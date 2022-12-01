Baby elephant celebrates first Christmas by exploring ‘winter wonderland’ at zoo

Keepers at Whipsnade Zoo have created a winter wonderland for their Asian elephant herd, which includes three-month-old baby Nang Phaya.

Adorable footage shows the curious infant cautiously approaching the new Christmas trees planted in their enclosure, but soon followed her family’s lead and explored the sensation of prickly branches under her feet.

Team leader Stefan Groeneveld said the endangered elephants are “thrilled” with the new trees as they enjoy rubbing their skin against the texture of the spiky branches.

“When they’re done playing with them, the trees also make a delicious snack,” Groeneveld added.

