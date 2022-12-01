ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.3 WCOL

Arrest Warrant Issued For Antonio Brown

By Jason Hall
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvzQ3_0jTzxb2200
Photo: Getty Images

An arrest warrant has been issued for former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown in relation to a domestic dispute with the mother of his child, FOX 13 News ' Kevin O'Donnell reports .

"Have confirmation that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Antonio Brown in Tampa for multiple domestic issues on November 28 with the mother of his children," O'Donnell tweeted on Thursday (December 1). "Brown facing serious legal issues."

Court records obtained by FOX 13 News confirm that a risk protection order was filed against Brown by the Tampa Police Department on Tuesday (November 29).

"The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail," the report via FOX 13 News . "The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim."

A responding officer wrote that the victim's belongings were thrown in the street, but had already been retrieved and placed in the driveway when police arrived at the scene.

The victims told responding officers that Brown had two guns located inside the house at the time of the incident, according to the report.

Brown reportedly locked himself inside the house as responding officers attempted to make contact with him at the scene.

"The suspect placed an informal eviction notice on the door, which will be uploaded to this report, with 11/28/2022 at the date showing the victim has 7 days to gather her belongings and leave," the police report stated via FOX 13 News . "The suspect continued throughout the incident to state that the victim had no right to be at that residence or to even gain entry to it because she did not live there. The victim's ID has the listed address as her residence as of 10/18/2022."

Officers advised the victim to spend the night elsewhere after "many failed attempts" were made to convince Brown to allow her to gather her possessions from the scene.

Brown, once regarded by many as the NFL's best wide receiver, has been at the center of numerous issues on and off the field in recent years.

In April 2021, Attorney David Hass announced that Brown's legal dispute with gymnast Britney Taylor dating back to 2019 has been settled in a joint statement with a representative for Brown, Alana Burstyn , obtained by NBC News .

Taylor sued Brown alleging he sexually assaulted her three times while she was working as his personal trainer. The wide receiver denied the allegations and later countersued Taylor, claiming her initial lawsuit stemmed from his refusal to invest more than $1.5 million in her gymnastics business.

In January, Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers one day after a strange incident in which he stripped off his uniform and ran off the field during the team's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Brown hasn't played for an NFL team since the incident and has instead served he president of Kanye West 's sports fashion line within his Donda Sports creative content company, as well as continued to focus on his own music career.

Brown was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 196 overall in the sixth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft and quickly emerged as a perennial Pro Bowl selection before demanding a trade amid a contract dispute prior to the 2019 season.

The Miami native was later cut by Pittsburgh's trade partner, the then-Oakland Raiders, prior to ever appearing in a regular-season game.

Brown spent several games in 2019 with the New England Patriots and two seasons with the Buccaneers, with both tenures ending in controversy .

The 33-year-old was a four-time First-team All-Pro (2014-17), a Second-team All-Pro in 2013 and a seven time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2013-18), having led all NFL players in receiving yards twice (2014, 2017), receptions twice (2014, 2015) and receiving touchdowns in 2018.

Comments / 11

Related
New York Post

Patrick Xavier Clark arrested for murder of Migos rapper Takeoff

Houston cops have made an arrest in the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff outside a Texas bowling alley last month. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been taken into custody and charged with the murder, police announced Friday. Cops said a fight erupted during a dice game at the venue and that Clark squeezed off shots at some point during the melee. More than one person is believed to have fired a weapon during the fracas, according to police. While Takeoff’s brother and bandmate Quavo was seen arguing with others before the shooting, Takeoff was not directly involved in the skirmish, according to police. The...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Popculture

Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is one of the hottest names in the college football coaching world. According to recent reports, he's likely to become the next head coach at Colorado. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Sanders has been recruiting players to Boulder for the past few weeks. The move...
HipHopDX.com

TakeOff: Lil Cam's Lawyer Denies He Shot Migos Rapper Despite Gun Charges

As TakeOff’s murder case continues to unfold, a lawyer representing rapper Lil Cam said his client did not shoot the Migos rapper despite him being slapped with weapons charges. Lil Cam (real name Cameron Joshua) was arrested in Houston, Texas on November 22 and charged with felony unlawful carry...
BET

Distinctive-Looking Viral Star Charles “Wide Neck” McDowell is In Jail Again

The “Neckst Big Thing” is back... behind bars. Charles Dion McDowell climbed to internet fame back in 2018 when his mugshot showing off his incredibly thick physical attribute- his rap name is “Wide Neck-” was distributed widely. That arrest included a number of charges including fleeing/eluding...
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be working out for teams

Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making the rounds in advance of signing his next contract. And if anyone wants to do a little due diligence before making a commitment, that’s not going to happen. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that OBJ isn’t working out for the teams...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants Speculation

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making his visits to the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys over the next few days. But one insider believes that OBJ already knows where he wants to go. Giants insider Jordan Raanan speculated that OBJ wants to join the...
New York Post

Caregiver Tom Coughlin laments wife’s long illness and death

There was never a doubt Tom Coughlin was going to dedicate his new book, “A Giant Win,’’ to his wife Judy, whom he married when he was entering his senior year of college at Syracuse. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the first words are “To Judy. The real champion. One ring means more to me than the others.’’ Coughlin, who has four children and 12 grandchildren, wishes he did not have to assign so many pages of the book’s epilogue to detailing Judy’s struggle with progressive supranuclear palsy. When he finished with the book — a remarkably detailed look...
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy