Get to know the Allen Fairview Chamber's programming and special events director Terri Martinez
Terri Martinez came on board the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce as a programming and special events director in September. Being a member of the chamber through different businesses, she has had experience understanding the business side of working with a chamber. How did you get involved with the Allen...
Live music, craft fair, and more arranged in Coppell for the week of Dec. 4
The holiday season is in full swing with an array of live performance opportunities, a craft fair, and more in Coppell this week. Take a look at the top five things to do in Coppell for the week of Dec. 4. Holidays at Heritage Park.
Check out all of the amazing decorative trees you’ll get to see at Tour of Trees in McKinney
This holiday season you can see some of the most dressed up trees in all of North Texas featured in professionally decorated model homes in one of McKinney’s most unique communities. The annual Tour of Trees is back again at Trinity Falls, a 2,000-acre community in McKinney. The event...
See over 40 photos of Mesquite's Christmas in the Park
Community members gathered around Saturday and Sunday evening to celebrate Christmas at Westlake Park. The celebrations ended each night with a parade ad fireworks show.
Get to know Plano entrepreneur Riley Hoogendoorn
Missionary, marketer, entrepreneur: Riley Hoogendoorn has played a variety of roles throughout his life. Founder of Hoagy Marketing, Hoogendoorn helps increase public awareness and engagement with a variety of companies. How did you get into digital marketing?. Once I got back from serving as a missionary in the Philippines for...
Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton
Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Meet Tamika Wilson, kitchen lead at Hugs Cafe in McKinney
Tamika Wilson serves as kitchen lead at Hugs Cafe, located at 224 E Virginia St. in McKinney. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas first facility in Texas to earn national award
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification. Texas Health Dallas is the first facility in Texas and the fourth hospital in the nation to receive this level of...
Meet John McConnell, President of The Colony Citizens Police Alumni Association
John McConnell is president of The Colony Citizens Police Alumni Association (TCCPAA), which was officially formed in 2016. To date, the organization has fundraised over $50,000 for the department, which has helped cover things that officers needed. TCCPPA has also helped update the police department gym, providing special rowers and elliptical bikes to help the officers stay as fit as they can during COVID.
Final Four Bound!: Check out photos from Prosper's regional finals win over Lewisville
The Prosper football team punched its ticket to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals on Saturday, topping Lewisville 24-13. Check out photos from the showdown at McKinney ISD Stadium.
Lions' resurgent year headlines MISD football season
The final snap of the 2022 season for McKinney ISD football transpired Nov. 25 from Choctaw Stadium, as a last-ditch rally by McKinney fell short in a 42-35 loss to undefeated, state-ranked Southlake Carroll in the regional semifinals. It was a hard-luck finish for the Lions, who gave the perennial...
Prosper gets over 4th-round hump, tops Lewisville for state semifinal berth
McKINNEY — The fourth time was indeed the charm for the Prosper football team. The regional finals have been a glass ceiling of sorts for the Eagles in recent years, enduring the heartbreak of having a trio of consecutive playoff runs meet their end on the doorstep of a spot in the state's final four.
Dotson leading Lewisville’s turnaround season
The Lewisville girls basketball team is enjoying a turnaround season. After the Farmers finished with just five wins all of last season, Lewisville is 8-5 in Catherine Williams’ second season as head coach. Williams came to Lewisville in 2021 after serving as an assistant at DeSoto during its run to the first of back-to-back Class 6A state championship wins.
Little Elm making Gaines on the court
The Little Elm boys basketball team is working hard to build chemistry on the court. The Lobos have just four players with previous varsity experience and recently underwent a change at the top.
Coppell’s Mercer back with a vengeance
The Coppell girls basketball team is coming off its best season in program history. The Cowgirls won 37 games – program record for most wins in one season – earned a share of the District 6-6A title and finished the 2021-22 season as a regional quarterfinalist. But for...
