Get to know Plano entrepreneur Riley Hoogendoorn

Missionary, marketer, entrepreneur: Riley Hoogendoorn has played a variety of roles throughout his life. Founder of Hoagy Marketing, Hoogendoorn helps increase public awareness and engagement with a variety of companies. How did you get into digital marketing?. Once I got back from serving as a missionary in the Philippines for...
Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton

Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas first facility in Texas to earn national award

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification. Texas Health Dallas is the first facility in Texas and the fourth hospital in the nation to receive this level of...
Meet John McConnell, President of The Colony Citizens Police Alumni Association

John McConnell is president of The Colony Citizens Police Alumni Association (TCCPAA), which was officially formed in 2016. To date, the organization has fundraised over $50,000 for the department, which has helped cover things that officers needed. TCCPPA has also helped update the police department gym, providing special rowers and elliptical bikes to help the officers stay as fit as they can during COVID.
Lions' resurgent year headlines MISD football season

The final snap of the 2022 season for McKinney ISD football transpired Nov. 25 from Choctaw Stadium, as a last-ditch rally by McKinney fell short in a 42-35 loss to undefeated, state-ranked Southlake Carroll in the regional semifinals. It was a hard-luck finish for the Lions, who gave the perennial...
Prosper gets over 4th-round hump, tops Lewisville for state semifinal berth

McKINNEY — The fourth time was indeed the charm for the Prosper football team. The regional finals have been a glass ceiling of sorts for the Eagles in recent years, enduring the heartbreak of having a trio of consecutive playoff runs meet their end on the doorstep of a spot in the state's final four.
Dotson leading Lewisville’s turnaround season

The Lewisville girls basketball team is enjoying a turnaround season. After the Farmers finished with just five wins all of last season, Lewisville is 8-5 in Catherine Williams’ second season as head coach. Williams came to Lewisville in 2021 after serving as an assistant at DeSoto during its run to the first of back-to-back Class 6A state championship wins.
Little Elm making Gaines on the court

The Little Elm boys basketball team is working hard to build chemistry on the court. The Lobos have just four players with previous varsity experience and recently underwent a change at the top.
Coppell’s Mercer back with a vengeance

The Coppell girls basketball team is coming off its best season in program history. The Cowgirls won 37 games – program record for most wins in one season – earned a share of the District 6-6A title and finished the 2021-22 season as a regional quarterfinalist. But for...

