasy show, which shared news of a new cast member earlier this week. The actor sat down with Digital Spy to talk about the way in which he paid tribute...
7 huge Casualty spoilers for special improvised episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty will be airing a special, improvised episode later this month – which breaks away from the traditional house style. The scenes, which were entirely unscripted, explore the pressures and difficulties the paramedic team – Jan, Sah, Teddy and Iain – face every single day as frontline health care workers.
Emmerdale's shock Kyle discovery and 7 more big soap moments airing this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Kyle's on the edge. (Wednesday at 7pm on ITV1) Moira and Kyle are back from Belfast,...
