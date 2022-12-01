Read full article on original website
Washingtonian.com
3 Private Dining Clubs You May (or May Not) Get Into
Washington has long been filled with members-only haunts—but there’s a new wave of dining-and-drinking clubs that are more tantalizing (and not always less exclusive) than the stodgy societies of yore. Here are three, ranked in order of inclusivity—from everyone-is-welcome to you-gotta-know-someone. 1. Méli. 1630 Columbia Rd.,...
mocoshow.com
Bethesda Winter Wonderland Takes Place on Saturday, December 3
Per Bethesda Urban Partnership: Celebrate the holiday season from 1-4pm at the Norfolk Avenue Streetery (corner of Norfolk and St. Elmo Avenues) in downtown Bethesda with Santa Claus, live ice sculpting, live music, face painting, games and more. Please bring a new toy for Toys for Tots. Join us for...
tysonsreporter.com
Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut
Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
popville.com
“The Wells Fargo at 14 and U”
“Krampus Holiday Pop-Up in The Pub and the People’s Cellar Speakeasy, and More!”. courtesy The Pub and the People (1648 North Capitol Street, NW) From an email: “First, TONIGHT we are debuting our first ever Krampus Pop-Up in our cellar speakeasy, The Side…. Holiday, Navy Yard. “Light Yards...
WUSA
Downtown Holiday Market set to welcome half a million shoppers
WASHINGTON — The Downtown Holiday Market is in full swing in Penn Quarter. Vendors say they’ll come back each year for what’s become a beloved holiday tradition in D.C. Underneath the twinkle lights, the Downtown Holiday Market has artisan goods from more than 70 vendors to showcase this year. At Toro Mata, Hector Zarate of Arlington sources gifts from Peruvian artists.
DCist.com
11 Concerts To Catch Around D.C. In December
– December is here, and with it arrives a slew of holiday markets, tree lighting ceremonies and Christmas concerts. It might seem like everywhere you look there’s a rendition of Handel’s Messiah, but there are plenty of non-holiday-related concerts taking place, too. Here are 11 we think are worth catching.
mocoshow.com
Tacos Don Perez to Open a Kensington Location
Tacos Don Perez will be taking over the location that was home to K-Town Bistro at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington for the last 12 years. Tacos Don Perez took over in early November and plan to open to the public late Spring 2023 (possibly sooner) with a taqueria quick-service concept. Photos of the food available below.
nomadlawyer.org
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
WTOP
DC tries to lure more people back to downtown
Foot traffic in D.C.’s downtown and Golden Triangle areas is better than it was in 2020 but it’s still far below pre-pandemic levels. City officials are now looking for ways to bring customers back to struggling retail businesses that depended heavily on office workers. About one fifth of...
nomadlawyer.org
Ellicott City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ellicott City, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ellicott City Maryland. Located just fourteen miles outside of Baltimore, Ellicott City Maryland is a popular destination for people who like to visit local historic sites. There is even an old firehouse that has been converted into a museum. Ellicott City has several art...
mocoshow.com
Hangry Joe’s Opens Rockville Pike Location
Hangry Joe’s, located next to Roy Rogers at 718-B Rockville Pike, is now open according to Hangry Joe’s social media accounts. This is the third Montgomery County location after opening restaurants in Wheaton and Travilah Square earlier this year. An upcoming restaurant is also coming soon to Montgomery Village.
nomadlawyer.org
Silver Spring: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland. Located just outside of Washington, DC, Silver Spring is a fast-growing community. This quaint town is a great place for a weekend getaway with friends or family. It offers a diverse mix of housing, dining, entertainment, and retail. It is the...
Community gathers to bid farewell to Jayz Agnew
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew. “It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of […]
Eater
Here Are the 2022 Eater Awards Winners for D.C.
Today we announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the new restaurants that made a major impact on all 24 Eater cities since last fall. Despite real ripple effects from the pandemic, from staffing shortages to supply chain setbacks, restaurants continue to show resiliency by opening under imperfect conditions. Establishments that made ambitious debuts in the past year — and proving their place in the already-competitive D.C. dining landscape — have set the stage for what the future of the industry looks like and how it operates.
Georgetown Voice
Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation
A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
Hoya
Disability Groups Sue DC Over Bike Lanes
Disabled individuals sued Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21 for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with the construction of new protected bike lanes. The Nov. 21 lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that D.C.’s redesigned bike lanes, which lie between sidewalks and parking spots throughout the District, prevent wheelchair users from safely accessing curbside parking, using sidewalk ramps and crossing streets. The D.C. Center for Independent Living (DCCIL), a nonprofit organization that assists disabled D.C. residents, is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
popville.com
Update: Found! Long time Toki Underground bartender, Dan McCarthy, missing since Tuesday night
Update from MPD: “Daniel McCarthy has been located. Thank you for your help!”. Update from our Facebook page: “He was just found in the GW ICU – he’s conscious but was injured”. Thanks to all who passed on from Toki Underground: “Dan has been missing since...
hubison.com
A Tribute To Howard Football Behind-The-Scenes Staff
WASHINGTON (December 2, 2022) - The 2022 Howard University football season is in the books and the Bison capped off a challenging season by capturing a share of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title, first championship in 30 years. There were many accolades to go around from Bison Head Coach...
WUSA
Here are the chances we'll see snow on the ground for Christmas this year
WASHINGTON — It's officially December and Christmas is right around the corner. Will D.C. see white Christmas in 2022? Historically, chances are slim. The last time there was a white Christmas in D.C. was in 2009. That was only because there was snow left on the ground from the D.C.'s largest December snowstorm on record the week before, dubbed "Snowpocalypse."
