ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
700WLW

Ohio Police Stop Traffic To Scoop Up Cash Spilled On Busy Freeway

By Taylor Linzinmeir
700WLW
700WLW
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVlGQ_0jU00VGX00
Photo: Getty Images

Ohio drivers, including law enforcement, were pulling over on Interstate 71 Tuesday (November 29) to pick up money that had spilled out onto the freeway , according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The chaotic scene happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to reports from WHIO. Warren County drivers were seen pulling over, getting out of their cars and scooping the curranancy off the highway near I-71 and SR-48.

State police reported to the scene to assist as traffic began to pile up, and even took part in the cash grab. In a video obtained by FOX News , law enforcement officials can be seen blocking oncoming traffic with their car as they bend over to pick up bills from the road. As a result of the incident, the highway was closed for cleanup.

It's not entirely clear how the money ended up on the highway, but county dispatchers did say they received reports of a backpack full of cash being thrown from a vehicle. FOX News' request for additional information was deferred by State Police, who said the Warren County Sheriff's office took the lead in the investigation. However, the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to requests seeking confirmation of the incident.

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

2 vehicles crash in Beavercreek; Medics and rescue respond

BEAVERCREEK — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Beavercreek early Monday morning. Medics and rescue teams responded to the crash near state Route 35 and Factory Road at around 6:20 a.m., Beavercreek dispatch told News Center 7. Injuries are currently unknown; however, dispatch confirmed that no one was...
WHIO Dayton

Car nearly crashes into Dayton church

DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a Dayton church after reports of a vehicle-structure crash early Sunday morning. First responders were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Harvard Boulevard, according to the Miami Valley Dispatch page. Initial reports claimed that a vehicle crashed...
1017thepoint.com

LEWISBURG POLICE LOOK TO IDENTIFY, ARREST BANK ROBBER

(Lewisburg, OH)--Police in Lewisburg are working to identify and arrest a bank robber. A man entered the LCNB branch on South Commerce Street at just before noon on Saturday and handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was ever displayed. The suspect is a white male who appears to be in his 30’s with a mustache, goatee, and glasses. No one was hurt.
WKRC

Driver struck and killed by a car after crashing and running across I-75

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A fatal crash closed down the Brent Spence Bridge early Monday morning. Police said Samuel Zerihun, 27, lost control of his car while heading northbound on the I-75 entrance ramp from 9th Street. His car went off the road and struck a tree. Zerihun then apparently got out of his car and tried to run across the interstate, but was struck and killed by a vehicle. Police said impairment appears to be a factor for Zerihun. He was also not wearing a seatbelt during the initial crash. The Brent Spence Bridge was shut down until around 6 a.m. when it reopened. Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into a Troy home

TROY — Crews responded to a vehicle hitting a residential house late Friday evening. Troy Police and Fire were dispatched to a residential home in the 1000 block of Barrington Drive at around 10 p.m., according to initial reports. News Center 7 confirmed the reports after receiving footage of...
WLWT 5

CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam

CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
WHIO Dayton

1 trapped, flown to hospital after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A medical helicopter was called to respond to a crash with entrapment in Springfield Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m. crews were called to the 900 block of Eagle City Road to reports of a crash involving a single car. When crews got on scene they found a...
WLWT 5

Police: Blanchester native dead following crash on I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle fatal crash that occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 at Interstate 70 in Butler Township. According to officials, a Freightliner semitruck/tractor-trailer combination, operated by Lilemon J. Ferguson, 59, was driving...
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road and Gilmore Road in Fairfield. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Upworthy

Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
WHIO Dayton

1 person hospitalized after stabbing in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person is in the hospital following a stabbing in Trotwood Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Crews were dispatched to the 4800 block of Biddison Avenue around...
WHIO Dayton

2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

 https://700wlw.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy