Activists have targeted the Knightsbridge steak restaurant owned by Salt Bae.The Animal Rebellion group, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, said eight people entered the Nusr-Et steakhouse in the upmarket central London district at about 6pm and sat at tables which were already reserved.A video showed staff at the restaurant carrying protesters out of the eatery and into the street as spectators looked on.Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gokce and who shared a picture of himself at the World Cup on Friday, became a viral internet hit for his technique of sprinkling salt on to his dishes.The protest...

2 DAYS AGO