World Cup parties: Where to watch soccer games in South Florida

By Ben Crandell, Lois K. Solomon, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 6 days ago
Fans watch the World Cup match between the United States and Wales at Mickey Byrnes Irish Pub in Hollywood on Nov. 21. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Team lost to the Netherlands on Saturday, but the 2022 World Cup continues this week with some powerhouse matchups. Still interested? Here are some South Florida watch-party ideas.

The Lion & Eagle Pub (2401 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton; TheLionAndEaglePub.com ): Longtime home of traditional English cooking and an authority on the Premier League (it has its own soccer podcast ).

Roxy’s Pub (309 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; Facebook.com/roxyspub ): This late-night downtown party spot has been opening at 8 a.m. during the World Cup.

Rosewater Rooftop (233 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach; TheRayHotel.com/dine-drink ): An elevated lounge (literally and atmospherically) atop the Ray Hotel, with 360-degree views of the beach and downtown Delray, Rosewater Rooftop plans to show every World Cup game. Remember that the 2 p.m. matches will run into the lounge’s famous Golden Happy Hour, which goes from 3 to 6 p.m. daily.

Mickey Byrne’s Irish Pub (1921 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; MickeyByrnes.com ): A Tottenham Hotspur bar and a base for the U.S. team support group American Outlaws, Mickey Byrne’s is one of the deepest pools of soccer fandom in Broward County. The pub offers multiscreen telecasts during watch parties that flow out onto the sidewalk.

Marina 84 Sports Bar & Grill (2440 State Road 84, Fort Lauderdale; Marina84.com ): The sprawling locals hangout has hosted World Cup matches from the get-go, with more than 30 TVs indoors and on the patio. Among the game-time enticements: $9.99 Jameson specials, $18 buckets of Bud and Bud Light.

Waxy’s Irish Pub (1095 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; WaxysPub.com ): Owner Mark Rohleder and staff are all about the Premier League (especially Liverpool), and they recently debuted a new menu. Worth noting for weekend World Cup matches, Waxy’s moved up its brunch hours to 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, when you’ll find bottomless drinks (Bellini, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, Paloma, Bud Light, Yuengling draft and more) for $30 with an entree order.

American Social (721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; AmericanSocialBar.com/las-olas ): This is a place where you could’ve come dressed as Uncle Sam or Lady Liberty for U.S. games and no one would’ve noticed (much). American Social on Las Olas offers drink specials and is pushing up its hours to open 30 minutes prior to all 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. matches. You’ll find a similar approach at the Miami Brickell location.

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale (20 W. Las Olas Blvd.; WharfFTL.com/soccer ): The downtown riverfront party hub is showing games on a giant screen with sound on. Game-time special: buckets of five Peroni for $30 during the match.

Lona Cocina & Tequileria (321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.; LonaRestaurant.com ): The Mexican hot spot on Fort Lauderdale beach is showing World Cup games through the final match on Dec 18. Lona’s World Cup special: $5 Modelo drafts during the match.

The Pub Pembroke Pines (237 SW 145th Terrace; ExperienceThePub.com ): An attractive re-creation of an English pub, the bar has been a consistent source of World Cup action throughout. Notable is The Pub’s menu of soccer-appropriate U.K. beer, including Smithwick’s, Old Speckled Hen, Fuller’s ESB, Boddington’s and Belhaven Scottish Ale.

Matchbox , matchboxrestaurants.com : At their Las Olas (221 SW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale) and Sawgrass Mills (1860 Sawgrass Mills Circle, No. 5100, Sunrise) locations, Matchbox serves a “boozy brunch,” including their specialty mimosas and Bloody Marys. Their brunch menu includes eggs, pancakes, burritos and French toast.

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

