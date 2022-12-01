Today we announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the new restaurants that made a major impact on all 24 Eater cities since last fall. Despite real ripple effects from the pandemic, from staffing shortages to supply chain setbacks, restaurants continue to show resiliency by opening under imperfect conditions. Establishments that made ambitious debuts in the past year — and proving their place in the already-competitive D.C. dining landscape — have set the stage for what the future of the industry looks like and how it operates.

