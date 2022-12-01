Read full article on original website
Your News Local
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 for six new 2023 shows in Wabash
WABASH, IN – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment adds six shows to its 2023 lineup at the Honeywell Center and Eagles Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at honeywellarts.org or by calling 260.563.1102. Jon Reep – Thursday, Feb. 16 at...
Current Publishing
Marie Osmond to make her Palladium debut with Christmas show
For Marie Osmond, Christmas is about memories, not possessions. “I feel people need a little bit of hope, a little bit of laughter and some love,” she said. “They actually need to be together. My philosophy has always been, ‘Do you remember what you got for Christmas five years ago?’ But I do remember the time I spent with friends and family, going to events and having dinner. Those are the things that make memories, and those are the things I like to provide for people.”
WIBC.com
The Hope in a News Search of the Baumeister Farm
WESTFIELD, Ind.–Twenty-six years ago Herb Baumeister, a grocery store owner, shot and killed himself in a park in Ontario, Canada. The note he left behind said nothing of the remains that were found on his property in Westfield at “Fox Hollow Farm”. Sunday cadaver dogs and a private search crew were back out at the farm after several years hoping to find and identify more victims.
Carmel girl spreading holiday cheer to Riley patients with annual toy drive
CARMEL, Ind. — Fourteen-year-old Lady Carrington Craig wears a lot of hats. She's a freshman at University High School and is preparing for finals. She also runs her own nonprofit called the Carrington and Friends Foundation, which she started when she was just 4 years old. "It's very cool...
readthereporter.com
Carmel unveils “LoveEternal” sculpture
A meeting between artist JAMoore and Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard where the mayor was presented with a drawing of “LoveEternal” evolved into the concept for a sculpture to be placed near The Center for The Performing Arts, Hotel Carmichael, and City Center. The city’s ongoing commitment to the arts creates opportunities for artists to share their talents with the community, while also serving as a powerful economic development tool and cultural attraction. “LoveEternal” was unveiled on Thursday.
Atlas Obscura
Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark
Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark is a unique feature along the Wabash River near Lagro, Indiana. Hanging Rock rises approximately 65 feet above the river and provides a spectacular view of the surrounding area and river. It has been recognized as a National Natural Landmark since 1986. Prior to this, Hanging Rock served as a river navigational landmark and a lookout point.
WANE-TV
Local developer plans 185-acre ‘village’ in southwest Fort Wayne
Another village concept is coming to southwest Fort Wayne. Developer Jeff Thomas is proposing a 184-acre development on the southwest side, located between West Hamilton Road South and Illinois Road. Mercato Village is described in short planning documents as a “multi-use development including a shopping center, apartment complex and multi-use...
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
wfft.com
Anchor Terra Brantley joins WFFT FOX 55 News team
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – FOX 55 News is excited to announce that award-winning anchor Terra Brantley will soon be joining the team to anchor FOX 55 News First at 10. Brantley will first appear behind the desk on Dec. 12th. "Terra is Fort Wayne,” WFFT News Director Andy...
Current Publishing
Riverview Health implementing flu restrictions
Riverview Health plans to implement flu restrictions starting Monday due to an increase in cases. The hospital said it will implement the following temporary restrictions:. No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough. No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made. No visitors except immediate family,...
WANE-TV
6 state-funded art murals debut in northeast Indiana
(WANE) — Local organizations across Indiana recently completed over 40 state-funded public art murals, including six in northeast Indiana. The Indiana Destination Development Corporation provided the funding by offering a matching grant of up to $5,000. The organization handed out more than $200,000 in May. “These public art projects...
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
WISH-TV
Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
conservamome.com
Give Your Home A Brand New Look With These Great Reparation Tricks
Home repairs can be a daunting task. It seems like every time you turn around, there’s something that needs to be fixed! But don’t worry, we’re here to help. In this blog post, we will discuss some great tips for repairing your home. Whether you’re dealing with a broken window or a leaky roof, we have you covered. So sit back, relax, and let us show you how it’s done!
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
WTHR
HOWEY: Dire Hoosier health and billions of surplus dollars
INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Carmel or Noblesville, statistically you’ll live about nine years longer than someone in Scottsburg, and about six years longer than a Hoosier living in Gas City. In the television age of Hoosier politics, there have been seismic reports that brought along middling...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 701 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 120,575 cases and 1,217 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
indyschild.com
5 Reasons to Shop at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Noblesville (If you haven’t already)
If you haven’t heard, BJ’s Wholesale Club is now open in Noblesville! BJ’s has many locations on the east coast, and I’ve heard great things about the membership-only wholesale club where you can buy groceries, electronics, clothing, apparel, home essentials, and so many other products at a great value. That’s why I’m so excited that BJ’s has finally made it to the great state of Indiana, where I could finally step inside the club and shop myself.
Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
