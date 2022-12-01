ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYI Y100

This Is Florida's Best Pie Shop

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDMOo_0jTzxdnU00
Photo: Getty Images

There's something magical about pie, from the ease of making it to the comforting fragrance when it's fresh out of the oven. While most people think about pie around the holiday season, you can enjoy a slice anytime during the year.

Since there are plenty of bakeries and restaurants baking these delicious desserts , Yelp found the best pie shop in every state:

"We identified businesses in the bakery, dessert, and food categories on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pie,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pie.' This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of March 1, 2022."

According to writers, you can find Florida's best pie shop is Mixed Fillings Pie Shop ! This joint serves some mouth-watering flavors, both savory and sweet. Can you say no to cookies and dreams, lemon meringue, or chocolate lava pie? You can also purchase a flight, which offers a slice of six different, seasonal flavors.

You can find this shop at 2251 Oak St. in Jacksonville. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Curious about other states' most popular pie? Check out the full list on Tasting Table 's website.

Comments / 2

Related
92.9 WTUG

Florida for the Holidays? This Tiny Home with a Pool is Perfect

The warmth of Florida during the winter season is very attractive. If you have never been to St. Augustine during the holidays, you are missing out. It is simply beautiful. It’s a tourist hot spot but in a more warm and friendly atmosphere. This tiny home is great for...
L. Cane

Florida Towns that Have Been Called a "Must Visit" for Christmas

Photo byHeath Cajandig, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Since gifts have become so expensive and temporary, some families and friends opt to give one another experiences instead of material gifts. A trip or visit to a town decked out for the Christmas holiday is a great example of a gift that is also a memory-making experience. Not only do you get to see something lovely, but you'll get to spend quality time with the other person.
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
iheart.com

The best places to get cookies in Tampa Bay!

Are you ready to celebrate National Cookie Day? here are the top 5 places to grab a cookie or five around Tampa Bay thanks to our friends at Yelp. Your neighborhood scoop shop serving really good home-made Ice cream. Made daily in Tampa Bay!. Bay to Bay, Ybor City, SoHo,...
residentnews.net

Riverside author brings Jacksonville communities to life in short story collection

Riverside resident and author Sohrab Homi Fracis draws inspiration from many things, including the Jacksonville neighborhood where he lives and its surrounding communities. In “True Fiction,” his second short story collection, Fracis brings to life the Riverside and Five Points neighborhoods, which serve as the settings for several of the stories in the collection. Readers will recognize familiar locales, from Bold Bean to Riverside Park to Five Points Coffee and Spice.
First Coast News

Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...
Action News Jax

Farm Share distributes to those in need

LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Williams-Sonoma distribution center approved at Perimeter West Industrial Park

Lifestyle cookware and home furnishing brand Williams-Sonoma Inc. is hiring for a Northwest Jacksonville distribution and customer care center that the city approved for build-out Dec. 2. FCL Builders of Itasca, Illinois, will renovate a 168,000-square-foot shell building at 4259 Perimeter Industrial Parkway W. in the Perimeter West Industrial Park...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance. Chances are that once you visit them, you will keep going back for more time and time again.
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
treasurecoast.com

Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach

Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?

It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

Seller: The Pineapple Corp. of Jacksonville Inc. About the property: Spanish colonial-style home features six bedrooms, five full and one half-bathrooms, courtyard and three-car garage. ST. JOHNS. $1,610,000. 7 Sandpiper Cove, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.33 acre. House size: 2,883 square feet. Buyer: Myron J. and Kelly...
R.A. Heim

Payments up to $4,000 available to some Florida residents

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Africa Studio (Shutterstock) If you're a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, you'll want to know that you might be able to get up to $4,000 dollars from the state to help with your rent or mortgage. But you also must hurry to submit your application in order to be eligible to receive financial assistance to help pay rent or utility bills.
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy