ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Elon Musk: Fully Loaded Tesla Semi Just Completed 500-Mile Drive

Many wonder whether the upcoming Tesla Semi Class 8 electric semi will really have a range of 500 miles (804 km), specifically when fully loaded. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in October that the range of the Tesla Semi was calculated with cargo - "Just to be clear, 500 miles with the cargo on level ground."
Autoblog

Tesla is offering a rare $3,750 discount on Model 3 & Model Y in US

Tesla is offering a $3,750 credit to US customers on Model 3 and Model Y cars until the end of the year. It's a rare move for the automaker, whose CEO, Elon Musk, has often said that Tesla wouldn't discount new cars. According to a report by Electrek, which cites...
notebookcheck.net

Retail Tesla Cybertruck to be 'slightly smaller' than the prototypes

While talking about the release of the upcoming Cybertruck electric pickup, Tesla's lead designer Franz von Holzhausen noted that the finalized retail model will actually be smaller than the prototypes we've seen bandied about so far, but only by a "few percentage points." He didn't elaborate where would the difference in size come from, but rather talked at length how the choice of the body material brought the angular utilitarian design of the Cybertruck.
TheStreet

Tesla Recalls 435,000 Model3 and Model Y Electric Vehicles

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is recalling more than 435,000 cars in China to fix a rear light problem, according to news reports. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said that a total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating, CNBC reported on Dec. 1.
Cheddar News

Tesla Delivers Electric Semis to PepsiCo at Nevada Factory

The logo of Tesla model 3 is seen at the Auto show on Oct. 3, 2018, in Paris. Tesla delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, more than three years after Elon Musk said the company would start making the trucks. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) Tesla...
CNBC

Tesla CEO Elon Musk kicks off first Semi truck deliveries

Tesla CEO Elon Musk led an event to kick off deliveries of the company's Semi, a heavy-duty electric truck, on Thursday. Tesla first showed off the design of the Semi in late 2017. It began producing the trucks in Nevada this year. Tesla Semi is not the only fully electric...
The Guardian

New Zealand house seller throws in free Tesla as market tumbles

As New Zealand’s housing market continues to plummet, the owners of one home have opted to throw in a free Tesla to try to entice buyers. The advertisement for a newly built five-bedroom house and granny flat in Auckland is headlined “brand new Tesla and brand new home”.
insideevs.com

How Much Does Tesla Semi Weigh Without A Load?

The Tesla Semi is a fully electric Class 8 truck with 500 miles of estimated range, according to Tesla. CEO Elon Musk just recently tweeted that the electric hauler was able to pull off a 500-mile trip "weighing in at 81,000 pounds!" However, we don't know what the truck weighs when it's not loaded, so this doesn't tell us how much weight it was pulling.
The Independent

Tesla stock plunges to new 52-week low as Elon Musk’s Twitter woes mount OLD

Tesla stock sank to hit a new 52-week low on Monday as chief executive Elon Musk’s rocky start to his Twitter regime appeared to spook investors. Shares in the electric vehicle maker plunged more than 4 per cent to $196.66 on Monday after Mr Musk tweeted that “independent-minded” voters should support Republicans in Tuesday’s midterms. The stock had recovering slightly to $198.40 by 3.40pm, but was still among the worst performers on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes on Monday.The company has seen its value fall by 14 per cent since Mr Musk completed the $44bn acquisition of...
Cheddar News

Staying on Apple's Good Side a Matter of 'Life and Death' for Elon Musk's Twitter

Philip Shoemaker, the executive director of Identity.com, joined Cheddar News to discuss the saga between Elon Musk and Apple regarding content moderation and Twitter's place on the Apple app store. "The simplest thing for Elon to do is bring a moderation team back on, make sure that content is being actively moderated, and prove that to Apple," he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy