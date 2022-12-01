Apart from a few extrapolated graphs by the community, very little is known about how AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT fare against Nvidia's Ada Lovelace behemoths. Pure rasterization performance between the two flagships could be as low as 10%, but Team Green will almost certainly have the upper hand in raytracing. Now, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX has shown up on Geekbench, and its showing is less than stellar.

