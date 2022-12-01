Netflix releases trailer for ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries

Nearly three years after they stepped away from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to tell their own story.

Netflix has released the first trailer for “Harry & Meghan,” a six-episode docuseries chronicling the ups and downs of the couple’s highly publicized love story and the challenges they faced with the royal family. Directed by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, the show is slated to hit the streamer “soon,” though no release date has been announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both appear in the new trailer, but they speak only briefly. It begins with a series of black-and-white photos — some showing the couple together and beaming while others are more somber — and a narrator asking why they’ve decided to participate in the Netflix project.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry responds as an image of his wife wiping away a tear flashes on screen. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Markle later adds: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Netflix has dubbed the show “an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.”

“Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution,” the streamer said.

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

The series also includes personal footage and photos from the couple’s life together.

The trailer’s reveal comes amid Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s visit to the United States. They’ll spend the coming days in Boston and then appear at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday.