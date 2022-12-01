ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

Netflix releases trailer for ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Nearly three years after they stepped away from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to tell their own story.

Netflix has released the first trailer for “Harry & Meghan,” a six-episode docuseries chronicling the ups and downs of the couple’s highly publicized love story and the challenges they faced with the royal family. Directed by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, the show is slated to hit the streamer “soon,” though no release date has been announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both appear in the new trailer, but they speak only briefly. It begins with a series of black-and-white photos — some showing the couple together and beaming while others are more somber — and a narrator asking why they’ve decided to participate in the Netflix project.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry responds as an image of his wife wiping away a tear flashes on screen. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Markle later adds: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Netflix has dubbed the show “an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.”

“Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution,” the streamer said.

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

The series also includes personal footage and photos from the couple’s life together.

The trailer’s reveal comes amid Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s visit to the United States. They’ll spend the coming days in Boston and then appear at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries reveals release date, new trailer: ‘No one knows the full truth’

The “Harry & Meghan” documentary series is right around the corner. Netflix plans to release the first three episodes Thursday in a six-part project promising to show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s complicated story like never before, the streaming service announced Monday. An official trailer out Monday teases the scrutiny Meghan faced after marrying into the British royal family. “No one ...
Daily News

‘Twin Peaks’ actor Al Strobel dead at 83

“Twin Peaks” star Al Strobel, whose recurring role as “one-armed man” Phillip Michael Gerard made him a fan favorite, died last Friday, a producer of the show announced. A cause of death was not released for the actor, who was 83. “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” producer Sabrina Sutherland said in a statement to Variety, quoting a line from ...
Daily News

Richard Johnson: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s romance was a casualty of negative press

Harry Styles may have broken up with Olivia Wilde because he was so unhappy with the negative press around their movie “Don’t Worry Darling.” “He is a very positive, chilled-out person and constant stories about Florence Pugh and Wilde fighting drove him nuts,” said one source. “It kind of took the air out of their romance. Plus, he is not ready to play daddy to her kids with Jason Sudeikis.” ...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
HollywoodLife

Margot Robbie Reveals How She Stole A Kiss From Brad Pitt While Filming ‘Babylon’

She got game! Margot Robbie, 32, revealed how she snuck in an impromptu kiss while working with Brad Pitt, 58, on the set of their upcoming film Babylon. “That wasn’t in the script,” she said in a recent interview with E! News, “but I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just going to go for it.’” The Academy Award-nominated actress said the kiss scene with her former Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar “was just great.”
Daily News

Keke Palmer confirms pregnancy rumor while hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

There’s a baby on the way for Keke Palmer. The actress confirmed her first pregnancy during her hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” by opening her jacket to reveal her bare baby bump. “There’s some rumors going around,” Palmer said on Saturday’s episode. “People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby. Keke’s pregnant.’ And I want to set the record straight. I am!” The reveal ...
Daily News

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes not appearing on ‘GMA3’ after relationship revelation

The show won’t go on for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes — at least temporarily. The “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-hosts won’t appear on air while ABC News considers how to handle the recent revelation of their alleged romance, network president Kim Godwin told employees during a Monday call. Godwin said Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, didn’t break any network rules but the public attention ...
Daily News

Amy Robach, husband Andrew Shue ‘went to mediation’ ahead of split, romance with ‘GMA’ co-anchor T.J. Holmes

It’s not as easy as ABC. Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue “went to [divorce] mediation” ahead of reports this week that she and her “Good Morning America” co-anchor T.J. Holmes are in a relationship, a source told People. Robach, 49, and the 55-year-old “Melrose Place” alum — who appears to have deleted all photos of her from his Instagram following reports of the new romance — were “about ...
Daily News

Quentin Oliver Lee, star in ‘Phantom of the Opera’ tour, dead at 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, a rich-voiced baritone who starred in a national tour of “The Phantom of the Opera” and appeared in a Broadway revival of “Caroline, or Change,” died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the death in a post on his Instagram that did not specify the cause. Lee said in the spring that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon ...
Daily News

Nick Fuentes gets into food fight at Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger

Customers at a Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger had a major beef with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Fuentes, the far-right agitator whose recent dinner with former President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West stirred up controversy, got into a food fight early Saturday morning with patrons at the popular burger chain. Video of the incident obtained by TMZ shows the 24-year-old Holocaust denier ...
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy