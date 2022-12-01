Read full article on original website
Remembering the ‘Great Coastal Gale of 2007’
December 3rd marks the 15th anniversary of the windstorm referred to as the “Great Coastal Gale of 2007”, which had a major impact on residents and visitors to Cannon Beach and the north Oregon coast. This windstorm was the last in a series of 3 powerful Pacific storms in as many days that affected Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in early December of 2007. The storm produced an extremely long-duration wind event with hurricane-force wind gusts of over 135 mph on parts of the Washington coast; with gusts of 129 mph recorded at Bay City (on the east shore of...
LETTER TO COMMUNITY: Call to Action – Notify City of Manzanita about Concerns regarding Development Slated for Downtown Manzanita
EDITOR’S NOTE: The proposed building that Patty Rinehart refers to in her letter below is to be located at 220 Laneda Ave. in Manzanita. This Oregonian article provides details about rapidly expanding Steeplejack Brewing and their plans for a Manzanita location. https://www.oregonlive.com/beer/2022/10/steeplejack-brewing-plans-manzanita-taphouse-and-pub-plus-hotel-arcade-ice-cream-shop.html The parking and staffing are just a couple of concerns being raised by community members..
Deer spotted running around Oregon neighborhood with Christmas lights
DALLAS, Ore. - Rudolph got a head start on "decking the halls" ahead of the Christmas holiday. According to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, a buck was spotted walking around Dallas, Oregon with Christmas lights attached to its antlers. Thanks to a call from the Dallas Oregon Police...
Women ‘persons of interest’ in Tillamook Forest homicide
Two women have been identified as persons of interest in the death of a 52-year old man in the Tillamook State Forest.
Crews clean up landslide on closed highway east of Astoria
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Crews are working to clear debris from a landslide that has closed part of a highway near Astoria in northwestern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it has removed a commercial truck that was caught in the rubble but that it still needs to be towed. The truck was the only vehicle damaged in the landslide, and no injuries were reported. ODOT estimated the landslide on Tuesday night dumped 10 truckloads worth of rock and mud on U.S. 30 about 20 miles east of Astoria, The Oregonian reported. The road is a major east-west thoroughfare that connects Astoria to Portland. The landslide has blocked more than 100 feet of roadway and was likely triggered by rain and strong winds, the agency said in a news release Thursday.
Where did stolen catalytic converters trafficked by a Portland-area crime ring end up?
Your browser does not support the audio element. In August, Beaverton police arrested the alleged leader of a crime ring they say trafficked more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since January 2021 — the street value of which is estimated to be over $22 million. Police said at the time that the Portland-area crime ring stretched as far as New York, but offered few details about the alleged ringleader or where the stolen parts ended up.
Landslide induced by heavy rain closes U.S. Highway 30 in Western Oregon
ASTORIA, Ore. -- U.S. Highway 30 is closed at one point in western Oregon because of a landslide. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says the slide at about 10:30pm last night closed U.S. 30 about 20 miles east of Astoria. ODOT says U.S. 30 is closed through today and possibly...
Man falls from wing of ‘Airplane Home’ in Oregon, suffers serious injuries
A man was seriously injured Sunday evening after officials say he fell 30 feet from the wing of an airplane that was converted into a residence in Hillsboro.
US 30 may be closed for several hours in Astoria due to a crash
ODOT: Valley, No. Coast: US 30 may be closed for several hours in Astoria due to a crash. Please use caution, watch for a detour and slow down or move over for emergency responders. More Info Here
LETTERS: Intel workers unhappy with tech giant's latest news
The News-Times also hears from readers about Holiday in the Grove and a Pacific University professor emeritus' column.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter.A D V E R T I...
Highly contagious bird flu found among chicken flock in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A highly contagious version of avian influenza, most commonly known as the bird flu, has been found in Columbia County, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. The detection is the first in a non-commercial flock in Columbia County, being found spreading through a...
Motorcyclist, 23, dies in crash with Kia in Bethany
Despite emergency measures, a 23-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash in Bethany Saturday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Officials reveal new details in deadly crash on Highway 26 near Banks
Additional details have emerged in the crash that left one person dead on Highway 26 in Washington County on Tuesday afternoon.
Man badly injured after 30-foot fall from plane in Hillsboro
A man was seriously injured Sunday evening after officials say he fell 30 feet from the wing of an airplane that was converted into a residence in Hillsboro.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REQUESTS PUBLIC HELP LOCATING VEHICLE FROM SUSPECTED HOMICIDE SCENE DEC. 2ND (PHOTO)
(FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – December 2, 2022, 3:30 pm) TCSO Detectives are asking the public for help in locating a vehicle that is associated with a suspected homicide scene at a campsite on the East Fork of the Trask River in the Tillamook State Forest. There was one deceased adult male found on scene.
2 injured, 1 airlifted to hospital in Yamhill Co. crash
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash in Yamhill County on Saturday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said around 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 219 near Hash Road. Two people were injured. One had to be pulled from a vehicle and was taken by air to a hospital with serious injuries. Another person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crash kills at least 1 on Hwy 26 near Banks
At least one person died in a crash that closed the westbound lanes of Highway 26 Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.
Jiffy Lube Offers Help to Avoid Catalytic Converter Theft
You have probably heard that thieves are stealing catalytic converters right off people’s cars in our area. Now, there’s a new service aiming to stop it. It only takes about ten minutes. “We’re gonna go underneath the vehicle and spray the cat,” says a Jiffy Lube mechanic. He spray paints a catalytic converter, and engraves it with the identifying VIN number.
The richest person in Oregon
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
