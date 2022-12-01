ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monkey with Elon Musk’s brain implant appears to ‘telepathically’ communicate

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

A monkey fixed with Elon Musk 's brain implant appears to have demonstrated the ability to "telepathically" communicate.

This incredible footage shows Sake seemingly ordering some fruit using the technology by moving a cursor across a virtual keyboard.

Speaking at Neuralink 's Show and Tell Fall 2022 event, Musk said: "The monkeys actually enjoy doing the demos. And they get the banana smoothies, so it’s kind of a fun game.

"I guess the point I’m trying to make is that we care here about animal welfare."

The flashy event took place on Wednesday, 30 November.

Madd ✨ Miche
3d ago

People need to comprehend something here. We have become so reliant on tech these days that we are past the point of natural evolution as a species. Evolution occurs mostly due to adaptations to our environment. We have things like heat and a/c. We have supermarkets. We have cars. We have things like refrigerators and machines that do all the hard work. So obviously the traits we possess that enabled us to do these things will eventually dissipate, since we no longer use them to the extent we did. As great as all these advances are - they have changed the way we will evolve as a species in the future. There's no going back now..

Jasper
3d ago

When is Elon getting his? Nothing like seeing and hearing about how great it is to have a computer chip implanted in your brain then from the brain child himself. Again, this coming from a guy that aligns himself with people who wouldn't get a Covid-19 vaccine because they believed it contained a computer chip... Has our universe started to colapse or is crazy becoming normal?

simone
3d ago

This is so sick!! Scientists and rich people use and abuse innocent animals for their experiments.

