ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.3 WCOL

Ohio Police Stop Traffic To Scoop Up Cash Spilled On Busy Freeway

By Taylor Linzinmeir
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVlGQ_0jTzxegD00
Photo: Getty Images

Ohio drivers, including law enforcement, were pulling over on Interstate 71 Tuesday (November 29) to pick up money that had spilled out onto the freeway , according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The chaotic scene happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to reports from WHIO. Warren County drivers were seen pulling over, getting out of their cars and scooping the curranancy off the highway near I-71 and SR-48.

State police reported to the scene to assist as traffic began to pile up, and even took part in the cash grab. In a video obtained by FOX News , law enforcement officials can be seen blocking oncoming traffic with their car as they bend over to pick up bills from the road. As a result of the incident, the highway was closed for cleanup.

It's not entirely clear how the money ended up on the highway, but county dispatchers did say they received reports of a backpack full of cash being thrown from a vehicle. FOX News' request for additional information was deferred by State Police, who said the Warren County Sheriff's office took the lead in the investigation. However, the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to requests seeking confirmation of the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

2 vehicles crash in Beavercreek; Medics and rescue respond

BEAVERCREEK — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Beavercreek early Monday morning. Medics and rescue teams responded to the crash near state Route 35 and Factory Road at around 6:20 a.m., Beavercreek dispatch told News Center 7. Injuries are currently unknown; however, dispatch confirmed that no one was...
wnewsj.com

Blanchester resident killed in 5-vehicle crash

DAYTON — A 20-year-old Blanchester resident was killed in a five-vehicle crash Friday in Butler Township, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Robyn Birzer was identified as the person who died in the accident that occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 75 at...
WLWT 5

Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Union Township

AMELIA, Ohio — Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
1017thepoint.com

LEWISBURG POLICE LOOK TO IDENTIFY, ARREST BANK ROBBER

(Lewisburg, OH)--Police in Lewisburg are working to identify and arrest a bank robber. A man entered the LCNB branch on South Commerce Street at just before noon on Saturday and handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was ever displayed. The suspect is a white male who appears to be in his 30’s with a mustache, goatee, and glasses. No one was hurt.
WHIO Dayton

Car nearly crashes into Dayton church

DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a Dayton church after reports of a vehicle-structure crash early Sunday morning. First responders were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Harvard Boulevard, according to the Miami Valley Dispatch page. Initial reports claimed that a vehicle crashed...
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WKRC

Driver struck and killed by a car after crashing and running across I-75

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A fatal crash closed down the Brent Spence Bridge early Monday morning. Police said Samuel Zerihun, 27, lost control of his car while heading northbound on the I-75 entrance ramp from 9th Street. His car went off the road and struck a tree. Zerihun then apparently got out of his car and tried to run across the interstate, but was struck and killed by a vehicle. Police said impairment appears to be a factor for Zerihun. He was also not wearing a seatbelt during the initial crash. The Brent Spence Bridge was shut down until around 6 a.m. when it reopened. Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into a Troy home

TROY — Crews responded to a vehicle hitting a residential house late Friday evening. Troy Police and Fire were dispatched to a residential home in the 1000 block of Barrington Drive at around 10 p.m., according to initial reports. News Center 7 confirmed the reports after receiving footage of...
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Morman Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Morman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5

Fire units responding to a structure fire on Tri-county Road in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ohio — Fire units responding to a structure fire on Tri-county Road in Winchester. Extra manpower and a tanker have been requested. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
wufe967.com

Ohio drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on the road

Warren County, Ohio, drivers got a bit of an early Christmas bonus on Tuesday after pulling over and grabbing money that spilled out onto Interstate 71, according to reports. ABC station WHIO reported that the chaotic scene happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and drivers were seen pulling over, getting out of their vehicles and grabbing currency from the interstate.
WLWT 5

Newport police arrest one after fatal Saturday morning shooting

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department says one person is in custody after a fatal shooting inside the Brass Bull on Monmouth Street. Officials say officers were called to the Brass Bull just after 1:30 a.m. for a fight inside the bar. The argument led to an individual...
WHIO Dayton

Sidney community building evacuated for gas leak

SIDNEY — Emergency crews responded to a gas leak in Sidney early Sunday morning. First responders were called to the 900 block of Childrens Home Road near Alpha Community Center for a gas leak, Sidney Fire dispatch told News Center 7. Everyone was evacuated from the building, dispatch confirmed....
WLWT 5

CFD: None injured, garage deemed total loss

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department was dispatched to the 5900 block of Rhode Island Avenue for reports of a garage fire just after 6 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say there was a heavy fire in a detached garage but were able to control the fire in less than ten minutes.
WRAL News

Man delivers FedEx packages dumped on side of highway

An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received these potentially-lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancé were driving just east of Germantown on Friday evening when they...
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy