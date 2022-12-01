Read full article on original website
Related
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
Why I gave up my job and sold my house to buy a Tesla: Melbourne man whose electric car videos caught the attention of Elon Musk has no regrets
A former retail worker who quit his job and sold his house to buy a Telsa has no regrets about his risky but lifechanging decision. Melbourne man Ryan Cowan and his partner Paige wanted to 'shake things up' after spending the Covid pandemic in the Victorian capital. The city endured...
insideevs.com
Elon Musk: Fully Loaded Tesla Semi Just Completed 500-Mile Drive
Many wonder whether the upcoming Tesla Semi Class 8 electric semi will really have a range of 500 miles (804 km), specifically when fully loaded. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in October that the range of the Tesla Semi was calculated with cargo - "Just to be clear, 500 miles with the cargo on level ground."
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
Musk Took on a $12.5 Billion Personal Loan Secured by His $62.5 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Midjourney AI, Prompt “richest man or most indebted man”. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. IV. The financing structure. 55. At the time of signing, the financing for the transaction had...
Tesla has lost its shine among some previously diehard fans, following Elon Musk's chaotic Twitter takeover
Scores of Twitter posts show that once-enthusiastic Tesla fans are shunning the brand after watching Elon Musk's antics at the social-media company.
2 Green Flags for Tesla's Future
Now's the time to buy Tesla stock, as it's backed by an important growth catalyst.
Autoblog
Tesla is offering a rare $3,750 discount on Model 3 & Model Y in US
Tesla is offering a $3,750 credit to US customers on Model 3 and Model Y cars until the end of the year. It's a rare move for the automaker, whose CEO, Elon Musk, has often said that Tesla wouldn't discount new cars. According to a report by Electrek, which cites...
notebookcheck.net
Retail Tesla Cybertruck to be 'slightly smaller' than the prototypes
While talking about the release of the upcoming Cybertruck electric pickup, Tesla's lead designer Franz von Holzhausen noted that the finalized retail model will actually be smaller than the prototypes we've seen bandied about so far, but only by a "few percentage points." He didn't elaborate where would the difference in size come from, but rather talked at length how the choice of the body material brought the angular utilitarian design of the Cybertruck.
Tesla Recalls 435,000 Model3 and Model Y Electric Vehicles
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is recalling more than 435,000 cars in China to fix a rear light problem, according to news reports. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said that a total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating, CNBC reported on Dec. 1.
Tesla Delivers Electric Semis to PepsiCo at Nevada Factory
The logo of Tesla model 3 is seen at the Auto show on Oct. 3, 2018, in Paris. Tesla delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, more than three years after Elon Musk said the company would start making the trucks. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) Tesla...
CNBC
Tesla CEO Elon Musk kicks off first Semi truck deliveries
Tesla CEO Elon Musk led an event to kick off deliveries of the company's Semi, a heavy-duty electric truck, on Thursday. Tesla first showed off the design of the Semi in late 2017. It began producing the trucks in Nevada this year. Tesla Semi is not the only fully electric...
New Zealand house seller throws in free Tesla as market tumbles
As New Zealand’s housing market continues to plummet, the owners of one home have opted to throw in a free Tesla to try to entice buyers. The advertisement for a newly built five-bedroom house and granny flat in Auckland is headlined “brand new Tesla and brand new home”.
CNBC
Should Apple cut app store fees after Musk criticism? Here are both sides of the argument
Apple's app store is in the spotlight again after Twitter's Elon Musk claimed the company takes too large a cut of transactions on the platform. Should Apple CEO Tim Cook reduce the company's app store fees? CNBC's Jon Fortt joins 'Squawk Box' with both sides of the argument.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) achieves record deliveries in China, but reportedly slows down output [Updated]
Tesla (TSLA) achieved record deliveries and exports in China in November with over 100,000 China-made vehicles in a single month. However, reports are suggesting that Tesla is now slowing down its production output at Gigafactory Shanghai due to lower demand in China. Update: Tesla China is now denying the reports...
insideevs.com
How Much Does Tesla Semi Weigh Without A Load?
The Tesla Semi is a fully electric Class 8 truck with 500 miles of estimated range, according to Tesla. CEO Elon Musk just recently tweeted that the electric hauler was able to pull off a 500-mile trip "weighing in at 81,000 pounds!" However, we don't know what the truck weighs when it's not loaded, so this doesn't tell us how much weight it was pulling.
‘He’s fired’: Elon Musk wins public argument with Twitter employee over app performance
Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced he fired a Twitter employee after an argument over the social media platform’s app performance took place for the world to watch.
Tesla stock plunges to new 52-week low as Elon Musk’s Twitter woes mount OLD
Tesla stock sank to hit a new 52-week low on Monday as chief executive Elon Musk’s rocky start to his Twitter regime appeared to spook investors. Shares in the electric vehicle maker plunged more than 4 per cent to $196.66 on Monday after Mr Musk tweeted that “independent-minded” voters should support Republicans in Tuesday’s midterms. The stock had recovering slightly to $198.40 by 3.40pm, but was still among the worst performers on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes on Monday.The company has seen its value fall by 14 per cent since Mr Musk completed the $44bn acquisition of...
Staying on Apple's Good Side a Matter of 'Life and Death' for Elon Musk's Twitter
Philip Shoemaker, the executive director of Identity.com, joined Cheddar News to discuss the saga between Elon Musk and Apple regarding content moderation and Twitter's place on the Apple app store. "The simplest thing for Elon to do is bring a moderation team back on, make sure that content is being actively moderated, and prove that to Apple," he said.
Comments / 0