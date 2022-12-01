Read full article on original website
Eater
Where to Find London’s Best Beef Wellington
Beef wellington is quite simple at its heart: rosy, tender beef fillet; a deeply savoury and earthy mushroom duxelles; maybe a pancake, or similar, to shield the beef, and crisp, burnished puff pastry. Madeira sauce; horseradish; maybe some truffle. It’s a symbol of celebration, excess, luxury — loosely, stress on loose — tied to 1815, national pride, beating the French at their own culinary game, all things that British restaurants were desperate to do in the 1980s through early 2000s. It’s history. It’s aristocracy. It’s money.
Pascor, London: ‘Food that demands you have a good time’ – restaurant review
Pascor, 221 Kensington High Street, London W8 6SG (020 7937 3003, pascor.co.uk). All dishes £5.30-£18, desserts £5.80-£9.30, wines from £23 a bottle. Some dishes are as distinct as the cook’s fingerprints. At Pascor on London’s Kensington High Street, that dish is a mini loaf of challah, platted and plump, golden-glazed and sesame-sprinkled. It is served warm from the oven, alongside a dish of smoked tahini the colour of iron filings, and a scoop of whipped za’atar butter. When you tear into it, you are greeted by an ineffably light, white crumb, puffing sweet, steamy gusts of baked joy at you.
6 of the 10 worst cities in the world for expats to live in are in Europe — see the list
While Valencia, Spain, was named the best city for expats, Johannesburg in South Africa was voted the worst city for expat living.
LA3C Festival Announces Food Vendors Including Gogo’s Tacos, Prince Street Pizza and Ramen Hood
A robust lineup of food options for this weekend’s LA3C festival in Los Angeles has been announced. Festgoers watching acts including Snoop Dogg and Maluma can choose from vendors representing a wide array of cultures that make up the L.A. food scene. The two-day festival sponsored by Penske Media takes place Saturday and Sunday at L.A. State Historic Park. Mexican options include Gogo’s Tacos, vegan offerings from Cena Vegan, birria from Cerda Vega and Ridges Churro Bar. New York’s Prince Street Pizza and smashburgers from Love Hour. More than 20 food and beverage vendors will also include artisan boba from Lil’ Bobacita,...
Time Out Global
Enjoy afternoon tea and illuminations in Tokyo on a red London double-decker bus
Tokyo has incredible illuminations in almost every neighbourhood during the festive season. However, they’re spread out in different parts of the city, which makes it hard to see many of them in a short span of time. But bus tour company Upstar makes it easier with its special illumination...
Vogue
The Best European Christmas Markets To Visit This Winter
There’s nothing quite like Christmas markets to offer a much-needed dose of holiday season splendour. Is there anywhere else where it’s acceptable to saunter about with a hearty mug of mulled wine in one hand, an even larger potato pancake in the other, while blowing your budget on handcrafted ornaments and posing for photos in front of an artisanal Santa sleigh? The answer, we can confidently say, is no.
These are the best cities to live in overseas around the world, according to expats. No US cities come in the top 10.
Valencia on Spain's east coast is the best place for expats to live and work, and Johannesburg is the worst, according to a survey by InterNations.
Time Out Global
Café de Paris reopens under a new guise
Café de Paris might have closed its extremely elegant doors almost two years ago, but the London landmark now has a reopening date. It’s a serious case of Under New Management however, with the storied West End nightclub – which will spark back into life in February 2023 – now trading as a high-octane cabaret bar run by Balearic hospitality bigwigs the Pacha Group.
Norse Atlantic Airways unveils new route from New York to Paris
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Norse Atlantic announced the strengthening and expansion of its US-EU footprint with the launch of a new daily route connecting Paris (CDG) and New York (JFK). The launch of this route marks Norse Atlantic’s first steps into the French Market, as the airline continues to provide luxurious, comfortable and most importantly, affordable travel options for visitors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005686/en/ Norse Atlantic steps into the French Market with the new route connecting New York and Paris. (Photo: Business Wire)
Time Out Global
Legendary Soho deli I Camisa & Son is closing after nearly 100 years
A legendary Italian deli in Soho is having to close because of the rising cost of living. I Camisa & Son has been on Berwick Street since 1929, selling its famous Italian sandwiches, pasta and other goodies. Originally owned by two Camisa brothers, the shop was sold in 2014 to...
Animal Rebellion protesters ‘thrown out’ after targeting Salt Bae’s London restaurant
Activists have targeted the Knightsbridge steak restaurant owned by Salt Bae.The Animal Rebellion group, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, said eight people entered the Nusr-Et steakhouse in the upmarket central London district at about 6pm and sat at tables which were already reserved.A video showed staff at the restaurant carrying protesters out of the eatery and into the street as spectators looked on.Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gokce and who shared a picture of himself at the World Cup on Friday, became a viral internet hit for his technique of sprinkling salt on to his dishes.The protest...
The world's most expensive restaurant experience comes to Dubai
(CNN) — Dubai is known around the world as a center for fabulous indulgence and ambitious innovation and its restaurant scene is no different. A seemingly incessant wave of new openings has confirmed its place as one of the planet's finest places to dine out. Whether you're looking for...
Gizmodo
The Top Cities for Expats, Ranked
If you’re itching to relocate for that digital nomad life, play, or just a change of scenery, you might want to check out what some expats are saying. The InterNation Index conducted a poll of nearly 12,000 expats earlier this year on their experiences living and working abroad. Those...
BBC
Hexham Abbey hosts Swedish Sankta Lucia festival of light
Swedes from across the north-east of England have celebrated the traditional Scandinavian festival of Sankta Lucia. The event returned to Hexham Abbey for the first time since 2019, after a hiatus forced by Covid restrictions. Twenty-five singers from the London Nordic Choir performed in the abbey for the first time.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Best restaurants in country named as people vote for regional winners
Just Eat has announced the finalists for this year’s Just Eat Restaurant Awards, now in its seventh year. Formerly the British Takeaway Awards, the newly named accolades champion Britain’s favourite food spots and the people that make them a success. Celebrating the best locally-loved restaurants in the country,...
Eater
Streeterville Italian Favorite Pelago Will Close After 15 Years
After 15 years, Pelago — chef Mauro Mafrici’s Streeterville Italian restaurant — will serve its last guests on December 31. Mafrici didn’t want to shutter Pelago — his new landlords refused to renew the tenured restaurant’s lease. “I had a 15-year lease and now...
hotelnewsme.com
OSSIANO’S AWARD-WINNING CHEF GREGOIRE BERGER MEETS ENRIQUE OLVERA AND THEIR EXCEPTIONAL TEAM
To conclude Ossiano’s year of critically acclaimed collaborations with some of the world’s greatest chefs, Chef Gregoire Berger will join forces with the Casamata team, a collection of distinct hospitality projects – helmed by chef Olvera- anchored in one common objective: “to share our Mexican identity, by creating world-class experiences that reflect our heritage with pride”. Enrique Olvera will be accompanied by chefs Jesús Durón (Pujol), Gustavo Garnica (Cosme), and Huerik Palos who will be executing Damian’s classic desserts.
Eater
Brasserie Laurel Is Michael Beltran’s Ode to Modern French Cuisine
Chef and restauranteur Michael Beltran has debuted his latest restaurant, Brasserie Laurel a French-focused spot in the newly built Miami Worldcenter Caoba residential tower in Downtown Miami. It’s the latest project for his team at Ariete Hospitality Group, whose rapidly growing restaurant portfolio includes Ariete, Nave, Chug’s, and the Taurus...
travelmag.com
5 of the Best Small Group Tours of Italy
Packed full of ancient history, amazing food and – let’s face it – beautiful people – Italy remains one of the world’s most enticing travel destinations. Whether it’s majestic metropolises, tranquil lakes, dramatic mountains or stunning countryside that takes your fancy, Italy has it all. Little surprise that it draws millions of tourists from across the world every year, all seeking to touch, see, taste and hear manifestations of that quintessential Italian cultural essence. If you’d like to visit Italy while meeting like-minded travellers along the way, we’ve picked out 5 of the best small group Italian tours currently available.
Time Out Global
Orient Express returns to Croatia
The most iconic train in rail history, the Orient Express, is making a welcome return to Croatia in 2023. Its latest luxury iteration will be gliding from Rome to Istanbul via Split, with a route also opening between Paris and Rome. In a joint venture between French hospitality group Accor,...
