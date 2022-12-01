Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
notebookcheck.net
MSI Prestige 15: Perfectly tuned for creative work
In our review, the Creator notebook demonstrates that impressive performance and efficiency can work together. The CPU and GPU as well as the 4K display provide the necessary power for demanding image and video editing without having to exhaust their maximum potential. Geforce Alder Lake Laptop Windows. MSI has deliberately...
notebookcheck.net
The tiny Shargeek Retro 67 W USB-C charger is designed to look like an old Macintosh because why not
The tiny Retro 67 integrates a patented blocky display for showing the combined power output levels across all three of its USB-C ports. The manufacturer is promising shipment as early as March 2023 for early backers of the Indiegogo project. Many smartphones these days are beginning to ship with no...
notebookcheck.net
Orange Pi Portable Monitor: New 14-inch portable monitor arrives for under US$60 from Orange Pi SBC manufacturer
1x USB Type-A 2x USB Type-C (Audio, power and video transmission) Orange Pi has also included a removable stand, as well as a pair of speakers that can be adjusted with a simple volume toggle. At the heart of the Orange Pi Portable Monitor is a 14-inch IPS panel with LED backlighting, a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. According to Orange Pi, the panel provides a 700:1 contrast ratio too, along with 220 nits of peak brightness and a disappointing 45% NTSC colour space coverage. As Tom's Hardware notes, Orange Pi's choice of a 262,000-colour panel may lack vibrancy when displaying movies or games.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX fails to impress in first Geekbench run
Apart from a few extrapolated graphs by the community, very little is known about how AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT fare against Nvidia's Ada Lovelace behemoths. Pure rasterization performance between the two flagships could be as low as 10%, but Team Green will almost certainly have the upper hand in raytracing. Now, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX has shown up on Geekbench, and its showing is less than stellar.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to become an inaugural MediaTek-powered foldable flagship smartphone on its launch
The OPPO Find N could be said to be the greatest threat to the Galaxy Z Fold series from Samsung thus far, even though there is only 1 generation of the smartphone thus far. However, OPPO is now rumored to start teasing it, along with its new Galaxy Z Flip counterpart the Find N2 Flip, officially as soon as "next week".
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11: Latest teasers hint at updated second colorway and 200W charging in the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphones
IQOO has been obliged by public events at home to miss its scheduled December 2, 2022 launch for its latest top-end smartphones, thought to emerge as the 11 and 11 Pro with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Now, there are signs that its plans are all but back underway, as the brand has announced a debut for at least 1 of these devices.
notebookcheck.net
RedMagic 8 Pro display, battery and camera specs revealed by new leak
Nubia confirmed that its upcoming RedMagic 8 Pro would be one of the many smartphones to use Qualcomm's shiny new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Subsequent 3C and Bluetooth SIG listings confirmed its model number (NX729J) and fast charging wattage (up to 165 Watts). Now, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (via @Stufflistings on Twitter) has shed light on some more specifications of the gaming smartphone.
notebookcheck.net
GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB: New mid-range NVIDIA GPU shown to offer 35% less performance than original 12 GB model
Hardware Unboxed has outlined the performance of the RTX 3060 8 GB, which NVIDIA announced last month with a new RTX 3060 Ti. While the latter received a GDDR6X VRAM upgrade, the RTX 3060 8 GB has 4 GB of VRAM less than the original RTX 3060, as well as a narrower 128-bit memory bus. As a result, the RTX 3060 8 GB delivers 240 GB/s of memory bandwidth, two-thirds of what the original RTX 3060 manages. Unsurprisingly, the newer RTX 3060 falls short of its older namesake in benchmarks, despite containing the same GA106 GPU.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 overtakes GeForce GTX 1060 as most popular GPU in Steam November 2022 hardware survey
While NVIDIA continues to focus on releasing high-end graphics cards like the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090, the latest Steam hardware survey suggests that gamer sentiment lies elsewhere. For example, Valve reports that only 0.53% of survey respondents use an RTX 3090, slightly lower than the RTX 3080 Ti at 0.79%. The RTX 3080 fares better at 1.84% usage, but mid-range cards continue to dominate.
notebookcheck.net
Winora Yucatan X12 Pro e-bike with integrated 750 Wh battery and Yamaha motor unveiled
The Winora Yucatan X12 Pro electric bicycle has been launched in Europe. The trekking e-bike is equipped with a 250 W Yamaha PW-X3 motor, delivering up to 85 Nm of torque. The engine is supported by a 750 Wh Yamaha InTube battery integrated into the bicycle's downtube. You can use a Bosch Intuvia display to control the bike's settings or to view information about your journey.
notebookcheck.net
Allegedly official OnePlus 11 render leaks online
After the three-month-old renders and the full specs sheet that arrived less than two weeks later, Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) is "back from the Future again, bringing you the first official look" at the OnePlus 11. Back in September, he leaked four high-resolution images, all showing the device then called OnePlus 11 Pro. The new render confirms that OnePlus 11 Pro is now the OnePlus 11.
notebookcheck.net
DEXPOLE Solar Power Bank with 65 W USB-C crowdfunding on Kickstarter
The DEXPOLE Solar Power Bank is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The device has four solar panels with a total solar input of 24 W. The gadget has a 24,000 mAh battery which can be fully charged in a sunny environment in four to five hours thanks to a 24% conversion rate. Alternatively, you can recharge the power bank via a wall outlet in around 1.6 hours, with LEDs indicating the charging status.
notebookcheck.net
Nokia names its first five Android 13-eligible smartphones
Nokia has reportedly outlined the roll-out plan that upgrades its smartphones to stable Android 13, including a short list of the first wave of the devices in question. Some are those with pre-existing betas for the new major software upgrade; however, all have certain things in common, a relatively recent launch date and a tendency to be used at work included.
notebookcheck.net
Mass sodium-ion battery production rolls off GWh-class factory as it paves the way for affordable cells without lithium
The world's first mass production of sodium-ion batteries, developed by HiNa Battery, has reportedly begun with an initial 1 GWh capacity, scheduled to reach 3-5 GWh next year. The most obvious advantage of sodium-ion batteries is that they don't use expensive lithium whose price has shot up 700% in the past two years or so, making electric vehicles and storage systems way more expensive to produce, with the increase in costs passed on to consumers.
notebookcheck.net
Anker eufy security camera footage can allegedly be viewed in a media player without encryption
Accessory Leaks / Rumors Security Software Smart Home. A security engineer who identifies as Wasabi Burns on Twitter or as spicywasabi at infosec.exchange openly owns eufy home security cameras - however, they have announced an intention to "rip them all out" following the detection of vulnerabilities that allow access to their footage using a commonly-available video playback app.
